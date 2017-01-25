IBM Has Turned The Corner

After reporting Q4 2016 earnings, International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) double clutched several times in after hours and pre-market before closing up 2% on the first day of regular trading. I wasn't able to form an opinion quickly enough to participate in the action. After conducting a review, I plan to hold my outsize position into the indefinite future, with the expectation of receiving above market returns.

Modeling by Segments

IBM reports in five segments, providing growth and margins for each. On another level, they report strategic imperatives revenue and growth, which allows investors to monitor the progress of the company's ongoing transition.

It's easy to divide the company's revenue into strategic imperatives and residual and project forward using annual rates of growth or shrinkage. The way compounding works, this analysis will always demonstrate a possible return to revenue growth at some future date. The argument is frequently advanced, that shrinkage of residual lines of business will proceed more rapidly than growth in the imperatives. The final indication will still be future growth of revenue, from a lower base.

That way of thinking doesn't consider margins or buybacks, and won't get you to the bottom line. For that reason, segment analysis is more useful.

Modeling the segments, I start with full-year 2016 revenues and margins. Assuming margins and growth rates at constant currency remain stable, the model produces indications for PTI (pre-tax income). Applying a tax rate, and dividing by shares outstanding, EPS emerges. It should be noted that Cognitive Solutions and Technical Service and Cloud Platforms are the two growth segments, and also sport higher margins. Bearing that in mind, PTI will grow faster than revenue.

Management estimates taxes, before discrete items, at 15% plus or minus 3% for 2017. The company will probably reduce share counts by about 2% a year. Applying these assumptions to PTI, EPS can then be compared to guidance.

Guidance and Running the Model Backwards

Management guides 2017 GAAP EPS to "at least" $11.95. Taxes are "15 plus or minus 3" per CEO Martin Schroeter on the conference call (transcript). $11.95 EPS X 945 Shares after buybacks = $11,293 Earnings, divide by (1-.15) for Taxes, and PTI works out to $13,286 million, implied by guidance.

Assuming growth (adjusted for currency) and margins are constant, the model calls for PTI of $13,470. To agree this number with the figure of $13,286 implied by guidance, a growth rate decrease of 1.5% across the board is required. Or you could assume reduced margins.

This model is extremely sensitive to small changes in assumptions. Taxes are up in the air due to the potential for tax reform, and the 15% assumption is a midpoint scenario. If I were issuing guidance, I wouldn't rely on actions by the Trump administration to bail me out.

Guidance as the Low End of a Range

GAAP guidance for 2017 is "at least" $11.95: that means it's the bottom of a range. Making a heroic assumption that the range may be defined as a midpoint that could vary 3% either way, revenue growth could range from -1.5% (developed above) to +4.5% (as the high end).

GAAP EPS by this line of thinking would be between $11.95 and $12.65. Using a Graham type rule to guess at PE, it would range from 11.8 to 16.0, driven by growth in EPS. That brings the share price range to $141 to $203, with $171 as the midpoint. Right now Mr. Market is looking past the midpoint.

This analysis suggests that revenue growth is more likely than not to resume in 2017. EPS growth will be more rapid than revenue growth, driven by higher margins in the growth segments and share count reductions.

Refining the Segment Model

Each segment contains sub-segments that are growing or shrinking. If the analysis were extended down to this layer, compound growth would overcome compound shrinkage, given enough time. Consider Systems, which decreased 18.9% at constant currency. Here's Schroeter on the topic, condensed and with parenthetical clarifications added:

Our Systems revenue reflects growth in z Systems, offset by declines in Power and storage as we continue to address shifting markets. Systems gross margin was up year to year due to both improvement in z margins, and the relative strength in that higher margin business. In z Systems (mainframe), we delivered 4% revenue growth, double-digit growth in MIPs, and we expanded our margins. These results reflect our continued success in driving innovation in our core systems... Our Power (server) performance reflects our ongoing shift to a growing Linux market while continuing to serve a high value, but declining, UNIX market. Linux workloads continued double-digit growth, and faster than the market, while the traditional UNIX base declined.

The point is, within the Systems segment z Systems is growing. And within Power Linux is growing. So the transition operates at multiple levels and is an ongoing process. I don't think Systems continues to decline at the current rate.

The Inflection Point

My original (hypo)thesis on IBM was that AI (Artificial Intelligence) would be the next big thing, and IBM would be a leader. At Davos, the global elite discussed the implications as AI encroaches on the employment prospects of citizens worldwide. They see danger that unemployment from that cause could lead to a further growth of populism. They think AI is for real.

Here's Schroeter on the topic:

We're moving into a new phase. The debate about whether artificial intelligence is real is over, and we're getting to work to solve real business problems. As we move into this new era, it's important to understand what enterprise clients are looking for. They need a cognitive platform that turns vast amounts of data into insights, and allows them to use it for competitive advantage. They need access to a cloud platform not only for the capability, but for speed and agility. And they need a partner they trust, and who understands their industry work and process flows. This is where we're clear and confident about our point of view. Yes, we have world-class cognitive technology, but that's table stakes. We are building datasets by industry that we either own, or we partner for. Importantly, we've designed Watson on the IBM Cloud to allow our clients to retain control of their data and their insights, rather than using client data to educate a central knowledge graph. And we're using our tremendous industry expertise to build vertical solutions and train Watson on specific industry domains. We are amassing these capabilities, because you need more than public data and automation algorithms to solve real problems like improving healthcare outcomes or navigating the banking regulatory environment. So in this new phase, data and the business model around data matters, industry matters and time matters and that's why Watson is the AI platform for business.

This is the inflection point.

Read The Transcript

The best commentary I've seen on IBM since the earnings was a simple selection of quotes from the conference call, by Timothy Green at TheMotleyFool.

While developing this post, I worked with the numbers as discussed above, and was starting to bring in relevant material from the call when I came across the article. I recommend to anyone interested in IBM to either read the conference call, or take a short cut and read the selected quotes.

Caveats and Reservations

Any model that relies on projecting assumed rates of growth will become progressively more unreliable as we gaze further into the future. When multiple parameters are estimated, there's a natural tendency to play it safe, which compounds to mediocrity.

Information Technology is evolving rapidly, and the business is extremely innovative and competitive. There will be winners and losers.

There's a cottage industry in negative commentary on IBM's future prospects. I've clarified various misconceptions in posts over the past two years, but new ones emerge on a regular basis. Critical thinking is out of style right now in this country, as is balanced commentary. Investors will do well to develop critical thinking skills, and apply them to the rich lode of information available on IBM.

Investment Actions

My position in IBM is held by LEAPS, Jan 2018 130 calls. A small amount of covered calls has been sold against them, at progressively higher strikes. I was called away on 20% of my position on 1/20/17, at 160 and 165. Here's where things stand:

Long 8 IBM Jan 2018 130 calls

Short 1 IBM Apr 2017 170 call

Short 1 IBM Jul 2017 175 call

Short 1 IBM Jul 2017 180 call

The thinking is, my position is outsized, and I should be taking profits and paring it back as share prices increase. By selling covered calls, I can get paid for doing what I should be doing anyway.

The LEAPS strategy as implemented has been effective in that I'm showing a profit of 5% annualized, in spite of poor timing on most of my entry points since July 2013 when I opened the position. If the share price makes its way up toward $200 as I now expect, leverage will work wonders.