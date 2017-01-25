Honeywell Investors: Did You Dump AdvanSix Too Soon?

Investing in spin-offs has proven to back-test extremely well when it comes to generating alpha, and is one of renowned investor Joel Greenblatt's favorite investing strategies. The reasons are simple and well-documented: initial forced overselling by institutions, coupled with more transparent business practices and the evaporation of conglomerate discounts, has the tendency to create situations where excellent businesses trade at an unfair discount. Spin-offs are honestly one of my favorite ways to generate outsized returns, particularly small offerings. While many have concerns about larger companies dumping levered assets on unsuspecting investors, I firmly believe that with a little work, investors can identify spin-offs being used to jettison junk, and really focus attention on the quality gems.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) was a perfect example of this. Spun off from Honeywell (NYSE:HON) late last year, I took Honeywell investors through a valuation exercise on what I thought the company should be valued at post spin. I called fair value at $29/share, but advised investors to keep a close eye on shares when they opened for trading:

The opportunity here, I believe, comes more for those willing to bottom-fish a spin-off that might see some immense selling pressure when opened up for public trading. Selling will be driven by institutional investors who might not want to hold a small-cap position on their books (or flat out are not allowed to), and also from retail investors who, quite frankly, will just push the sell trigger on a business they know little about.

The company opened for trading, and subsequently tanked (as expected) during the first several weeks of trading as both retail and institutional investors smashed the sell button. Despite my pleading, I suspect many Honeywell investors ended up selling a dollar for fifty cents during the first few days of trading , as can be seen by trading over the past several months:

AdvanSix should never have been trading at 3.5X ttm EBITDA; such discounts are highly unusual and not the norm for today's market within the industrial space. To justify that valuation, the assets would have to be highly encumbered, and despite some debates I had with readers on maintenance versus growth capex, conversations with investor relations eased many of these concerns for me (side note: AdvanSix Investor Relations is one of the most solid teams I have worked with). These types of situations are those I bump into just a handful of times a year; those clear and concise opportunities that leave you scratching your head saying "What am I missing?". SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP) was another example in 2016, Ocwen (NYSE:OCN) as well below $2.50/share. These are the high conviction buys that make or break your trading year.

The rally that followed the visible bottom above in early October has been incredibly solid. Subscribers to my Marketplace offering that invested alongside me (cost basis of $14.89/share) have reaped hefty profits. Discerning retail investors that saw this disconnect early have been able to front run more flexible institutional investors (hedge funds, endowments) that have been building substantial stakes in recent weeks (BlackRock owns 11.6% of shares outstanding, Firefly Value Partners 6.67% of shares outstanding), and it is clear from recent price action that there is likely more heavy institutional buying going on given the snap rally in 2017.

Should You Buy Now?

I wouldn't advise owning AdvanSix into Q4 earnings, as momentum-driven retail investors are likely set to be surprised by what appears to be a terrible quarter. The company currently has no sell-side coverage on Wall Street, and many investors that have not followed the company carefully may be surprised with what awaits them in Q4 when it comes to one-off costs.

AdvanSix initially guided for $10-12M in pre-tax income impact from the installation of general maintenance and installation of NOx emissions equipment back during the company's Investor Day in September. That was guided up to $20M (due to pulling forward optional maintenance, "spend today, save tomorrow"). The situation only got worse as AdvanSix ran into issues on the pressure vessels used in caprolactam production at its Hopewell plant, which delayed re-opening. By the time Q3 rolled around, the pre-tax income impact had been guided up to $40-45M during the Q3 earnings release:

*AdvanSix, Q3 2016 Earnings Release

In December, the company had to shutter production again for another week. Because of the aforementioned prior maintenance, the company had no caprolactam inventory, which meant the company had to go to the private market to buy to meet contracted deliveries. Usually higher caprolactam prices are a good thing: AdvanSix produces extra caprolactam that it sells in the open market that it does not use in nylon six production, which is a strong contributor to earnings.The increase in caprolactam prices during the second half of the year, however, meant that the company has another $10-12M in pre-tax income impact on tap for Q4 given the expensive private market transactions that had to be made.

In total, this is going to drive a significant GAAP net income loss in the upcoming earnings release, which might send investors fleeing for the hills again. I wouldn't be surprised to see a negative reaction, as the sum total of this impact may not be overtly clear to investors. If shares do fall off considerably, there may be an opportunity to get into AdvanSix at a much cheaper price than what is available today.

Disclosure: I am/we are short ASIX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short ASIX via Put options ahead of Q4 Earnings Release.