Advanced Accelerator Applications An Intriguing Long Term Pick

Risks include regulatory and pipeline development, as the company appears to be on solid financial footing with plenty of cash, minimal debt, and a low burn rate.

A comparison with other drugs in the space in addition to potential addressable market indicates significant upside to this story.

Shares have struggled to hold gains in 2016, but 2017 looks to be a transformational year.

Over the past year shares of Advanced Accelerator Applications (NASDAQ:AAAP) have struggled to maintain positive momentum.

This small biotech company, part of the IPO class of 2015, portrays itself as a leader in the molecular nuclear medicine market. Its operations are composed of two parts, a steadily growing diagnostic drug business and a therapeutics pipeline that provides considerably more upside.

The company already has 7 products marketed in the European Union and 1 in the United States. Adding more validation to the story, the company also manufactures and distributes two PET Alzheimer products for Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) and General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Figure 2: Pipeline (source: corporate presentation)

Management has continually shown themselves to be both capable and focused on growing the business. In 2016 alone they grew to over 500 employees globally in 13 countries and possessing 21 cGMP production facilities.

While the share price might not reflect achievements made in 2016, I expect 2017 to be a year of substantial appreciation for shareholders.

The company continues to push forward with its diagnostic pipeline, with several early and midstage trials in cancer, arthritis, heart disease, and other indications.

Figure 3: Ongoing diagnostic trials (source: corporate presentation)

Lead therapeutic candidate Lutathera is involved in quite a few ongoing trials, including five phase 2 studies in a variety of indications involving neuro endocrine tumors (NETs) or neuroblastoma.

Management believes there are 232,000 patients with NETs in the US and Europe. These particular tumors are slow growing and patients often do not display symptoms- instead they are discovered during unrelated surgery or medical exams.

As around 80% of NETs overexpress somatostatin receptors, treatment with SSAs (somatostatin analogs) is the most common treatment option. The leader in this market is Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) Sandostatin LAR, which racked up $1.63 billion of sales in 2015.

Lutathera is made up of a lutetium radionuclide chelated to a peptide, which was designed to target somatostatin receptors with high binding affinity. After the drug candidate is injected it binds to sstr2 receptors overexpressed by NETs, releasing radiation from within the NET cell causing tumor death.

In a phase 3 trial results were highly statistically significant, as administration of Lutathera resulted in a 79% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death as compared to patients treated with Novartis' Sandostatin off-label. There was additional evidence of benefit in key areas relevant to midgut NETs. Global health status improved in 28% of patients in the Lutathera arm (versus 15%) and diarrhea improved in 39% of patients (versus 23%).

While unfortunately the company received a CRL (complete response letter) from the FDA in response to its regulatory filing, the upside is that no additional studies were requested and mostly required the revising of data sets, as well as additional analyses, safety updates, and other observations related to safety and facilities.

The initial commercial opportunity for the drug candidate appears quite intriguing, and Lutathera could indeed prove a blockbuster if it achieves significant market penetration.

Figure 4: USA commercial opportunity (source: corporate presentation)

As for the diagnostic business, it should be noted that NETSPOT was approved by the FDA on June 1st of last year. It allows for detection of 30% more lesions than Octreoscan, as well as possesses one hundred times higher affinity for SSTR2 than Octreoscan. Additionally, it's a more convenient option for hospitals, allowing for a 2 hour protocol versus 24 to 48 hours and not requiring a bowel cleanse.

Figure 5: Octreoscan image versus NETSPOT in same patient (source: corporate presentation)

The company's financial picture is encouraging- at a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, the company has around $235 million of cash (when converted from Euros), compared to minimal debt and a steadily growing diagnostics business with much upside potential in the therapeutic side. If we assume operating losses of $6 to $10 million, the company should be able to advance the pipeline for several years to come without raising additional funds.

2017 aims to be a transformational year, one which might see the approval of Lutathera by the FDA and EMA, as well as more data generated from additional midstage trials and new combination studies with checkpoint inhibitors to be initiated.

The main risks that I see to thesis at this point are regulatory with an unexpected thumbs down from the FDA and EMA always possible, as well as pipeline risk as data continues to be generated from midstage studies involving Lutathera as well as initial sponsored clinical studies for candidates PSMA-R2 and NeoBOMB1.

I consider the present price of $29.20 a solid entry point, one that investors who've done their due diligence and want to participate might take advantage of in the form of a pilot buy. I would prefer to add to position only after Lutathera approval to navigate that particular regulatory risk.

I remind investors that pivotal data for Lutathera was quite impressive (including progression free and overall survival data), so in my mind that lessens risk here to a degree. Baker Brothers, Adage, Scopia, Vivo, and other well known healthcare investors hold significant share positions as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.