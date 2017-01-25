Should You Buy Twitter Going Into Earnings?

Ever since Twitter's (NYSE:TWTR) apparent acquisition failed to materialize, the stock has been in a downward spiral, losing over 30% of its value in just the last four months. Although there were many companies reportedly interested in buying Twitter, none of them pulled the trigger, and this failed prospect has the market worried about Twitter's long-term potential.

While I'm also skeptical about Twitter's long-term potential, primarily because of the terrible management (more on this later), I think the stock is a good buy heading into earnings. I'll explain the reason behind my short-term bullishness later, but first let's take a look at what the Street is expecting from Twitter's next earnings report.

The estimates

Twitter is scheduled to report its Q4 earnings next month on 9th of February. As per Yahoo Finance, Twitter is expected to report earnings of $0.12 per share on revenue of $740 million. By comparison, the company reported an EPS of $0.16 on sales of $710 million last year. Twitter's year-over-year revenue growth is expected to be a meager 4.2%, which highlights the management's inability to unlock the platform's potential.

However, since the market already knows about the weak expected sales growth, it is baked in the current price. That being said, I think Twitter can surpass analysts' expectations on both fronts. Twitter may have been in a downtrend, but a better-than-expected quarter can send Twitter's shares soaring higher, which is why I think investors can consider buying the stock or $17 February 10 call options. Let's take a look at the reasons why I think Twitter may surpass expectations in this quarter.

The reason behind the earnings play

User interaction has always been key to valuing Twitter. In Twitter's very first 10-K filing, the first forward-looking statement mentioned "our ability to attract and retain users and increase the level of engagement of our users."

Fast forward to the latest 10-K filing, you will find the same forward-looking statement. Thus, we have established that user interaction is a critical metric when it comes to valuing Twitter and its potential, which is probably why it has since been the at the top of forward-looking statements list.

So basically, user interaction amounts to the number of likes, tweets and retweets that the company records on a monthly basis. And my short-term bullishness is based around this as I expect the company to report-better-than expected earnings on the back of increased user interaction.

Due to the recent presidential elections, the fourth quarter of FY2016 has been a lot more eventful as compared to the corresponding quarter of last year. Over the last few months, users - both liberals and conservatives - have used the platform to express their support and have used the platform to debate as well. An election-based trending hashtag was commonplace on Twitter, and it still is.

In addition, both the presidential candidates were understandably more active on Twitter during the last few months of their campaign. I believe that this will play a very important role in the upcoming earnings report. I expect the user interaction to be much higher compared to fourth quarter of last year as that quarter wasn't very eventful by comparison.

Moreover, the victory of President Trump was met with a wave of tweets and retweets worldwide due to the fact that Hillary Clinton was a big favorite going into the election. Also, since the election, President Trump has since used Twitter to bypass the mainstream media, which, from an outsider's perspective, has been very biased.

So, all in all, I think all the 2016 presidential election will lead to much higher user interaction in the fourth quarter, especially since the fourth quarter of 2015 wasn't as eventful. As a result, I think Twitter's earnings may come in ahead of the Street's expectations, and thus, I'm bullish on the stock in the short-term.

Risk to my theory

Remember when I said Twitter's management is terrible? Well, the recent election further highlighted this fact. Twitter has been very biased against conservatives and was biased even before the election. There have been several reports of Twitter banning influential conservative speakers and accounts, so much so that actors James Woods decided to quit Twitter (although he's back now).

If Twitter's management cared about its shareholders, it would have taken a neutral stance. By being biased, Twitter was/is attempting to alienate a significant portion of its user base, which can't be good for it level of user interaction and its long-term future.

Conclusion

Despite the aforementioned risks, I think the last few months of 2016 witnessed a lot higher level of user interaction compared to the year before. The increased level of user interaction, in my opinion, will propel Twitter to a better-than-expected quarter. As a result, I think investors can bet on the stock for the short term.