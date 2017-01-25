Halcon Enters The Permian

Halcon's bold move is a game changer and I think it is going higher as its balance sheet is de-risked.

During the summers of my freshman and sophomore (circa 2000 and 2001) years of college, I was lucky enough to intern for a great guy named Rodney Thomas. Rodney was a Morgan Stanley (originally Dean Witter) financial advisor and managed close to $1 billion asset under of management toward the end of this great career. Rodney built this business the old fashion way, by making 100-150 cold calls per day and built deep and long lasting client relationship, where he put his clients first. He shielded them from getting emotional and chasing misadventures and by avoiding a lot of Morgan Stanley's (NYSE:MS) risky proprietary products. Sadly, Rodney passed away well ahead of his time in July 2014. There isn't a week that goes by where I don't philosophically flash back to one of our hundreds of conversations, as we kept in touch via phone at least once a month since 2000.

Anyway, as a native Virginian farmer boy during this youth, Rodney had a number of clever and folksy saying he cultivated over his career and as I was researching today's piece, out of the ether, one of his saying bubbled to the surface of my mind. He would often tell me that he would call the equity or bond desk at Morgan Stanley in New York while researching an idea, for clients, and he was put directly in touch was the Morgan Stanley research analyst, often fresh out of B school from Harvard, Wharton, or Chicago. More often than not, his wisdom and years of experience enabled him to separate the wheat from the chaff. I distinctly remember once such call, where I was listening in the background, where he told some Harvard hotshot, "Don't tell me how to build the watch, just tell me what time it is."

SA authors Richard Zeits and Michael Filloon could run circles around me with their years of experience and technical knowledge. However, I would argue that I can tell time just as well, even if I can't build the watch.

Using Rodney's saying, we bought some Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) at $8.51 in pre-market and more near the open at $9.32.

Last night, Halcon announced a $400 million private placement convertible preferred deal with an exercise price of $7.25 that is conditional and contingent on the Southern Delaware assets in Pecos and Ward counties closing.

Here are highlights from the Delaware Basin deal:

Quite simply, Halcon made a game changing move by entering the best oil basin in the United States. They appear to be buying some great Permian acreage at a very attractive price from Samson. Take a look at some key slides from their morning deck below:

Moreover, if the deal closes, they shore up their balance sheet by sell a $400 million bought deal to institutional investors, at $7.25 and have an agreement to sell their Eagle Ford assets for $500 million. Moreover, their $600 million Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility should be affirmed because the pro-forma debt to equity ratios will look better and its EBITDA profile will improve.

If the 55.18 million shares are converted plus their current 91 million shares, at today's price of $9.35, we are looking at market capitalization of approximately $1.5 billion, with call its $950 million in debt, and extra cash to finance a new $280 million capital expenditure budget. This de-risks their balance sheet.

Better yet, this acreage is near existing infrastructure, which makes the netbacks higher.

Takeaway

This is a game changer for Halcon. If you look at Michael Filloon's recent Diamondback (NASDAQ:FANG) article, he affirms the quality of the core Wolfcamp acreage. I readily admit I am not smart enough to evaluate if this acreage is the core of the core, but it is geographically well situated. Also, look at how well highly leveraged Sanchez (NYSE:SN) has performed with its recent acreage acquisition, albeit in the Eagle Ford Shale. By the way, SA author Long Player wrote a nice piece on Sanchez. Next, look at the price Noble (NYSE:NBL) paid for Clayton Williams (NASDAQ:CWEI) and its Permian acreage. Given the size potential size of the 55 million secondary, I think the market is underreacting to the news, as some institution might make a quick $2 per share by arbitraging the deal to lock in a risk-free profit.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.