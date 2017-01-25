The Market Is Mispricing The FOMC's Rate Hike Timeline

The FOMC is on track to continue normalizing interest rates this year. They've long said the timeline for rate hikes will be long, slow and gradual. To date, it's taken them 2 years to hike 50 basis points and they've indicate at least 2 and maybe 3 more this year. Based on the CME's FedWatch tool the market has priced in 1 and maybe 2 hikes this year, a 3rd is a long shot at best. I'm here to say that the market has it all wrong, we should be expecting at least 3 hikes this year and maybe more.

The FedWatch Tool

The FedWatch Tool is maintained by the CME. It uses Fed Funds Futures prices to determine the probability of upcoming FOMC rate hikes based on market sentiment. It shows only a 4% chance of a quarter point hike at the February meeting and the odds don't rise above 50/50 until June. The odds of a second hike don't rise above 50/50 until the November meeting which leaves only one meeting for them to even consider a third. This outlook is, I think, a little on the Dovish side to say the least and does not take into consideration recent events.

LMCI

The Fed has two mandates, maintaining full employment levels and controlling inflation in the US economy. Based on the KC Fed's Labor Market Conditions Index the first mandate has been reached and many of the FOMC members agree. The index has, over the past 8 years, risen steadily from post-Recession lows to return to normalized levels and is indicating the onset of a period of protracted economic strength.

source: KC Federal Reserve

The Activity Index fell 0.03 points, from an 8 year high, to hit 0.23. Despite the drop the index has been above the 0 level for over a year and firing a signal seen few time before. The index is known to foreshadow economic strength with a cross of the 0 level from below, this signal preceded the tech boom of the 90's and the housing boom of the 00's. Forward outlook for labor is strong as well. The momentum indicator held steady near historical highs.

Wage Inflation

Inflation comes in many forms and while wage inflation is not the FOMC's favored tool for monitoring inflation in the broad economy it is part and parcel to the package. Rising wages affect input costs as well as providing the means for consumers to pay more, leading to a vicious cycle in which wages rise to match inflation and cause the very inflation it seeks to match.

The latest read on jobs and wages show that wage inflation is on the rise. It has yet to reach "hot" levels but has, on a year over year basis, been trending been above the Fed's 2% target and recently hit a new high. On a month to month basis wages have been rising roughly .25% on average, just over 2% year over year. In the latest read YOY wages growth jumped to 2.9%, well above the Fed's target rate, and are on track to continue higher as full employment and tightening labor markets lead to increased competition for qualified individuals.

PPI

The Producer Price Index remains tame on the headline but signs within show a rise in the cost of final demand goods that is sure to spill over into the broader economy. On a month to month basis PPI rose a mere 0.3% in December but is up 1.6% for all of 2016. This is below the Fed's 2% target but a recent rise, led by a rise in final demand goods, has not seen its peak. The rise in cost of final demand goods is due to the rise in energy prices and not likely to subside anytime soon. At the same time prices for final demand services has been trending near the 2% mark all year, also rising in recent month. Combined strength in both the final demand goods and final demand services could easily lead to headline PPI above 2% in the next few months.

source; BLS

CPI

Consumer level inflation is already running on the hot side. CPI rose 2.1% on the headline for 2016 and 2.2% ex-food & energy. The all items figure has seen a steady increase since July, the largest 1 month gain in 2 years just this past month, driven by energy and housing. Energy prices are expected to average near current levels for all of 2017 so there is little hope for relief there, housing prices are expected to continue rising in 2017 as strengthening labor markets and tightening housing inventory drive pricing in that market. With core inflation already running hot, housing and energy on the rise, labor markets tightening and PPI trending higher it looks certain that CPI will rise further in 2017.

source:BLS

PCE

PCE, personal consumption expenditures, is the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation and it is also on the rise. The November read showed YOY PCE inflation running at 1.4%, 1.6% ex-food & energy, and at the highest level in over a year. With PPI, CPI, wages, energy and housing all on the rise it is a virtual certainty that PCE price inflation will grow to surpass 2% in 2017.

Trumponomics

The wild card of course is Trumponomics. There are high hopes that President Trump's policies will drive job growth and lead to increase inflation. The question is how much, but it doesn't matter. Any increase to already strengthening economic trends will push core inflation, which is already simmering at/near the FOMC's target, above 2% and force them into hiking rates. The risk, for them, is to wait too long, or to hike too slow, and to allow inflation to get away from them.

So, to recap, labor markets are at full employment or so close as to make no difference, wage inflation is on the rise, producer level inflation is on the rise, consumer level inflation is on the rise and Trumponomics will turbo charge all of it. If you doubt this all you have to do is look to his first 2 days of official work. He's talking to manufacturers, he's talking to automakers, he's talking to labor unions and he's paving the path to increased economic activity in the US. So, two rate hikes and maybe three? I think it's more like three and maybe four.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.