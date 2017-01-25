Glencore And Commodity Merchants - What A Difference A Year Makes

I have been lucky enough to be a commodities trader since the early 1980s. However, my exposure to these markets date back to 1977 when I got a job in the telex room at the biggest commodities merchant trading company in the world at that time, Philipp Brothers. For forty years, and that is a very scary number, commodities have been the central focus of my professional career. I rose through the ranks at the merchant company and remained there running several businesses until the late 1990s. Since then, I have continued to trade, analyze and investigate events in the raw materials markets.

Commodity prices over time are some of the best examples of economics in action. I have lived through some brutal bear markets and some exciting and exhilarating bull market periods. The one thing that has never changed since the first day I showed up for work as a 17 year old kid is that every day is a new adventure in the world of commodities. A commodity merchant is a trader, an action junkie. Commodity prices are an integral part of the global economy. While production is in parts of the world where the soil supports growth of agricultural commodities or where reserves exist in the crust of the earth when it comes to metals, minerals and energies.

Philipp Brothers was a training ground for many of the world's famous and most notorious commodity traders. One of those traders was the late Marc Rich. For many commodities traders like me, Rich was an icon in the industry. While he was a fugitive from justice in the United States until pardoned by President William Clinton on his last day in office, the mention of Rich continues to evoke a negative connotation. However, in the world of commodities trading around the world he was perhaps the most notorious and successful trader that has ever lived and his legacy is the world's largest commodities trading company today: Glencore (OTCPK:GLNCY).

Early 2017 - What a difference a year makes for commodity merchants

Producers and merchants in the world of commodities have seen a reversal of fortune over the past twelve months. Last year at this time, many commodity merchants were staring into the abyss as prices fell to multiyear lows and activity declined to almost a standstill.

2016 began with a massive stock market selloff sending the S&P 500 11.5% lower during the first six weeks of the year. While the S&P 500 tanked, many raw material prices did even worse. Comparing current prices to last year's is a tale of two markets.

Source: CQG

On Feb. 11, 2016, the price of nearby crude oil futures traded to the lowest level since 2003 at $26.05 per barrel. On Jan. 24, 2017, the active month NYMEX crude oil future closed at $53.18 per barrel, more than 100% higher.

Source: CQG

In mid-January last year, COMEX copper traded to lows of $1.9355, on Jan. 24, 2017, the price of the red metal on the futures exchange was at $2.71 per pound, 40% higher.

Source: Barchart

The price of iron ore futures was at the $38 per ton level in January 2016 and was trading north of $80 per ton recently.

Source: Barchart

The price of Rotterdam coal futures has increased from $43.40 per ton in mid-February 2016 to around double that price recently.

Source: Bloomberg

The level of the Baltic Dry Shipping Index has increased more than three-fold since Feb. 11, 2016. The BDI is a barometer of dry bulk shipping activity for transporting commodities around the world.

There are so many other examples of raw material prices and indices that have experienced dramatic turnarounds over the past year. The bottom line has been -- what a difference a year has made. The prospects for commodity trading companies like Glencore have not been looking this good in years. In fact, they may look better than at the height of the bull market in raw material prices in 2011 these days because last year's price carnage forced Glencore and many others to cut debt and strengthen balance sheets.

Glencore shares rebound dramatically along with other producer merchants

On Jan. 18, 2016, the price of Glencore shares hit an all-time low at $1.95 per share.

Source: Barchart

On Jan. 24, GLNCY closed at $8.18, an extraordinary 319.5% higher.

Source: Barchart

Glencore International has rallied from lows of $1.01 on in January 2016 to $4.13, an increase of over 300%. Last year at this time, many analysts were talking about bankruptcy for the Swiss-based commodities trading company as it was buried in debt and facing a bear market in all of the commodities that it trades. Analysts and bankers were critical of management over the ill-timed purchase of Xstrata in 2013 at the highs of the market. Glencore spent much of 2016 paring back debt by selling off non-critical assets and trimming overhead costs. The current share price is a testament to their success, and the turnaround in commodity prices has certainly helped the company through a difficult period.

Other major commodity producers have weathered the storm at the beginning of 2016 and have prospered over recent months as well.

Source: Barchart

BHP has rallied from lows of $18.46 on Jan. 18, 2016, to $41.55 last Tuesday, an increase of 125%.

Source: Barchart

RIO has moved from $21.89 one year ago to $45.70, 109% higher.

