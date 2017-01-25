Dermira: How Biosimilars Threaten Sales Of Cimzia

DERM will underperform the market over the next 3 to 6 months.

The company's threats and weaknesses, due to fierce competition by entrenched biosimilars, will drive down sales of Dermira's leading candidate, Cimzia, in the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Dermira is a biopharmaceutical company with clear signs of operating losses and failed investments in launching drugs with scarce commercial revenue.

Company

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) was established in late 2010 and is focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics for dermatological disorders. The Company's portfolio includes three late-stage product candidates that target unmet needs and market opportunities, such as Cimzia (certolizumab pegol), DRM04 and DRM01.

Cimzia is an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor, or TNF inhibitor, that is approved and marketed by UCB for the treatment of numerous inflammatory diseases spanning multiple medical specialties, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis and Crohn's disease. Dermira is launching Cimzia for subcutaneous treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. Dermira and UCB planned to submit an NDA in 3Q17.

DRM04 is a topical, small-molecule anticholinergic product for the treatment of Hyperhidrosis in dermatological formulation with Phase 3 data released in June 2016. Dermira plans to submit a marketing application to the FDA for approval of DRM04 for the treatment of axillary hyperhidrosis in the second half of 2017 [ref].

DRM01 is a topical, small-molecule sebum inhibitor for the treatment of acne in dermatological formulation with Phase 3 initiation announced in January 2017 and primary endpoint data due in 1H18.

In 2011, the company acquired Valocor Therapeutics through a $42M Series A financing to advance a group of experimental treatments against dermatological conditions such as acne and inflammatory skin diseases [ref].

In 2013 and 2014, Dermira raised $35M and $51M respectively in Series B and Series C financing. In October 2014, the Company sold part of its common stock at $16/each through a private placement to UCB SA -a Belgium-headquartered global biopharmaceutical company (for a total of $19.6M in equity and driven by milestones)- and raised $120.3M through proceeding of its IPO.

In another round of public offering in 2016, the Company raised $135.8M.

Cimzia

Cimzia (certolizumab pegol) is a recombinant PEGylated anti-TNF-alpha humanized monoclonal antibody fragment for sc administration. The product is indicated in the US for reducing the signs and symptoms of Crohn's disease and maintaining clinical response in adults with moderately to severely active disease who have had an adequate response to conventional therapy. Cimzia is also indicated in the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis, active psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis; in the EU for the treatment of adult patients with severe active axial spondyloarthritis and adults with severe active ankylosing spondylitis, including adults without radiographic evidence of ankylosing spondylitis, who have had an inadequate response to, or are intolerant to nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs ((NSAIDs)); and in the EU in combination with methotrexate (MTX) for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adults inadequately responsive to disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs ((DMARDs)), including MTX and in combination with MTX, for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis in adults when the response to previous DMARD therapy has been inadequate [ref]. Development in other indications is also ongoing.

Dermira and UCB previously announced topline results from CIMPASI-1 and CIMPASI-2, two identical, Phase 3, multi-center, placebo-controlled clinical trials evaluating the efficacy and safety of CIMZIA in adult patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis. CIMZIA demonstrated statistically significant improvements for both co-primary endpoints compared to placebo for both treatment doses [ref]. In January 2015, licensee Dermira began a phase 3 trial (CIMPACT) in moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis [ref]. In January 2017, positive topline data were reported from the phase 3 CIMPACT trial; UCB and Dermira planned to submit an NDA in 3Q17 [ref]

Biosimilars, Weaknesses And Threats Affect Cimzia Sales

CIMZIA's labels carry a boxed warning regarding the risk of severe and life-threatening infections, including opportunistic fungal infections and tuberculosis, increased risk of malignancies in children and adolescents, worsening or new onset of heart failure, demyelinating disease, hematological reactions including a list of auto-immune response [ref].

CIMZIA has no efficacy over entrenched TNF inhibitors Humira, Enbrel and Remicade [ref].

Cimzia is not valid for prescriptions that are reimbursed, in whole or in part, under Medicare. Self-injectable biologicals are mostly covered under Part D, with more restrictions and higher co-insurance percentages [ref]; vice versa physician-administered infusions such as Remicade, Actemra (tocilizumab) and Orencia (abatacept) are covered as a medical benefit and provide a modest financial incentive [ref]

Biosimilars to other TNF inhibitors are likely to directly affect Cimzia sales.

