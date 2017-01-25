Versum Materials: This Niche Supplier To The Semiconductor Industry Looks Appealing On Dips

While pro-forma earnings multiples look reasonable given the growth, I require a margin of safety on the back of elevated leverage and already very high margins.

This spin-off from Air Products has excellent long term growth opportunities, and has been well run under the ownership of its parent company.

Versum Materials (VSM) is a niche player which holds a very dominant position as supplier of materials for the semiconductor industry. Market dominance allows for fat margins as long term trends suggests that the outlook for the company is very positive.

Unlike many spin-offs, this former business of Air Products (APD) was very well run ahead of the separation, which theoretically limits the ability of the management team to create value from the base case, when it was still part of the parent company.

As a result margins are quite high already as leverage is above average as well. On the positive side, shares trade at market-equivalent valuations despite the promise of solid growth to come for many years to come, protected by a dominant market positioning.

The Company And Spin-Off

Versum Materials is what was previously known as the electronic materials division of Air Products. The parent company decided to spin-off this EMD business as it was a relatively small business which did not really fit with its core activities. Following preparation in the summer of 2016, the spin-off closed early in October.

Versum presents itself as a partner for the semiconductor industry. It focuses on production of key materials which it can provide at low costs, but are crucial in the semiconductor production process. These materials help to achieve very good purity levels, among many other applications.

The focus market of Versus, being specialty chemicals, makes up just 1% of a total $500 billion semiconductor market. While the market is small, the company believes that advanced materials will see increased importance going forwards. At relatively low costs, these materials are crucial to improve the performance, which is much needed given the emerging trends such as big data, automotive and internet of things.

The company proudly claims to have over 250 customers, yet customer concentration is a real issue, although high switching costs prevent many of these customers from switching over to other suppliers, as Versum has no competitors which offer the same breadth of offerings.

Sales came in at a billion million in 2015, giving the company a dominant share in its relevant target segment. 75% of sales are derived from selling these materials, which on its turn is split up pretty evenly between advanced and process materials.

The remainder comes from the sale of delivery systems which allow inventory management of crucial materials/gases on-site until the point at which they are used in production.

Versum´s activities are highly lucrative, as operating margins come in as high as 30%, having risen in recent years on the back of outsourcing to Asia and a rationalization of product lines. Roughly 60% of sales are derived from Asia, but that is not uncommon for a supplier to this industry.

Premium Valuation For Premium Company

Based on the introduction about the company, I must say that I am impressed. Versum operates in a growing niche markets, enjoys very strong margins and has solid growth prospects. Margins are sky-high, but it should be mentioned that they have already improved a lot in recent years. This is unlike your ¨typical¨ spin-off situation, in which an underperforming segment is handed over to aligned and ¨freed¨ management team, with their task to improve the performance of the business. As a result, I believe that it will be hard to improve margins a lot from these levels.

The company released its fourth quarter results for the fiscal year of 2016 in early December of last year, that is for the quarter ending on September 30 when the spin-off had not been closed yet. Quarterly sales were up 7% to $248 million, as annual sales were down 4% to $970 million. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $327 million for the year.

The company issued a comforting guidance for 2017, with sales seen at $990 million to $1.05 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $330-$350 million. Note that D&A charges approach $50 million a year, resulting in an EBIT guidance of $280-$300 million. The ¨annoying¨ thing is that parent APD stuffed the company with $950 million in net debt, resulting in interest payments of some $40-50 million per year. Using a 25% tax rate, I therefore end up with a net profit guidance of anywhere between $170 and $190 million, equivalent to $1.55-$1.75 per share.

This results in a relatively appealing earnings multiple of 16-18 times, as leverage stands at nearly 3 times adjusted EBITDA. These multiples look reasonable given that sales growth is expected to rise between 2 and 8% for 2017, although it should be noted that 2016s results were down year-over-year.

Wait On Dips

Shares of Versum traded around the $25 mark at the time of the spin-off. Unlike many other spin-offs, shares have not seen a major dip following the start of trading. Often shares retreat meaningfully as equity investors in the parent company are not familiar with the business, or have to sell the shares for other reasons. Shares have actually steadily gained ground, now trading around the $28 mark, in part supported by the 2017 outlook.

I would advise to be disciplined, making me a buyer at a lower multiple to reflect that margins are very high, both in absolute levels and in relationship to the past. I furthermore acknowledge above average leverage as a minor concern, although the market position strong and growth outlook is sound as well.

Applying a 13-14 modest multiple to anticipated earnings, to built in some buffer against margin retracement, I would be a buyer at $22-$23 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.