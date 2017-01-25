Businesses, Get Ready For The New Trump Incentives

The same type of behavior was in evidence as Congress created the Dodd-Frank Act with the resulting outcome being that the smaller banks were the institutions most harmed.

These incentives may have short run impacts, but you can bet that these business leaders are preparing additional plans to "get around" these pressures and maintain control of their businesses.

President Trump has been parading business leaders in front of the press and has been putting pressure on them to keep jobs in the United States.

My experience in the business world leads me to believe that many US corporations, especially many of the larger ones, are prepared, or getting prepared, to deal with the new business incentives being created by the Trump administration.

That is, they have made plans…or are making plans…to get around the new pressures that the president is creating.

This is not a new game. It is a part of business, as usual.

The government makes laws, rules, and regulations, and, where meaningful, those impacted by the laws, rules, and regulations find ways to get around the laws, rules, and regulations.

Economics works and if a line of business or corporate action contributes enough to the performance of a company, the management of that company will find ways to continue on with what they have been doing.

Thomas Friedman makes this point in today's New York Times. Mr. Friedman writes how President Trump has gotten lots of headlines and news coverage by threatening American corporations about keeping jobs in the United States.

Yet, as Mr. Friedman writes, "If Trump's bullying can actually save good jobs, God bless him. But what Trump doesn't see is that while this may get him some short-term jobs headlines, in the long-run C.E.O.s may prefer not to build their next factory in America, precisely because it will be hostage to Trump's Twitter lashings. They also may quietly replace more workers with robots faster, because Trump can't see or complain about that."

Or, these C.E.O.s might try two or three of maybe fifty other avenues to avoid Trump's attention.

The ironic thing about Trump's bluster and the possible avoidance reaction on the part of businesses is that Trump, himself, has been, during his business career, one of the premier performers in getting around laws, rules, and regulations that hindered his goals.

But, businesses…actually human beings…have practiced this type of behavior for years.

Just over the past seven and one-half years of the current economic recovery, we have seen the passage and imposition of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act.

As Congress started to build up this massive piece of legislation I was writing in this blog that American banks were already ahead of the members of Congress creating the act preparing themselves to "get around" the new rules and regulations, especially the larger institutions. By the time Dodd-Frank was completed, the largest banks were well prepared to move forward knowing that they were minimizing the effectiveness of the "Act" on their business.

And, who paid the major price for the creation of Dodd-Frank?

Well, the smaller institutions, of course. The smaller institutions had neither the intellectual capital, nor the financial capital to invest in transforming their banks to "get around" the new act. And, during the current economic recovery, hundreds of banks have departed the scene, a substantial number of them because they could not effectively compete in this new, more highly regulated industry.

Note further that many of the larger commercial banks are not as enthusiastic about President Trump moving to remove laws, rules, and regulations of Dodd-Frank as one might think because these bigger institutions have allocated so much money to avoiding the pressures of Dodd-Frank they are reluctant to put out that much more money to reverse course.

Politicians, government bureaucrats…and economists…often make the assumption that when businesses or markets are given new laws, rules, and regulations, that behavior patterns will remain the same.

Unfortunately, for them, the new incentives created by the new laws, rules, and regulations, do change behavior patterns that bring about results that do not always produce the outcomes wanted by the politicians, government bureaucrats…and economists.

There is a name for the results: unintended consequences.

So, businesses get prepared for the efforts of the Trump administration to achieve the results that will make the president look good. Set aside all the resources you need to do what you need to do to prosper and grow.

It is just too bad that so many resources will have to be diverted into this type of behavior when the money could have been spent on things that could solve the problems in other ways.

Mr. Friedman, in the New York Times article cited above, makes several suggestions about productive ways to attack the problems Mr. Trump has reacted to. It is all a matter of setting the right incentives.

