Crescent Point Energy: Calculating Potential 2017 Upside

At an EV of $13 billion, CPG can deliver 50% upside in 2017 even if it does not repay any of its debt or fails to enhance its cash position.

At CPG’s median EV/EBITDA ratio, the company’s enterprise value this year will increase to $13 billion according to my estimates, which is exactly what CPG also projects.

CPG’s revenue in 2017 could come in at $2.37 billion, and after accounting for costs, its EBITDA this year will be $1.44 billion.

CPG recently released its 2017 production guidance a few days back and also indicated its hedge profile for the year, which will help indicate its projected revenue.

This month, Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) released its production outlook for 2017. The Williston Basin operator is of the opinion that it will be able to generate average daily production of 172,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, which represents an increase of almost 2% from the production run rate that it achieved in the first nine months of 2016.

Using this production level, I will try to forecast Crescent Point's financial performance for 2017 and see how much upside the company can deliver this year. But, in order to forecast the company's financial performance, I will need to take a look at potential oil prices for the year.

Analyzing WTI oil prices for 2017

Crescent Point Energy has based its 2017 financial performance on a projected WTI oil price of $52 per barrel. It looks like the company is bang on target with its price forecast for the year as WTI oil is already trading at over $53/barrel. However, for conservatism's sake, I will assume that the benchmark price of oil in the U.S. this year remains constant at Crescent's forecasted price, which is 20% higher than the price of $43.33 per barrel seen last year.

In my opinion, the reason why oil prices in the U.S. will rise to such an extent this year is because of higher demand, which will lead to a lower inventory count. More specifically, the U.S. will witness oil consumption growth of 260,000 barrels per day, or 1.3%, this year as compared to growth of just 0.3%, or 60,000 barrels per day in 2016.

So, oil consumption in the U.S. will grow by 200,000 barrels per day as compared to last year. This will outpace the growth of 100,000 barrels per day in oil production anticipated for 2017, which means that a supply deficit of 100,000 barrels per day can be expected. This translates into total supply deficit of 36.5 million barrels for the year (multiplying the daily deficit by 365 days).

As a result of the supple deficit, commercial crude oil stocks should decline to 441.7 million barrels by the end of the year as compared to 478.2 million barrels at the end of 2016, representing a drop of over 7.6%. In comparison, commercial crude oil stocks in the U.S. had increased over 6% in 2016, which weakened the WTI price by 10.9% to $43.33/barrel. Given the negative correlation between oil prices and inventories, Crescent Point's forecast of higher oil prices as compared to last year should turn out to be true.

Projecting the top line performance

So, I will use the company's forecasted WTI oil price as a benchmark to calculate Crescent Point's top line for 2017. Now, at the company's daily production rate, its total output this year will come in at 62.78 million barrels (multiplying the daily production by 365 days). Since I have arrived at the production, I will now use the WTI benchmark to calculate Crescent Point's average realized price in 2017.

More specifically, in the first nine months of 2016, Crescent Point witnessed an average WTI price of $41.37. At this average WTI price, the company's average selling price of oil, gas, and liquids was C$38.94/barrel of oil equivalent last year, excluding the impact of hedges. Therefore, as the average WTI price is $52/barrel this year (an increase of 25% from last year), Crescent Point's average selling price per barrel of oil equivalent should rise to C$49 per barrel. In U.S. dollar terms, this is equivalent to $37/barrel.

As a result, Crescent Point's revenue for 2017 should come in at $2.32 billion. However, I also need to take into account the hedges put in place by Crescent Point Energy to calculate the possible gains/losses on derivatives. For 2017, Crescent Point has hedged 41% of its production in the first half of the year and 33% of its production for the second half of the year at an average price of C$72. This is shown below:

Source: Crescent Point Energy

More specifically, Crescent Point has hedged 12.87 million barrels of its production for the first half of the year and 10.35 million barrels of its production for the second half of the year. This takes its total hedge volumes to 23.22 million barrels for the entire year at an average price of C$72/barrel, or US$54.26/barrel. Since I have been assuming my calculation at a WTI oil price of $52/barrel, Crescent Point should witness gains of $2.26 per barrel on its hedged volumes. This will add $52 million to its top line ($2.26 per barrel X 23.22 million barrels of hedged volumes).

Therefore, Crescent Point's total revenue in 2017 will be $2.37 billion. Now that I have arrived at the revenue, I will now focus on the costs to establish the potential EBITDA profile for Crescent Point this year, which will lead to its enterprise value and market capitalization.

How do Crescent's costs look like this year?

In order to arrive at Crescent Point's EBITDA for the year, I will have to first calculate its netback by deducting royalties, lease operating expenses, and transportation expenses from the revenue. After that, by deducting the general and administrative expenses the EBITDA can be calculated.

As far as royalties are concerned, I won't be surprised if Crescent Point's royalties in 2017 remain constant from last year. This is because under the Modernized Royalty Framework that has gone into effect from January 1 this year, Crescent Point believes that there will be no significant impact on its operations.

Under the new royalty framework, an oil company in Alberta needs to pay a 10% royalty if the oil price is trading under C$40/barrel and a royalty of around 15% at a price of C$50 per barrel (which Crescent should witness this year as pointed out earlier). This is shown below:

Source

This is the reason why Crescent Point's royalties should remain consistent as compared to last year at around 14% of its revenue, leading to royalty expenses of $332 million. As far as operating expenses are concerned, Crescent has not outlined its forecast for 2017. However, it should not be ignored that the company has already achieved massive operating cost reductions in recent quarters, while the same can be said about its general and administrative expenses. This is shown below:

Therefore, I will assume that there is no more room for reducing costs at Crescent Point this year. Based on this assumption, I will calculate the company's probable EBITDA for 2017.

CPG 2017 estimates Production/day (BOE/day) 172,000 Total production (MMBOE) 62.78 Average realized sales price/barrel $37 Hedging gains ($ millions) $52 Revenue ($ millions) $2,374.86 Operating expense/barrel $11.06 Less: Total operating expenses ($ million) $694.35 Less: Royalties ($ million) $332 Transportation expense/barrel $2.13 Less: Total transportation expenses ($ million) $133.72 G&A expense/barrel $1.66 Less: Total G&A expenses ($ million) $104.21 EBITDA $1,442.58

Source: Author's estimates based on company's current cost profile and production outlook.

Valuation and takeaway

As seen above, Crescent Point is expected to generate EBITDA of $1.44 billion this year. Since the company has a median EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.20, its enterprise value in 2017 should be around $13 billion, which is exactly what the company also expects in 2017. As Crescent Point has total cash position of $10.5 million and debt of $2.9 billion, its market capitalization in 2017 will be around $10 billion.

This is an increase of around 50% from its current market capitalization of $6.5 billion. Hence, even if Crescent Point's costs remain the same, the company will be able to deliver strong upside this year due to a rise in its production and better pricing as discussed earlier in the article. Therefore, considering the potential upside at Crescent Point Energy, it will be a good idea to buy the stock since its looks ripe for a turnaround.

