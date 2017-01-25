Hedging Your Bet On Alcoa

Alcoa Overvalued?

Prior to Alcoa's (NYSE:AA) release of its mixed Q4 results this week (disappointing on EPS, but beating on revenue), Seeking Alpha contributor Brian Gilmartin, CFA, argued the company's shares were overvalued, but the company might benefit from a renewed global growth story. Gilmartin poured some cold water on the prospects of a global growth story benefiting Alcoa, though, noting that failed to happen several years ago:

Alcoa was bought for clients in 2010 - 2011 on a "return-to-global-growth" basis that never materialized with very low interest rates, as evidenced that commodities were a losing proposition after crude oil started to collapse in late 2014.

Gilmartin concluded that "clients" (his, presumably) wouldn't consider Alcoa unless it pulled back to the mid to low $20s per share. Reader "AreYouReallyAlpha" pushed back in the comments with a bullish case for Alcoa, arguing that the efficiency of its aluminum smelters (one of which is pictured in the photo above, to the right of the killer whale) was a competitive advantage - that this week's earnings release wouldn't reflect the more recent run-up in aluminum prices, and that the company's shares could soar long term if aluminum prices continued to climb (this is true, in general of any commodity producer, in that operating leverage can drive higher gains in the shares of the producer than the commodity itself).

That said, Wall Street's sell-side analysts weren't bullish on Alcoa over the next year, as the data below from Nasdaq shows.

That consensus 12-month price target of $30 was well below Tuesday's closing price of $37.50 (Alcoa climbed 1.2% after hours), but it was higher than the two independent research firms Gilmartin cited, Morningstar ($29) and Trefis ($15).

Our website was more bullish on Alcoa than Wall Street and those independent firms: on Tuesday, it estimated a potential return of 7.5% for the stock over the next six months. If you're long Alcoa and bullish on it, but want to add some downside protection in light of the bearishness mentioned above, we'll post an inexpensive way of doing so below.

Adding Downside Protection To Alcoa

We often post two hedges for stocks: an optimal put hedge, with uncapped upside, and an optimal collar, where we cap the upside potential in order to lower the cost. In Alcoa's case, put hedges were little pricey on Tuesday, so we'll just present a collar for it.

We used the Portfolio Armor iOS app to find this hedge, but you can also use the process here to do so without the app.

As of Tuesday's close, this was the optimal collar to hedge 1,000 shares of Alcoa against a greater-than-15% decline between now and mid-July, while not capping his possible upside at less than 9% by then.

As you can see above, the cost of the put leg of this collar was $1,500, or 4% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts). The income generated from selling the call leg was calculated conservatively too using the bid price of the calls. As you can see below, that was $2,450, or 6.53% of position value.

So the net cost here was negative: an investor opening this hedge on Tuesday, getting the worst end of the spread when buying the puts and selling the calls, would have collected an amount equal to $950, or 2.53% of position value. Of course, if he got prices within the spread for both legs, he would have collected more than $950.

You could experiment with different parameters if you are more or less risk averse, and more or less bullish on Alcoa's prospects over the next several months. We capped this collar at 9% because a) that's higher than our site's potential return for AA, and b) it's the highest cap where we got a negative net cost while hedging against a >15% decline.