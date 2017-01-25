Alphabet: Buy Search And Get The Rest For Free

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) is one of those companies that receives a lot of coverage with a wide range of price targets. While it is difficult to peg a price target on Alphabet with traditional valuation methods, I believe there is sufficient evidence that a large margin of safety exists at the current price level. I like to frame the opportunity something like this: Alphabet's Google division alone can easily justify the current stock price of a little more than $800 per share, with the venture capital arm and "other bets" essentially trading for free.

Google division easily worth $800 per share

With revenue growth around 20% and a forward PE of near 20 after accounting for the net cash on the balance sheet, the valuation is very reasonable (and this includes the losses from Other Bets). The secular growth in online advertising revenue is showing no signs of slowing down. The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) reported in their Internet Advertising Revenue Report that online advertising has increased at a 17% clip since 2005, and was up 20% YoY in 2015. Mobile ad growth is the primary reason for the recent acceleration.

The pace has kept up thus far in 2016. IAB reported in their Q3 2016 update that internet ad revenues climbed 20% YoY again in the quarter. Alphabet appears to be holding their market share, even with the surging Facebook, as they also announced similar revenue growth during the Q3 period.

Surging internet ad revenue has come at the expense of the traditional media outlets, a trend expected to continue. Adding the broadcast and cable television lines together in the graph above you see that in 2015 internet ad revenue has caught up to television ad revenue. We will see internet ad revenue surpass broadcast and cable revenue for the first time in 2016.

In addition to being the most dominant player in search, Google has yet to seriously monetize their YouTube and Maps platforms, both of which have over one billion monthly users. Google is set up well to at least maintain their market share in fast growing interned advertising space, making a 20 P/E multiple look like a bargain.

I love me some free options:

While it is easier to illustrate why the downside at this price is limited for Alphabet, it is much harder to estimate a fair value. This is because the company has so many other bets spread around, each with option-like payoff profiles. What I mean by this is that the payoff on each investment is very similar to that of an out-of-the-money call option. The cost to acquire the option is small, but the most likely scenario is a loss of the capital invested. However, there is a small probability that payoff could be huge and uncapped. The more bets Alphabet makes into these potentially disruptive technologies and innovations, the more likely one of them turns into a home run. The payoffs of these bets are highly uncertain, but getting them for free is clearly a great value.

Autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence, drone delivery, robotics and new forms of high-speed internet services are just a few examples of some of these other bets that could potentially yield high payoffs. Additionally, the venture capital arm could strike it rich with a timely investment in the next disruptive technology.

There are also plenty of bets going on inside of the Google division, which too are not properly valued in the share price. Of these, cloud services probably has the biggest potential. Google recently introduced Google Cloud as a new business unit that includes their collaboration and productivity applications, machine learning and data analytics tools, and application program interfaces. Google's access to vast amounts of data and their advancements and investments in machine learning and artificial intelligence should prove a compelling value proposition for cloud customers.

Revenues from Google's cloud services are not broken out from the rest of Google revenues in their SEC filings, but management has indicated that cloud is growing quickly and that they are investing heavily. In Q3, Google other revenue (the line cloud rolls up under) was $2.4 billion, up 39% YoY with the growth explained on the earnings call as "driven by Play and Cloud" and that the cloud platform had the largest YoY growth of any revenue line.

Another signal from the earnings call that shows how much the company is investing in cloud is headcount growth, which grew 5% in Q3 alone, to 69,953. CFO Ruth Porat clarified that the "vast majority of new hires were engineers and product managers to support growth in priority areas such as cloud."

If even a modest market share were eventually carved out in this fast growing and highly profitable space, the effect on the stock price could be quite large. In their semi-annual Public Cloud Customer Research report, TBR forecasts that the public cloud market will reach $167B by 2020. In the report TBR also estimates that Google cloud revenues were $2.8B in 2015, or roughly 3.4% of the market. Based on the clues from the earnings calls I think we can assume cloud revenues are currently growing at an over 50% annual rate for Google. While perhaps not the base case, it is not unfathomable that Google could carve out a 10% market share by 2020. Using the TBR market estimates, this would be $16.7 billion in revenue. Applying a price-to-sales multiple of 6 we could be looking at a $100 billion cloud business by 2020. This free option is hard to pass up.

(SOURCE: TBR Public Cloud Customer Research report)

Key Risks:

While Alphabet has a lot of opportunities for growth in new markets outside of advertising, the advertising business is still the engine that allows the company the luxury of making so many investments in early stage technologies. While I believe the fundamentals for owning Alphabet as these levels is strong, a prudent investor should keep a careful eye on revenue growth and margins to make sure the core advertising cash flow engine stays healthy.

Revenue : I'd like to see advertising revenue continue to increase at a 15%-20% rate (before currency translation). The key metrics to monitor for advertising revenue are the aggregate change in paid clicks and the cost per click. Paid clicks has continued to trend up, rising 30% YoY in the first nine months of 2016. During the same period cost per click trended down 9%, likely due to increased competition from social media, a phenomenon seen across the industry. A slowdown in net advertising revenue growth below 15% in the next year would cause me to re-evaluate my thesis. Social media's share of internet ad spend also shouldn't be ignored, and warrants monitoring.

I'd like to see advertising revenue continue to increase at a 15%-20% rate (before currency translation). The key metrics to monitor for advertising revenue are the aggregate change in paid clicks and the cost per click. Paid clicks has continued to trend up, rising 30% YoY in the first nine months of 2016. During the same period cost per click trended down 9%, likely due to increased competition from social media, a phenomenon seen across the industry. A slowdown in net advertising revenue growth below 15% in the next year would cause me to re-evaluate my thesis. Social media's share of internet ad spend also shouldn't be ignored, and warrants monitoring. Margins: The key metric I recommend watching here are traffic acquisition costs. These costs have been trending up, due mainly to the growing mix of mobile traffic. Higher traffic acquisition costs for mobile is primarily due to paying Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to make Google the default search engine on the iPhone.

Conclusion:

Buy Alphabet's core Google business right now at a fair price, which has it's own upside potential from the continued secular growth of online advertising and the under-monetization of the Maps and YouTube businesses. Get for free all of the other bets and their inherent option-like payoffs profiles. Use your own judgment on the likelihood one or more of these bets succeed, along with the size of the prize, to gauge just how undervalued Alphabet is.