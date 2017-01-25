GoPro's Q4 Is Almost Irrelevant, It's All About 2017

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) will announce Q4'16 earnings and full-year results on February the 2nd after the market close.

I think both Q3 and Q4 results are non-events for the company in the sense that we all know that a lot of things have gone wrong. The company has had production problems since the launch of its new line of Hero5 cameras, and it also had some bad luck with the launch of the Karma drone that led to a recall.

As for the Karma drone, the defect had nothing to do with the mechanism or the electronics but with a minor design defect that caused the battery to pop out. In any case, the company did not sell many drones before the recall happened, so chances are that the one-time costs associated with the recall will not be much.

However, even with all the bad luck and the initial production problems, the company's guidance for Q4'16 was actually rosy. For the current quarter, the company has guided as follows:

Revenue of $625 million +/- $25 million

GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin of 40% +/- 1%

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.15 +/- $0.05

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.30 +/- $0.05

Please note that the above guidance was only five days before the Karma recall. So the company already knew it was going to recall the Karma and also had a good idea of how HERO5 sales were doing.

There are two important things to note before earnings are announced.

The first thing is that the company has not withdrawn its guidance, which leads me to believe that in spite of the karma recall earnings and revenue are going to be very close to guidance.

And if Q4 results come anywhere close to guidance, expect at least a 20% pop in the stock for starters. Because if the company delivers $0.30 per share in non-GAAP EPS for Q4, in spite of all the bad luck, then you can expect the company to do a lot better in 2017. And I mean a whole lot better.

The second thing to remember is, even if the company does not deliver on guidance, it does not really matter anyway. And the reason Q4 results don't matter much is because stocks are discounting mechanisms. It's all about the future, not today. In this case, meaning what the company will do in 2017.

Investors may times pay too much attention to the headline news and forget the big picture

For example, today (Tuesday, Jan 24) GPRO was up by as much as 10% on news that Pacific Crest Securities analysts Brad Erickson raised his estimates for GoPro's drone shipments to 150,000 for FY'17, which he says will add $88 million in revenue for the company. He also thinks the HERO5 sold better than previously expected during the holiday season.

Is this really the reason? I don't think so. I think the reason is the valuation of the stock that very few notice because they pay too much attention to the headline news.

The real reason is that GPRO is trading at just 1X revenue (about $1.3 billion). And if the company comes even close to delivering the revenue I think it will in 2017 (about $2 billion), then the stock will go to $20 a share in the blink of an eye, if not $30 a share.

I think the market was going to bid up GPRO's stock when Q4 results come out no matter what the company reports. So today's headline news is just as good of an excuse as any. If it wasn't the Pacific Crest news, it would have been something else sooner or later.

Bottom line

GPRO will prove to be a very cheap stock if the HERO5 and the Karma drone do well in 2017, as I think they will. I am currently modeling 50% revenue growth for 2017, and if I am even close to being right, my $20 price target for 2017 will probably prove to be conservative (please consider: GoPro: Why I'm Modeling 50% Growth In 2017).

As for GPRO's stock, don't pay too much attention to headline news because in most cases it wont be the reason for the many spikes you will see in 2017.

The reason is that HERO5 and Karma will probably do very well in 2017, and with GPRO trading at just 1X revenue, the market knows a stock that has the possibility to double when it sees one.