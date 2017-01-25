Defend Yourself With A Consumer Staples ETF

If you believe there is going to be a market downturn in the next year or two, you ought to consider allocating funds into defensive positions. Traditionally the three main defensive sectors are consumer staples, healthcare, and utilities. These industries tend to perform moderately well regardless of underlyling market conditions.

The Case for Consumer Staples ETFs

Consumer staples stocks are historically the least impacted by economic downturn. Consumer staples companies have a limited correlation to overall market performance. the belief is that in recessionary economies, hard-hit consumers continue to spend money on vices such as alcohol and cigarettes.

In order to avoid the risks of investing in single stocks, I think it is most prudent to choose a diversified ETF. Consumer Staples ETFs in particular tend to offer fairly attractive dividend returns in addition to potential capital gains. Their low-risk nature can be attractive to risk-averse investors.

2007-2009 Example

Clearly consumer staples stocks outperformed the broader market during the recession from December 2007 - June 2009.

For those concerned that safety is a tradeoff for capital appreciation, I'll include a second chart from 2011 - present.

Since 2011, consumer staples returns have been right in line with the S&P 500. Their is potential for significant capital gains in the long-run.

Comparing ETFs

Good ETFs have a well diversified basket of high quality assets under management. The top 18 Consumer Staples ETFs, as classified by ETFdb, have an average expense ratio of 0.46%. Ideally you would want to find an ETF cheaper than 0.46%. While it could be argued that higher expense fees correlate to higher performance, I've honestly rarely seen that play out. The best ETFs tend to be the cheapest because they achieve scale through high trading volume. The following five ETFs had the lowest expense fees, most trading volume, and highest AUM.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLP)

(NYSEARCA:XLP) Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

(NYSEARCA:VDC) iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

(NYSEARCA:IYK) Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

(NYSEARCA:FSTA) First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX ETF (NYSEARCA:FXG)

Here are their returns over the past year:

SPDR: Consumer Staples Select ETF XLP

XLP is the largest and most traded Consumer Defensive ETF. Total assets are currently equal to ~$8.3 Billion, they have a respectable 2.36% SEC yield, and they have a notably cheap 0.14% expense fee. XLP is heavily weighted towards broad, large-cap, U.S. based consumer companies including: Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Altria (NYSE:MO), Phillip Morris (NYSE:PM), and Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT).

Investing in XLP is equivalent to investing in a basket of major U.S. consumer name-brand companies. XLP is a safe and defensive investment, with an attractive yield, and a cheap fee. XLP is in many ways a direct investment into the U.S. economy, and personally I think XLP is one of the better ETFs of any sector.

Vanguard: Consumer Staples ETF VDC

In contrast to XLP, VDC has fewer assets and lower trading volume. With that being said, VDC still has ~3.4 Billion AUM and a respectable market coverage. In true Vanguard fashion the expense fee is marginally lower than the majority of its competitors at 0.10%. VDC holds about ~38% vs XLP's ~41% in the same basket of U.S., large-cap, consumer defensive companies: Proctor & Gamble, Coca-Cola, Altria, Phillip Morris, and Wal-Mart.

VDC has an attractive 2.52% SEC yield, it performs comparably to the index, and it is a competitive alternative to XLP.

iShares: U.S. Consumer Goods ETF IYK

IYK is a significantly smaller ETF than XLP and VDC. It has ~$550 Million AUM. It also has a relatively high 0.44% expense ratio. Average volume begins to decrease dramatically in comparison to VDC and XLP. The only real advantage IYK has it its 2.63% 12-month distribution yield (SEC yield was not quoted). On the other hand, IYK has largely underperformed competition over the past year.

Fidelity: MSCI Consumer Staples ETF FSTA

FSTA is an attractive ETF. Fidelity boasts an extraordinary 0.08% expense ratio, a 2.53% 12-month distribution yield (no SEC yield provided), extremely similar composition of assets to XLP, and relatively good volume. The downside? FSTA only has about $235 Million AUM.

AlphaDex: First Trust Consumer Staples ETF FXG

AlphaDex is an interesting alternative to the four aforementioned ETFS. FSTA, XLP, VDC, and IYK are primarily invested in extremely large cap U.S companies. FXG on the other hand is focused more on mid-cap stocks. For example their top five holdings are: Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM), Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM), Pilgrims Pride (NYSE:PPC), & Sysco (NYSE:SYY).

The upside of investing in mid-cap vs large-cap is more opportunity for capital gains. Case and point - FXG has seen returns nearly 5% better than its nearest competitor. The downside is it offers a smaller dividend - historically about 1.72%. Additionally, there is more risk associated with stocks held by FXG.

Conclusion

There was no "one-size fits all" scenario. Each of the ETFs above are appropriate in varying situations for different investors. With that being said, XLP and VDC seem to be your best options. FSTA may be more appropriate for those who are less risk-averse. Ultimately, owning a piece of the U.S. consumer defensive sector is a great option for capital protection, capital gains, and dividend yields.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.