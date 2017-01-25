Verizon: Long-Term Potential And A 4.6% Dividend Yield While You Wait

Investors who take the long view could be looking at total returns of between 27% and 42% in the next 18 months if they time their purchases correctly.

Analysis

Disappointing Q4 and 2017 Guidance

Verizon recently reported Q4-2016 adjusted earnings of $0.86 per share that were around $0.03 short of consensus expectations - although its revenues of $32.3 Billion were slightly ahead of analysts' $32.08 Billion forecasts.

For all of 2016, Verizon's revenues came in at close to $126 Billion, which was 4.3% lower than its turnover a year earlier. While Verizon did add a net of 591,000 new postpaid subscribers, its revenues were lower as more customers elected for unsubsidized device payment plans.

To put an exclamation on a disappointing quarter, Verizon indicated in its guidance that both its revenues and adjusted earnings in 2017 would be "fairly consistent" and "similar" with 2016. Previously, the consensus estimate was for $4.01 per share, a pick-up of around 3% compared to the $3.89 Verizon had been expected to earn in 2016 (it earned $3.87 instead).

A Dividend Stock Opportunity?

Verizon's stock hasn't had a good 2017 so far. With much of January having passed, its share price has fallen by 13.8%, compared with a 1% gain for the S&P500 and a break-even return for the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Moreover, Verizon's decline has been nearly triple that of the Dow Jones U.S. Telecoms Index, which has fallen by 4.9% thus far in 2017.

On the bright side, Verizon's recent share price troubles provide dividend-focused investors with the opportunity to buy a relatively low P/E stock - it's trading at just 13-times its last 12 months' earnings compared to 23-times for its industry - at a high dividend yield of 4.6%, which makes it's the highest-yielding stock among Dow components. Investors should also note that Verizon's dividend yield of 85-basis points better than that of its peer group.

Yahoo Deal Delayed

In the last two years, Verizon has been scooping up 'legacy internet' names - first by buying AOL in 2015 and then agreeing to acquire Yahoo! (NASDAQ:YHOO) in 2016. The interesting thing to note is these deals may not be the 'duds' that some have been proclaiming. For one thing, a closer look at Verizon's financials shows that AOL actually grew its revenue contribution by 96% in 2016 - from $1.41 Billion in 2015 to $2.88 Billion in 2016.

Meanwhile, Yahoo! actually reported strong 4th quarter results, with its display revenues exceeding Wall Street estimates by close to 4%. Yahoo! now expects its acquisition by Verizon to close at the end of the 2nd quarter to give it time to 'meet closing conditions' but Verizon was more ambiguous regarding this, merely stating that it's working with Yahoo to 'assess the impact of data breaches.'

There are conflicting opinions on whether Verizon will back out of the Yahoo deal in light of revelations of more data breaches but considering Yahoo's recent solid performance, it could wind up becoming a positive net contributor to Verizon's fortunes in the manner that AOL has - perhaps adding between $0.10 to $0.15 of earnings per share each year - possibly more if its valued-added services gain traction with Verizon's user base. We do not view the Yahoo acquisition as a zero-sum game for Verizon investors: if it's successfully closed, there will be a positive impact on Verizon's earnings going forward. Otherwise, there is more capital that could go towards dividend payments or share buybacks.

A Trump Card on Net Neutrality?

One of the interesting developments in recent weeks has been the opposition to Donald's Trump's pick for Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, Ajit Pai. Pai is allegedly an opponent of Net Neutrality - the principle that all internet service providers (such as Verizon) should treat all data the same, without charging more or giving preference to certain types of content.

Assuming that Telecoms firms are able to charge more for faster lanes at some point in the next two years, the 'death' of net neutrality could provide a 'modest boost' to Telecoms providers, according to some early studies. Of course, the scuttlebutt here is that the estimated boost of $2 Billion to telco firms was made in 2006 - which means it preceded the rise of the iPhone (which was announced in January of 2007), the explosion of social media and the general increase in internet usage overall. To wit, in 2006, just 68.9% of Americans accessed the internet - by 2013, the number had grown to 84.2% and it is likely that this number if well into the mid-90 percentages today.

Meanwhile, data consumption has increased exponentially - more doubling each year since the middle of the last decade. In our view, the impact that the 'death' of net neutrality could be more than $10 Billion for Wireless Telecoms providers. With Verizon having a 35% market share, this could easily translate to another $3.5 Billion in revenue each year - or around $0.10 in earnings per share if we go by Verizon's Net Margin of around 12%.

Conclusion

All things considered, we are not as down on Verizon as other investors are. For one thing, we view its tepid forecast for 2017 as a bit of hedging on management's part - it's a lot of easier to beat expectations when you provide a low estimate and it's also not as disappointing to report weak results when the bar is set lower. For another, looming changes in regulation could give it increased pricing power - Verizon could easily introduce new packages that have 'faster' lanes for consumer 'essentials' such as high-definition video and more reliable internet-based calling - proving a boost to revenues that won't necessarily be tied to increasing its subscriber numbers.

That being said, we fully expect further turbulence for the stock as telecoms, in general, fall out of favor this year as more investors come around to the idea that these companies are not 'high technology' plays so much as utilities.

Even so, our view is that Verizon's high dividend yield and low Price-Earnings ratio make it a staple for investors portfolio. Consider the following - even if Verizon were to have zero earnings growth this year as its guidance suggests, it would still be trading at only 13-times earnings. That's a significant discount to the Dow and S&P's average multiple of 17.5-times earnings - and that doesn't even consider the fact that Verizon's dividend yield is at least 200-basis points better than the average for both indices.

In our view, a 'fair' multiple for Verizon is right around 15-times earnings - this considers the potential impact of a successful Yahoo! deal and the potential earnings pick-up from friendlier FCC regulations. If we assume that Verizon's 2018 earnings could be at $4.10 per diluted share (that's basically 2017's expected earnings plus $0.25 from Yahoo! and a Death of Net Neutrality earnings boost), we're easily looking at a $61.50 target price a year hence - in absolute terms, this isn't egregiously higher than the consensus target of $53.59 per share.

Depending on whether investors buy now or at around $45 per share, they could be looking at upside of between 23% and 37% in a year's time - on top of a dividend yield that is close to 5%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VZ over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Black Coral Research, Inc. is a team of writers who provide unique perspective to help inform dividend investors. This article was written by Jonathan Lara, one of our Senior Analysts. We did not receive compensation for this article (other than from Seeking Alpha), and we have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. Company financial data is taken from the company’s latest SEC filings unless attributed elsewhere. Black Coral Research, Inc. is not a registered investment advisor or broker/dealer. Readers are advised that the material contained herein should be used solely for informational purposes. Investing involves risk, including the loss of principal. Readers are solely responsible for their own investment decisions.