Source: Barchart

Finally, Vale S.A. the Brazilian commodity giant has appreciated from $2.13 per share on in January 2016 to $10.76 recently, an increase of over 400% in the past year.

All commodity producing companies have experienced tremendous reversal of fortunes. When it comes to Glencore, the Swiss raw materials merchant could be poised to add to gains in the months ahead.

Glencore profits from higher oil and a deal with Russia

In the wake of the OPEC agreement to cut production at their Nov. 30, 2016, meeting, the largest Russian oil producer, Rosneft, sold a 19.5% equity stake to the Qatari Sovereign Wealth Fund and Glencore. The Qataris put up the lion's share of the cash as reports are that the commodity merchant's contribution was around the 300 million euro level. However, Glencore will find itself in an enviable position in the oil market as the trader will market the crude oil from the company and wind up in a position to participate in much larger and more lucrative deals in the months and years ahead.

In a sign that Glencore is cementing its relationship with Russia, Igor Sechin the Chief Executive of Rosneft asked President Vladimir Putin to meet personally with Glencore, the Qataris and Intesa, the Italian bank funding the deal to discuss new projects. Russia is not only one of the top two oil producing nations in the world, the nation is also rich in natural resources. Russia is a dominant producer of everything from base metals to grains, fertilizers to precious metals just to name a few. Glencore's rising profile with the Russians will likely enhance earnings dramatically in the future. Moreover, a warming of relations between the Trump Administration in the U.S. and the Russians could lead to an ease in sanctions and a new era of cooperation allowing commodities to flow and the traders at Glencore's will benefit, perhaps like no others.

Coal and copper rebounds have increased earnings

When it comes Glencore's producing capabilities after the Xstrata merger, the company is the world's fourth largest copper producer. Moreover, Glencore is a world leader in recycling the red metal and other metals from electronics goods. Glencore's copper assets are spread all over the globe with major projects in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Peru, the Philippines, and Zambia. With the copper price 40% higher than last year's lows, copper is contributing to the commodity merchant's bottom line.

Moreover, coal has turned out to be a huge winner for Glencore and a cherry in top of their portfolio. Last year, many analysts thought the global coal business was dead. However, the price is now double last year's level and Glencore is the world's largest exporter of seaborne thermal coal and one of the largest producers of coking coal with production in Australia, South Africa and Columbia with exploration projects in British Columbia. The Chief Executive of Glencore, Ivan Glasenberg, has his roots in the company's coal business when he was working for and learning under the steady hand of the infamous Marc Rich. Today, Glencore's coal business is in the capable hands of Tor Peterson who was a trainee at Philipp Brothers in the days when I ran the global precious metals business. The rebound in the price of coal puts a cherry on top of the market rebound for Glencore.

More room on the upside for one of the world's dominant commodity traders and the others

At this time, Glencore is likely positioned like no other commodity merchant and producing company in the world to benefit from the ongoing recovery in the raw materials sector. The prospects for the biggest infrastructure building project in the United States since the 1950s could put the company in the forefront, if they are forward thinking enough to expand their presence in the United States in the months ahead. President Trump wants to buy American and promote American jobs. While commodity production occurs in areas of the world where reserves exist in the crust of the earth, a demonstration by Glencore to bring more jobs and tax revenue to the United States would put the company in the good graces of the new administration.

Glencore has done yeoman's work to establish its relationship with the Russians and a new effort in America could round out the company's global portfolio of influence to turbocharge future earnings. In an article for Seeking Alpha on May 31, 2016, I wrote, "While I believe the company will survive and thrive in the future because some of the smartest operators in the commodities business manage the company, GLNCY is an example of a company that bought raw material production at the highs." The company has done a fantastic job in 2016 overcoming those purchases and it now stands to reap rewards in 2017 and into the future. I bought both GLNCF and GLNCY on June 29 and am up over 100% on both, but I always view an investment position as long at the current market. I am sticking with my position as I would buy the stock here and believe that all the signs are that the best days for this company are ahead.

I have introduced a new weekly service through Seeking Alpha Marketplace. Each Wednesday I will provide subscribers with a detailed report on the major commodity sectors covering over 30 individual commodity markets, most of which trade on U.S. futures markets. The report will give an up, down or neutral call on these markets for the coming week and will outline the technical and fundamental state of each market. At times, I will make recommendations for risk positions in the ETF and ETN markets as well as in commodity equities and related options. You can sign up for The Hecht Commodity Report on the Seeking Alpha Marketplace page.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLNCY, GLCNF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.