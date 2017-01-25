Opening The Door To The JELD-WEN IPO

A big IPO that has been going under the radar is the JELD-WEN Holdings (Pending:JELD) offering. Founded in 1960, one of the largest window and door manufacturers competes with companies such as Anderson, Masonite, Marvin, Pella, etc. The IPO could raise over $700 million, likely making it one of the largest of 2017.

Sales Are Stagnant

I believe one of the reasons this IPO has been flying under the radar is because of their topline. The company has a strong and proven sales record; however, they have been unable to scale their revenue. I am projecting revenue to close at approximately $3.65 billion for 2016, which represents an 8% increase from 2015. However, this only represents a 1.8% 3-year compound annual growth rate. JELD-WEN may have saw their uptick in revenue as a good time to go public, but investors will likely see the full picture which shows very slow growth.

The Money Is in The Margins

While their sales may not be on the move, their margins are. In 2013 JELD-WEN took an operating loss, compared to operating income of $187 million for the 12 months ending September 24, representing an operating margin of 5.2%. Gross margin has improved significantly over that same time from 14.8% to 21%. Margins have been improving steadily year over year and that is where the value to investors will be. When analyzing valuation, it is the improvements across their margins that will likely have the greatest impact on future cash flows rather than just revenue.

They Are Leveraged

There is no question JELD-WEN can use these IPO proceeds to clean up their balance sheet a bit, which is currently upside down. Alleviating some of the debt can really help move their net margin up as it has been suppressed by heavy interest expense. For the 12 months ending September 24, JELD-WEN paid $73.8 million in interest expense, but still netted $144.8 million. Currently, their balance sheet has a stockholders' deficit of nearly $80 million, due largely in part to more than $1.27 billion in long-term debt. However, the pro forma for the IPO shows stockholders' equity of $426.6 million. The IPO proceeds will help improve their liquidity as well, taking them from a poor cash ratio of 0.07 to approximately 0.2. Nevertheless, while they are expected to generate huge proceeds from this offering, they are still swimming in significant debt and would not have a positive tangible book value.

Valuation

At the offering price of $21-$23, JELD-WEN would see their equity valued between $2.2 - $2.4 billion. That means that in the midrange, they would be trading at only 0.64X revenue. It would also represent of PE ratio below 16. This past summer one of JELD-WEN's competitors, Nortek, was acquired by Melrose (NYSE:MRO) for a total enterprise value of $2.8 billion. For the 12 months prior to the acquisition, Nortek had $2.55 billion in sales and only $10.5 million in net income. However, looking at their previous balance sheet before the acquisition there are some similarities to JELD-WEN, with Nortek having $1.36 billion in long-term debt. So, while the full takeover price was $2.8 billion, the equity value was around $1.4 billion. While this represents a price to sales ratio of only 0.55, it is also 133X earnings. And like I stated previously, it is JELD-WEN's margin that shines when valuing them.

The $2.2 - $2.4 billion value is fair, and maybe even a little cheap. The company is seeing very little growth on their topline, however they are seeing strong increases on their bottom line. Sure, they still face that burden of debt but they are managing it quite well. This IPO is not one to walk away from based on valuation.

Conclusion

The JELD-WEN IPO is not getting the attention that it might deserve, but that can be good for you. Their growth is slow, they are leveraged, and making windows and doors isn't exactly the sexiest industry for IPO investors. However, if everyone overlooks this offering because of those reasons it can present a good opportunity for those tracking it. This IPO may not be the most alluring, but it might be worth your time and attention.

