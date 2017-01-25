Permania: Drilling Activity Update - January 24th, 2017

As an investor in oil and gas producers and oilfield service companies, I track drilling activity in many of the major basins on a regular basis and have decided to begin sharing my detailed basin-level analysis and key takeaways on a regular basis.

Among other metrics, I track the rig count in each of the major basins, with a focus on rig count by Operator (oil and gas company) as well as by Contractor (drilling contractor). Over the past 2 years, I have found it incredibly helpful in analyzing the activity levels of individual operators and contractors as deceleration(s) and/or acceleration(s) in drilling activity at the basin-level have allowed me to anticipate production/revenue changes within individual names.

For example, if the total number of rigs operated by a specific operator quickly reaches a target (as announced in earnings announcements) within a quarter, there is potential for quarterly production to outpace market expectations. On the contractor side, if a large number of rigs owned by a specific contractor are activated, it indicates potential for revenue outperformance. In addition to providing short-term signals, the analysis has also allowed me to allocate capital according to operators that have large positions and are drilling to grow production in the most prolific basins/counties. As the recovery matures, I believe investing in well-positioned individual names, as opposed to owning industry ETFs such as the Energy Select SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE), SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP), Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE), iShares US Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) or Vaneck Vectors Oilfield Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH), will provide stronger risk-adjusted returns. To tactically target investments, it is critical to understand each companies relative position in the field.

Since the Permian is the crown jewel of United States onshore portfolio, it will be the focus of this initial update. Going forward the analysis will also show WoW and MoM changes at the operator, contractor and county-level. The drilling rig count ("Rigs") used include all horizontal and directional rigs (unconventional) drilling oil and gas well in the area highlighted in the map below.

Source: DrillingInfo

As of January 24, 2017 there were 249 rigs operating in the Permian with the largest number contracted to Concho Resources (NYSE:COG), which currently has 19 rigs running in the basin, or 8% of the total. From a contractor perspective, Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP) has continued to dominate the basin with a total of 53 rigs running, representing 21% of the total.

From a sub-market perspective, the rig count is relatively evenly split between the Delaware and Midland basins with 128 (51%) and 121 (49%) running in each, respectively.

Operator Summary

As of January 24, the top 10 operators by rig count are: COG, Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), Anadarko (NYSE:APC), Apache (NYSE:APA), EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), Occidental (NYSE:OXY), Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE), XTO-Exxon (NYSE:XOM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Diamondback E&P (NASDAQ:FANG). In total these 10 operators are running ~37% of the total rigs.

Source: DrillingInfo data, Internal Tracking Model

As the table below shows, many of the operators expected by Canaccord Genuity analysts to increase production across the Permian are the same operators with high current rig counts.

Source: CanaccordGenuity Estimates

Source: DrillingInfo data, Internal Tracking Model

Of note, small cap operators Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) and Ring Energy (NYSEMKT:REI) are expected to increase production significantly over the next few years. For a great piece on CDEV, see John Merva's article here. I am especially bullish on CDEV, especially given their strong position in the southern Delaware Basin and leadership team led by Mark Papa (longtime CEO of EOG.)

Drilling Contractors

As far as drilling contractors go, HP has the most exposure to the Permian Basin, with Nabors (NYSE:NBR), Patterson-UTI (NASDAQ:PTEN), Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS), Trinidad Drilling (OTCPK:TDGCF), Ensign Energy Services (OTCPK:ESVIF), and Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) representing the other publicly-traded players.

Source: DrillingInfo data, Internal Tracking Model

Source: DrillingInfo data, Internal Tracking Model

Of these companies, there are a few interesting stories such as NBR, which has underperformed other land drillers due to its international exposure. NBR currently trades at .96x its book value and 8.0x the FY2017 estimated cash flow (as opposed to HP which trades at 1.59x book and 15.4x FY2017 estimated cash flow.) Additionally, I am currently interested in TDGCF which has underperformed due to its exposure to Canadian activity and trades at .45x its book value and 8.42x its FY2017 estimated cash flow.

Over the last few months I have used the table below, which shows the top 20 operators and the number of rigs they are running owned by the top contractors, as a tool to anticipate which contractors should benefit if specific operators increase rig count. For example, if FANG plans to increase its rig count, I would expect HP to benefit as the majority of the rigs being run by FANG are HP models.

Source: DrillingInfo data, Internal Tracking Model

Summary

Since the downturn began, the Permian Basin has consistently outperformed other basins and has attracted E&P capital from across the globe. I expect this momentum to continue, with Permian-centric operator and contractor valuations to appreciate over the next few years. As part of the next update, I will include the 2017 rig targets (as they announced by operators) for each operator, the expectations of contractors (as available), and the WoW change data.

