How To Play Pacific Drilling Now That It Has Reached An Agreement With The Banks

The best strategy is on the short side, especially for shareholders who own PACD at much higher prices.

PACD announced that it reached an agreement with the banks until June 30, 2017, paving the way for a complete restructuring at the end of Q2 2017.

This article is an update of my previous article on Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) from Nov. 10, 2016, about the company's Q3 2016 results.

Pacific Bora



Before we get to our thesis, readers should note the following: Quantum Pacific LLP is PACD's majority shareholder and is represented on its board of directors by three board members (~70%). PACD approved a 1-for-10 reverse stock split of the company's common shares. The reverse stock split was effective as of May 25, 2016.

Investment Thesis

It's no surprise that Pacific Drilling has been struggling financially for over a year. This fairly new offshore drilling company is far too specialized to exist as is. The problem is that its offshore drilling is already a small market and the ultra-deepwater segment is an even smaller market that has shrunk significantly. Any business model that targets a such low potential is bound to see tremendous success during favorable times and, conversely, failure when the market is weakening -- especially when the fleet required to be competitive necessitates a sizable upfront investment. The market has no compassion and no feelings about these things.

PACD's Fleet Status as of Jan. 6, 2017

To access the full fleet status, please click here.

N Name Year Built Specification UDW Contract End Day Rate K $/d Client Location 1 Pacific Bora 2011 Samsung 10,000 design 2-wells mid-April 2017? 195 [FASL] Nigeria 2 Pacific Mistral 2012 Samsung 10,000 design Smart stacked - Aruba 3 Pacific Scirocco 2011 Samsung 10,000 design 1 well and 3 option wells Early March 2017 225 [Hyperdynamics] Republic of Guinea 4 Pacific Santa Ana 2012 Samsung 10,000 design 1/17 481 [Chevron] US Gulf of Mexico 5 Pacific Khamsin 2013 Samsung 12,000 design Ready Stacked - Limassol Cyprus 6 Pacific Sharav 2014 Samsung 12,000 design 8/19 605 [Chevron] US Gulf of Mexico 7 Pacific Meltem 2014 Samsung 12,000 design Smart stacked - Aruba

In December 2016, we entered into a drilling contract with Folawiyo AJE Services Limited ('FASL') for the Pacific Bora to operate in Nigeria for two firm wells with one option well. On Dec. 17, 2016, the Pacific Scirocco completed all contractual obligations for Total (NYSE:TOT). Total will pay out the remaining term per contract at 80% of its full operating dayrate of $489,000 for the remaining contractual days through Jan. 19, 2017. In November 2016, we entered into a drilling contract with Hyperdynamics Corporation for the Pacific Bora to operate in the Republic of Guinea for one firm well with three option wells. We have subsequently agreed with Hyperdynamics to substitute the Pacific Scirocco to perform the contract. On Dec. 9, 2016, we entered into a contract amendment with Chevron to change the contract end date to Jan. 31, 2017, in exchange for a fee of $35.2 million. We expect to recognize this fee ratably from Dec. 9, 2016, to Jan. 31, 2017. Additionally, we expect to recognize the outstanding deferred revenue over the remaining contract term, increasing the average contract backlog revenue per day to $679,000.

The total estimated backlog as of Jan. 25, 2017, is $591 million.

What does PACD's new amendment with its banking group mean?

On Jan. 24, 2017, Pacific drilling announced the following:

It has reached agreement with its banking group to make certain amendments to its $500 million revolving credit facility ('RCF') and $1.0 billion senior secured credit facility ('SSCF'). The amendments waive the leverage ratio covenant for the fiscal quarters ending March 31, 2017 and June 30, 2017, and amend the maximum net debt per vessel test level to $400 million for these quarters. Additionally, the amendment to the SSCF waives the loan to value covenant on the next valuation date, June 30, 2017. The amendment to the RCF also restricts the company's ability to grant additional liens, to refinance certain existing indebtedness, and to change certain terms of existing debt during the waiver period. In consideration, the company permanently repaid $25 million under the RCF and applied $31.7 million of cash collateral already pledged to the SSCF lenders in August 2016 against the next principal installments due under the SSCF in May 2017. Concurrently with the execution of the amendments, in accordance with its obligation to maintain the loan to rig value covenant in the SSCF at the required level as at Dec. 31, 2016, the company made a $76 million prepayment of the SSCF.

CFO Paul Reese commented as follows:

We are pleased to have secured these waivers and amendments, which we believe is a strong indication of our banks' support for the company, and should provide sufficient time to reach agreement with all our stakeholders regarding an appropriate capital structure for the company.

Reese also said the following during the Q3 2016 conference call on Nov. 16, 2016:

Additionally, subsequent to the end of the quarter we drew the remaining $215 million available under our 2013 revolving credit facility following amendment to the indentured governing the 2017 senior secured notes to allow us to incur additional indebtedness.

This move was the first early sign of an imminent restructuring. In fact, PACD is buying time (until June 30, 2017) to come up with a restructuring package -- likely under Chapter 11 -- that allows the company to get a "fresh start." And we all know what that really means for actual common shareholders. If you have any doubts, just take a look at what happened to Paragon Offshore (OTCPK:PGNPQ) or Vantage Drilling (OTCPK:VTGDF) shareholders.

As we can see, the agreement came with some early cash payments made by PACD for a total of $132.7 million (please see the press release linked to above for details).

Regarding the latest balance sheet results, as of Q3 2016, the company had $363 million in cash and $445 million including the restricted cash, and a net debt of 2.54 billion as of early October 2016. After paying the $132.7 million indicated above, I expect cash on hand to now be at $210-$240 million, which seems like the minimum amount of cash that the bankruptcy court will likely accept to approve any feasible restructuring plan.

Working assumptions about what will be decided and what the bankruptcy plan will look like is not an exercise that I like to engage in, because it's been my experience that it's highly likely we will be wrong. However, one common denominator in this type of restructuring, when the debt load is too large and creditors are expected to lose money, is that common shareholders will be wiped out and creditors will get ownership of the company through a distribution of new shares.

Conclusion

Trading PACD become quite simple, in fact. The stock is likely to go down unless a miracle takes place quickly, but I cannot see that happening. The market outlook is grim and will not improve for the next six to 12 months, despite better prospects for oil.

The question is: What will be left to shareholders? The answer is "not much." Yes, the company has a state-of-the-art fleet that will be very competitive next year, but that doesn't change the forecast for the common shares. The stock price is now around $3.76.

The best strategy is on the short side, especially for shareholders who own PACD at much higher prices. The stock is likely to trade within a range of $1.75 to $5 for the next three to five months. The range looks more a descending triangle pattern at this stage (bearish), and I expect a breakout on the negative side as soon as the restructuring deal is announced and PACD becomes PACDQ.

Note: Do not forget to follow me as I write about PACD and other offshore drillers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I mostly day trade PACD

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.