Bank Of Hawaii: Take Some Chips Off The Table

Bank of Hawaii had an excellent 2016, and the Hawaiian economy itself was also pretty strong.

Back on December 28th I wrote that investors should hold off from buying Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), which was my only bank holding. Since the 'financial crisis' of 2008, candidly, I have shied away from US banks almost categorically, as it is some times difficult to understand the larger US banks and their complex balance sheets.

In retrospect I think that might have been too cautious of an approach, as there are plenty of very well-capitalized banks in the United States, with great balance sheets which didn't need a bailout. I'm speaking particularly about the smaller, regional banks. With economic confidence growing, I'd like to take a look at Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH), which recently reported quarterly guidance and some important insight as to where the business is going.

"Approaching mid cycle"

The Hawaiian economy is actually quite strong, with an official unemployment rate of just 2.6% in December, compared with a national rate of 4.7%. In full-year 2016, visitors to the state increased 3%.

Single family home prices in Oahu, the most populated island, increased 5% in 2016 and median sales price for condominiums increased 8.3% compared to 2015. Home sales were up as well, with single family sales up 6.5% and condominium sales up 8.4%.

Bank of Hawaii is also a very well-capitalized bank. Its 'Tier 1 Capital' is just over 13% of all its risk-weighted assets, more than twice as high as they need to be, and the bank's recognized brand name and strong focus on the Hawaiian economy give it a good competitive advantage on the Hawaiian islands.

Not surprisingly, results were quite strong over the year and the quarter. Full year, net interest income went from $406 million in 2015 to $429.6 million on the year; an increase of 5.8%. Deposits increased 8.1% compared to 2015. Loan growth in particular was strong in the fourth quarter, up 13.6% year on year, with commercial loans up 14.7% and consumer up 12.8%. Bank of Hawaii's portfolio, by the way, is about 50% commercial lending and 50% consumer lending.

All this resulted in 2016 earnings per share growth of 14%, from $3.70 in the previous year to $4.23 per share this year.

That is an excellent performance, and those who have held this stock for multiple years are no doubt very happy with 2016. However, despite higher business confidence since Mr. Trump's election, management struck a more cautious tone, calling their results indicative of performance in the "mid cycle." For example, in its latest conference call management cited construction lending in Hawaii, typically the most economically sensitive of businesses, as "peaked out."

The train has left the station

Shares of Bank of Hawaii have rocketed higher in the latter part of the year, perhaps because of anticipation of higher rates, and perhaps also because of ongoing strength in the Hawaiian economy. From an historical perspective, Bank of Hawaii is quite expensive. Its price to book value is at a hair over 3.2; the highest it's been in at least five years.

From the more conventional earnings per share perspective, Bank of Hawaii is also quite pricey. Over the last ten years this stock has averaged 15 times earnings per share according to data from FAST Graphs. Based on trailing operating earnings, the stock trades at a P/E of 21.6 which is a 44% premium to its average P/E valuation. In my opinion, that is just too high, especially given some of management's cautious remarks as of late.

Bank of Hawaii is a great financial stock for conservative, dividend investors: It has a long history of raising its dividend, and is a very well-capitalized bank in a fairly strong economy. However, shares are just too expensive to recommend. If you are long Bank of Hawaii, you might look back at this share price as an opportunity to take at least some chips off the table, as shares are valued well above what they have been valued at in years past.

