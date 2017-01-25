General Electric: The Restructure Of GE Is Like Watching Mountains Form

General Electric three year forward CAGR of 8% is fair and will give you good growth going forward with the increases of the world wide economy.

General Electric cash flow is estimated at $20 Billion for 2017 allowing the company to pay its above average dividend and do share buy backs.

GE dividend yield of 3.1% has been increased 7 of the last ten years, just declared in December 2016 of 4% or an increase from $0.23/Qtr. to $0.24/Qtr.

This article is about General Electric (NYSE:GE) and why it's a good income investment with slowly increasing dividends and fair total return that beats the DOW average over my test period. General Electric is a 5.3% position in The Good Business Portfolio. When I scanned the 5 year chart General Electric has a steady up trend but a slow slope with alright growth but not great as the company restructures itself. General Electric Company is a global digital industrial company. The Company's products and services range from aircraft engines, power generation and oil and gas production equipment to medical imaging, financing and industrial products. Fundamentals of General Electric will be reviewed in the following topics below The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, Total Return and Yearly Dividend, Last Quarter's Earnings, Company Business and Takeaways And Recent Portfolio Changes.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines.

General Electric passes 11 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines. These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

General Electric has a dividend yield of 3.1% which is above average for the market. The dividend has been increased for 8 of the last ten years and its dividend is very safe. General Electric is therefore a good choice for the income investor. The average payout ratio is fair at 60% over the past five years. After paying the dividend and share buy backs this leaves little cash remaining for investment in company expansion, but GE is selling off parts of the company and using this cash to buy companies that fit the new GE industrial model.

General Electric is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $281.0 Billion. The large size of General Electric gives it the muscle, plus its cash flow to increase the business going forward. General Electric 2017 projected total yearly cash flow at $20 Billion is strong allowing the company to have the means for company growth through buying of bolt on companies and share buy backs. GE has returned $30 Billion to the shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks in 2016.

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.1% of the portfolio as income and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.0%. The three-year forward CAGR of 8.0% (S&P Capital IQ) meeting my requirement. This moderate future growth for General Electric can continue the uptrend benefiting from the growth of the world economies.

Looking back five years $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $18,800 today. This makes General Electric a good investment for the total return growth investor looking back, that has future growth as the need for its industrial products increases.

General Electric S&P Capital IQ rating is four stars or buy with a target price of $36.0. General Electric price is 9% below the target. GE is a good buy at the present price for the investor who wants above average income and also wants moderate growth and is patient to wait a bit more.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. General Electric beat the Dow baseline in my 48.7 month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 48.7. month test period (starting January 1, 2013 and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2013, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The good total return of 62.38% makes General Electric a good investment for the total return growth investor. General Electric Has increased its dividend yield for 7 of the last 10 years and presently has a yield of 3.1% which is above average for the income investor and the total return is good which makes GE a pick for the total return investor.

DOW's 48.7 month total return baseline is 51.32%

Company Name 48.7 Month total return Difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage General Electric +62.38% 11.06% 3.1%

As seen in the 5 year price chart below General Electric has a fair chart over 2012-2017 YTD, that shows a steady long term growth going up and to the right. In a good year like 2013 GE beat the DOW gain of 27% by 8%. The chart is great because it shows slow moderate years but also has a good growth over the 5 year period beating the DOW when the DOW average is up 51%.

GE data by YCharts

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on October 20 ,2016 General Electric reported earnings that meet expected at $0.46 compared to last year at $0.52. Total revenue was lower at $33.09 Billion less than a year ago by 2.4% year over year and missed expected by $540 Million. This was a poor report with bottom line meeting expected and top line decreasing. The next earnings will be out in April 2017 and is expected to be $0.26 compared to last year at $0.21. The company also continues its share buyback program and GE guided 2017 EPS at $1.60 - $1.70.

Business Overview

General Electric Company is a global digital industrial company. The Company's products and services range from aircraft engines, power generation and oil and gas production equipment to medical imaging, financing and industrial products. Its segments include Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, mining, marine, stationary power and drilling industries, Energy Connections & Lighting and Capital.