Direct competition from other TNF inhibitors with overlapping labels, particularly Humira and Enbrel, which are used as first-line TNF inhibitors ahead of Cimzia, as well as Simponi (golimumab) and Remicade. Cimzia also has a late-market entrance disadvantage, having been launched several years after Humira, Enbrel and Remicade, and has no efficacy advantages over entrenched therapies [ref]

Healthcare reforms allow a more competitive environment for biosimilar development. The first biosimilars of Remicade (Inflectra/Remsima) have recently entered markets outside the US and Inflectra received US approval in April 2016. The first etanercept biosimilar (Benepali) was approved in January 2016 in the EU and the first adalimumab biosimilar (AMJEVITA) was approved in the US in September 2016 and filed in the EU in December 2015.

Humira is a well-entrenched brand with over 10 years on the market and stable blockbuster sales, currently ranked as the top-selling anti-TNF medication worldwide. Humira has the broadest label of the TNF inhibitors and is the most prescribed biological therapy for biological-naive Chron Disease. Humira is also the preferred therapy by payors for rheumatology.

EXXELERATE head-to-head trial versus Humira failed to demonstrate superiority in rheumatoid arthritis; comparable ACR20 responses for Cimzia versus Humira (69.2 versus 71.4%) at 3 months were reported, as were a comparable proportion of patients achieving a state of low disease activity (35.5 versus 33.5%) at 2 years [ref].

MTX is cheap, has a long history of use and high level of physician familiarity and is recommended by clinical guidelines as the first-line agent of choice for moderate-to-severe psoriasis and initial RA therapy [ref]

As for new entrants, Stelara (ustekinumab) has shown impressive efficacy in Chron Disease and plaque psoriasis [ref]. Janssen submitted a sBLA to the FDA seeking approval of STELARA for the treatment of adolescents with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. CIMZIA will face competition from first-in-class IL-12/IL-23 inhibitor Stelara, novel IL-17 inhibitors such as first-in-class Cosentyx (secukinumab) and Taltz (ixekizumab), and from more convenient oral agents, such the PDE4 inhibitor Otezla (apremilast).

Dr Tellier, Chief Executive Officer at UCB, was keen to emphasize that UCB expect to see limited volume impact from Inflectra or indeed other biosimilars on Cimzia (JPM '17). On price, they believe that they will see some price hit as a result of a biosimilar entry, but did not quantify any impact. Sales levels are indicative of the Dermira' commercial activities. Trends for US sales of Cimzia remain weak in 2016 and dropped significantly in 3Q16 versus the previous year's third quarter. During 3Q16, sales of Dermira dropped 98.4% from the same period in 2015.

Higher prices and payor-mandated prescribing barriers associated with biologicals compared with topical and oral therapies may limit uptake. High cost and injectable route of administration for biologicals are also barriers to use in developing countries, and the cost-effectiveness of biologicals has been questioned [ref]

Price Movement

Dermira opened at 28.37 on Tuesday, January 24. The stock's market capitalization is $1.01 billion. DERM has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $36.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.06. Dermira Inc.'s stock price is up 3.8% in the last 12 months, down 16.6% in the last quarter, and down 10.6% in the last month.

Dermira Inc's earnings have declined to an estimated $-3.36 from $-2.80 over the past 5 quarters, -12.5% in 3Q16 earnings surprise, operating earnings yield of -11.9% and collapsing operating margins.

Of note is the number of trades and ~250k shares sold by executives through exercise of options enhanced by a complete absence of buying activities in the last 12 months period.

I project that DERM will underperform the market over the next 3 to 6 months. This projection is based on an analysis of three key factors that influence common stock performance: earnings strength, relative valuation and recent price movement. Based on comparable and fundamental analysis DERM will underperform the market with a high estimate of $15 and a low estimate of $11.

In the short term, upcoming quarterly reports, corporate updates and whether there are any timing, regulatory, or powering implications will be essential to determine any 26-week changes in the market price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions expressed herein by the author are his alone, and do not reflect the opinions of QStat Consulting or any employee thereof. QStat Consulting is not responsible for the accuracy of any of the information supplied by the author of this article.