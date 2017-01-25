Core Labs: Set To Fly Post Earnings

Reservoir Management (32% of revenue) could be the star this quarter as the North America rig count rose over 20%.

Source: corelabs.com

Core Labs (NYSE:CLB) reports Q3 earnings after hours Wednesday. Analysts expect revenue of $145.78 million and eps of $0.41. The revenue estimate implies 2% growth sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Top Line Growth

Animal spirits returned to the oil patch in Q3. The rig count rose by double-digits and drilling activity followed. Except for a few smaller oil services firms, services revenue was sparse. The rig count was up over 2% in Q4 as well; Halliburton's (NYSE:HAL) North America revenue was up 9% sequentially, while Schlumberger's (NYSE:SLB) North America revenue (ex-Cameron) grew by double-digits. I expect North America to drive Core Labs' results as well.

A sequential increase in revenue could be a boon to CLB. Last quarter revenue fell 3% sequentially and 27% Y/Y. The company's Product Enhancement segment is associated with the completion of wells. The segment has been hit hard by the sharp fall in the completion of wells in 2016. It represents 32% of revenue and could be the star of the group this quarter. Halliburton, in particular, sacrificed market share for higher income producing contracts. That could help smaller firms like Core Labs.

Reservoir Description, which focuses on deepwater projects, could be a drag on revenue. Deepwater is expected to be the last segment of the oil services market to rebound.

The Balance Sheet Is A Differentiator

Oil services stocks have risen sharply with the rebound in oil prices. There appears to be a delineation between those firms with liquidity and those without it. Core Labs has a pristine balance sheet. It has also reduced part of its work force to stem losses and preserve capital. The company has $17 million in cash and working capital of $91 million. It is free cash flow positive and should be able to maintain liquidity for several quarters. Its debt of $206 million is less than 3x EBITDA, so its credit quality is not in question.

Takeaway

CLB trades at over 50x run-rate EBITDA, yet no one seems to care. The company will survive, which is most important. If its meets revenue and earnings expectations the stock could fly.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SLB, HAL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.