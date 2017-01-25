Netflix, Apple, And Amazon In Brewing Takeover Battle?

Welcome to the Meaty issue of M&A Daily

Netflix

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) have joined Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) as potential suitors for ITV (OTCPK:ITVPY). 2017 looks like a strong year for media content consolidation; an ITV deal could be just the beginning.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans (NASDAQ:BOBE) is paying their shareholders a $7.50 special dividend and selling their restaurants to Golden Gate. Bob Evans is working with JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM); UBS (NYSE:UBS) is working with Golden Gate.

Thanks to fellow owner Tom Sandell for encouraging this outcome.

Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) is buying AppDynamics for $3.7 billion. The target is working with Goldman (NYSE:GS) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on the deal.

Textron

Textron (NYSE:TXT) is buying Arctic Cat (NASDAQ:ACAT) in a $241 million cash deal. ACAT holders get $18.50 per share.

Snap

It is good to be Evan Spiegel. He is the world's youngest billionaire. His company, Snapchat (Private:CHAT) is going public, but he's issuing shares with no voting rights so that he will get new capital while maintaining total control. Everyone has hardships, but things are starting to look up for Miranda Kerr's boyfriend.

ARIAD

The HSR review of the Takeda (OTCPK:TKPYY) and ARIAD (NASDAQ:ARIA) deal expires February 8. The $0.25 arb spread offers a 14% IRR if the deal closes next month.

Alere

Abbott (NYSE:ABT) secured EU approval for its Alere (NYSE:ALR) deal. That review has been the least of their worries. The arb spread is $16.49.

Genworth

The definitive proxy has been filed for the China Oceanwide (OTC:HHRBF) acquisition of Genworth (NYSE:GNW). Genworth shareholders vote March 7. On one hand, the $1.85 arb spread offers an 86% IRR if the deal closes by September. On the other hand, Genworth has a massive downside if the deal breaks. This is why it is called "risk" arbitrage.

Merchants

The first S-4 amendment has been filed for the Community Bank (NYSE:CBU) acquisition of Merchants (NASDAQ:MBVT).

Cnova

The Casino Guichard (OTCPK:CGUSY) acquisition of Cnova (NASDAQ:CNV) expires today.

Applied Micro

The S-4 has been declared effective for the MACOM (NASDAQ:MTSI) acquisition of Applied Micro (NASDAQ:AMCC). The exchange offer expires later today.

Isle of Capri

Isle of Capri (NASDAQ:ISLE) and Eldorado (NASDAQ:ERI) shareholders votes today on their deal.

Multi Packaging

The definitive merger agreement was filed for the WestRock (NYSE:WRK) acquisition of Multi Packaging (NYSE:MPSX).

Level 3

The DOJ, Department of Defense and Department of Homeland Security asked the FCC to delay action on the CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) acquisition of Level 3 (NASDAQ:LVLT) until the completion of the departments' security review.

Rite-Aid

Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) and Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) do not plan on terminating their merger agreement on their Friday walk date. The arb spread is $2.04 and the deal will probably close this quarter. More to come in future editions of M&A Daily…

Elsewhere on Seeking Alpha

Beyond Seeking Alpha

Sifting the World

Disclosure: I am/we are long BOBE, ARIA, ALR, GNW, RAD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Chris DeMuth Jr and Andrew Walker are portfolio managers at Rangeley Capital. We invest with a margin of safety by buying securities at discounts to their intrinsic value and unlocking that value through corporate events. To maximize returns for our investors, we reserve the right to make investment decisions regarding any security without notification except where notification is required by law. This post may contain affiliate links, consistent with the disclosure in such links. We manage diversified portfolios with a multi-year time horizon. Positions disclosed in articles may vary in sizing, hedges, and place within the capital structure. Disclosed ideas are related to a specific price, value, and time. If any of these attributes change, then the position might change (and probably will).

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.