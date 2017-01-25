Home Depot Is Stubbornly Moving Higher

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) has just been one of those stocks that has been strong in a bad or good macroeconomic environment because it just operates in one of those sweet spots of the economy. I own the stock in three different portfolios, my Portfolio of 12 that I normally write about, my IRA, and my 401k. The stock rarely sees any down days and has great earnings growth expectations for the near- and long-term. I know it may sound like the stock is the best thing since sliced bread, but it is always prudent to keep up with the news of what is going on at the company.

At an investor day in December, Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) issued some upbeat rhetoric where they said that they expect spending on homes will beat out the growth in GDP. This upbeat rhetoric definitely has some positive effects on the likes of Home Depot. Home Depot and Lowe's operate in a virtual duopoly and can probably only be challenged by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) at this point in time. The home improvement industry is one of high capital costs and inventory burdens which create high barriers to entry in the industry of the likes that only Amazon can compete with. I like companies that operate in duopolies or oligopolies such as Home Depot because they can command pricing power which translates into higher revenues.

Even in the face of an interest rate hike which bodes poorly for housing stocks, Home Depot's stock still manages to grind higher, which shows the strength of operating in a duopoly. Just in mid-December the Federal Reserve increased the interest rate by a quarter of a percent and Home Depot did not flinch. Around the same time as the rate hike, the home builder confidence report was released and the results were pretty strong. But the question to ask if you own the stock is, how long can the home builder confidence be strong if there are several rate hikes coming down the trail? Interest rate risk is definitely still a concern regardless of home builder confidence if you own shares of Home Depot but as the stock chart of Home Depot shows over the decades, it doesn't really matter.

Given that we just turned the calendar to a new year, Moody's released its retail predictions for the year and expects retails sales to increase between 3% and 4% while operating income will be up between 4% and 5%. The ratings agency specifically called out Home Depot to benefit from the growth in the housing market. All the positive data and news makes me happy that I opened a position back in November for my Portfolio of 12, but I believe in always tempering the exuberance.

The nice people over at Wolfe Research also came out with their top ideas for the first half of 2017 earlier in the month and they stated that Home Depot is a nice long pick. The stock currently trades at a trailing 12-month P/E ratio of 22.35, which is fairly priced, but I mainly like to purchase a stock based on where the company is going in the future as opposed to what it has done in the past. On that note, the 1-year forward-looking P/E ratio of 19.27 is currently fairly priced for the future in terms of the right here, right now. The 1-year PEG ratio (1.72), which measures the ratio of the price you're currently paying for the trailing 12-month earnings on the stock while dividing it by the earnings growth of the company for a specified amount of time (I like looking at a 1-year horizon), tells me that the company is fairly priced based on a 1-year EPS growth rate of 12.97%. The company has great near-term future earnings growth potential with a projected EPS growth rate of 12.97%. In addition, the company has great long-term future earnings growth potential with a projected EPS growth rate of 13.72%.

But with the new administration occupying DC, there is the looming headwind of the border tax which may put companies like Home Depot in a bind. However there has been no clarity yet on what this border tax is and this creates uncertainty. Perhaps this uncertainty is what is keeping the stocks of those such as Home Depot at bay.

I actually initiated my position in Home Depot in late November and have been pretty happy with the purchase thus far. But I will not purchase shares until it gets below $124, because I believe that is where it offers additional value. I've selected $124 because it is the middle of the 52-week range.

I swapped out of KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ: KLAC) for Home Depot during the 2016 fourth-quarter portfolio change-out because I ended up turning a profit in the name (14.3% or 72.1% annualized) and wanted to lock in those profits. I have made out on some gains since the swap because of the drop by KLA-Tencor in early December. For now, here is a chart to compare how Home Depot and KLA-Tencor have done against each other and the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY) since I swapped the names.

At the end of the day it only matters what a stock has done for one's portfolio. For me, Home Depot is one of my smaller sized positions and has been doing well, as I'm up 6% on the name, while the position occupies roughly 4.8% of my portfolio. I continue to believe in the name because it still has great earnings growth projections for the near- and long-term. I own the stock for the growth and income portion of my Portfolio of 12, and I will continue to hold onto the stock for now. The portfolio is up 14.5% since the inception, while the S&P 500 is up 9.7%. For 2017 the Portfolio of 12 is up 4.2% while the S&P 500 is up 1.9%. Below is a quick glance of my portfolio and how each position is performing. Thanks for reading, and I look forward to your comments.

Company Ticker % Change incl. DIV % of Portfolio Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) 15.66% 10.59% Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) 7.50% 3.65% Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) 7.14% 4.88% Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) 6.44% 9.25% The Home Depot, Inc. 6.04% 4.83% AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) 1.56% 3.78% Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) 1.53% 4.98% Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) 0.01% 10.03% Silver Wheaton Corp. (NYSE:SLW) -3.64% 7.40% General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) -4.10% 4.37% V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) -4.85% 7.72% Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) -13.52% 20.15% Cash $ 8.38%