The graphic below shows expansion the buy of Alstom provided to help grow the industrial base of General Electric.

Source : General Electric

Over all General Electric is a good business with 8% CAGR projected growth as the need for infrastructure industrial products grows. The good cash flow provides GE the capability to continue its growth by increased industrial base with bolt on companies.

Also as a tail wind we have Trump wanting to increase our infrastructure development to get the United States back to being great again. As the infrastructure budget grows so will the sales of the General Electric business.

Today (Jan. 24) Trump by executive order turned on the XL and Dakota Pipe Lines. This will mean more oil flowing thru the United States. He seems to be doing what he said he would, if he continues and relaxes the regulations on Gas/Oil development it should cause the price of oil to go down and make it worst for the GE oil/gas holdings which are already a drag on GE.

The economy is showing moderate economic (about 2.5%) growth right now and the FED has raised rates December 2016 with future rate increases dependent on the United States economy. The FED projects for 2-3 increases in 2017. I feel when it does raise rates it will be less, maybe 1-2, they don't want to trigger a slowdown in the economy.

From the October 20, 2016 earnings call Jeff Immelt (Chief Executive Officer) said "GE executed well in a slow growth and volatile environment. We see optimism in the United States, and here orders grew by 23%. In addition, Europe is strengthening and we see positive momentum. Meanwhile the resource sector and related markets continue to have headwind. As you know, we closed Alstom on November 1 of 2015. As a result, the fourth quarter of 2016 was the first quarter where Alstom was organic. So, I'll give a few ways to look at the quarter. On a reported basis, orders were up 4% and revenue was flat. On an organic basis, in other words including Alstom in November and December in the organic calculation, orders were up 2% and revenue was up 4%."

This shows the feelings of the top management to continued growth of the industrial manufacturing business in the commercial world with a headwind from Gas/Oil business.

Takeaways and Recent Portfolio Changes

General Electric is an investment choice for the total return and income investor with its above average yield of 3.1% and its good total return over my test period. General Electric will held in the The Good Business Portfolio until it reaches 8% of the portfolio then it will be trimmed to bring it down to 7% of the portfolio. GE has solid growth potential for upward earnings as the industrial conglomerates sector continues to grow. If you want a steady growing company in the business that also provides a good income GE may be the right investment for you, and want to take advantage of the recent dip.

Increased Freeport-McMoRan position to 1.4% of the portfolio. I believe that copper prices will drive the company forward and that the company will use its cash to start to expand its business again.

Harley Davidson (NYSE:HOG) January 6, 59's covered calls were bought to cover and new calls, February 3 ,60's were sold to gain more time value.

Added to position of Texas Instrument (NYSE:TXN), now at 4.0% of the portfolio. TXN is now a full position in the portfolio.

Added to position of Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) now at 4.0% of the portfolio a full position.

Added to position of Digital Reality Trust (NYSE:DLR) now at 0.93% of the portfolio. I feel the computer industry facilities business has nowhere to go but up and DLR pays an above average dividend. I wrote an article on Digital Reality Trust in September of this year if you are interested.

The Good Business Portfolio generally trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top positions in The Good Business Portfolio are, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is 7.6% of the portfolio, Altria Group (NYSE:MO) is 7.9% of the portfolio, Home Depot (NYSE:HD) is 7.8% of portfolio and Boeing is 9.1% of the portfolio, therefore BA is now in trim position with Home depot , Johnson & Johnson and Altria getting close.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 10% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $151 Million in the third quarter. The third quarter earnings blew away the estimate of $2.63 and came in at $3.51.

For the total Good Business Portfolio please see my recent article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2016 third-Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real time follower and you will get each quarters performance after the earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on CAB, JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, PEP, Omega Health Investors, Texas Instrument , Digital Investors Trust and Home Depot that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest please look for them in my list of previous articles.

Of course this is not a recommendation to buy or sell and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account and the opinions on the companies are my own.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, GE, MO, HOG, IR, TXN, DLR, PEP, FCX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.