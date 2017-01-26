Gold-Silver Ratio Is A Tool For A Successful Investment

In parallel with the $25,000 SLV investment (5% of a hypothetical $500,000 portfolio) that I will continue to run in a different series of articles I am going to structure now a special joint investment in gold and silver.

For those who want to invest in these two precious metals, it is important to consider solid strategies that are also simple and easy to accomplish. This is important in order to be able to take more moderate risks even with assets that are usually considered complicated and only suitable for experienced investors.

There are several ways to make money by actively managing gold and silver according to a special trading strategy. It is important to note that the trading plan I am going to indicate only works in a long-term perspective.

Of course, we believe that the fundamentals of gold and silver continue to be decisive factors of demand for these assets. There is every reason to believe that the importance of these precious metals remains or, if possible, even increases in terms of their interest and importance to investors.

Clearly, it is crucial that the entire strategy is based on the gold-silver ratio (GSr). This ratio will allow us to easily define our trading objectives, waiting for the development of the different phases of the strategy. We must choose among the various types of investment alternatives for both precious metals. Specifically we have several ways to run GSr trading: futures, options, LEAPS, gold and silver bullion or ETFs.

Given that some alternatives have increased risk factors and others show difficulties in trading, liquidity and security I will choose ETFs. Among those that are available in the market I will select those that have the greatest trading volume: SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) for gold and iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) for silver.

Let's look now at the gold-silver ratio. The price variation of the two precious metals has caused significant increases and decreases in the ratio over the years. This is important to our strategy as we will see. Specifically, the two ETFs - GLD and SLV - have been on the market together since April 2006 and GSr has a global average to date of 6.09 (futures in the same period show an average of 60.98). Knowing this level is crucial not only to situate our position over time but also to set other more significant levels.

Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com

During the 10 years and a half registered in the chart we can conclude that a GSr of 8 is a level beyond which the price of gold becomes totally exaggerated relative to silver. We can confirm that in the top at 8.49 (October 2008), GLD was worth $83.20 and SLV $9.80. It is also possible to observe that in the bottom at 3.17 (April 2011) the price of silver reached an extremely high level relative to gold. In fact, at that time the price of GLD was $149.20 whereas SLV reached $47.00.

Our strategy will take into account that the current GSr value is much higher (7.10) than the average mentioned above. So, at this juncture, there is a high probability that silver will rise significantly in relation to Gold in the medium/long term. In all likelihood this will make the GSr substantially lower at some point not too distant in the future. In a general way, we will see wide variations in GSr within a large area between values 4 and 8. This is especially due to volatility and a cyclical price development that has a lot to do with the reversion to the mean. In short, the GSr will rise and fall in a relevant way over time exactly because it will tend to move around the average of ~6.

Gold-Silver ratio strategy:

1. Investment - 5% of the portfolio in GLD and/or SLV (in the beginning it represents $5,000 in GLD and $20,000 in SLV of a hypothetical $500,000 portfolio). On Tuesday 24, I "bought" 43 shares of GLD at the closing price of $115.27 ($4,956.61) and 1,233 shares of SLV at the closing price of $16.22 ($19,999.26)

2. Period of Investment - Very long term

3. Type of management - Dynamic

4. Trading rules

a) When GSr arrives to 7.50 or higher the portfolio will sell 75% of GLD position buying a similar amount of SLV position.

b) When GSr reaches 8.00 or higher the portfolio will sell the entire GLD position buying a similar amount of SLV position.

c) When GSr drops to 5.00 or lower the portfolio will sell 75% of SLV position buying a similar amount of GLD position.

d) When GSr falls to 4.00 or lower the portfolio will sell the entire SLV position buying a similar amount of GLD position.

e) Erratic or very unusual developments will be decided in due course.

f) For simplicity reasons brokerage commissions are not considered. The purchase or sale prices are always those of the session's closing.

Conclusion

Given their importance as investment and store of value, this strategy aims to accumulate greater quantities of gold and silver over time. It is indifferent which of the two precious metals will be valued more. In fact, what matters is to take advantage of the significant increase of one of them in relation to the other one at a time and to sell the totality or most of its position. Simultaneously with the money obtained should be created or increased the position in the other precious metal. In short, selling high a precious metal with the simultaneous purchase of the other - then doing the reverse operation in due time.

Note: This portfolio has no real money involved.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author of this article is not an investment adviser and gives only his personal view and opinion, never making any investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell specific securities. Investors in financial assets must do so at their own responsibility and with due caution as they involve a significant degree of risk. Before investing in financial assets, investors should do their own research and consult a professional investment adviser.