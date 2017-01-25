AMD Summit Ridge, The Hidden Opportunity

AMD has demoed its new RyZen CPU (Summit Ridge platform) winning against Intel’s high end platform. Because of it, there is a general expectation that Summit Ridge is very competitive.

To put the cart before the horse, the market segment that the platform can address has been severely underserved. AMD's big opportunity is in satisfying the latent demand that has been building up over the last 10 years. The first time a quad core Intel CPU reached mainstream prices was in mid 2007 and, ever since, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined to offer more cores at affordable price points.

By pricing Summit Ridge for the mainstream user, AMD (NYSE:AMD) can serve this latent demand and greatly expand the TAM. The fact that Intel's current products would be unable to compete, is a key advantage. If AMD targets the mainstream with Summit Ridge, the revenue and income added by the platform in 2017, will justify a price target of at least $40.

Understanding the products and the market

Intel's Skylake with 4 cores and an integrated GPU has a die size of 122.4mm2. We don't have official numbers for the newly launched Kaby Lake, but early estimates place it just a couple of mm2 above that at around 125 mm2. Such a quad core retails between $182 and $350.

Intel's 10 cores die, which serves the HEDT platform (short for High End Desktop), is almost twice the size at 246.3mm2, thus almost twice as expensive to manufacture. Configurations from 6 to 10 cores retail between $434 and $1743. This is a chip designed for a server. Intel sacrifices area for small performance gains and server orientated features that don't provide sufficient value in the consumer market, 10 cores, 25MB L3 cache, 4 memory channels, 40 PCIe 3.0 lanes and more, are costly in terms of area.

AMD Summit Ridge is unlike either of these platforms, it can provide the performance of a high end 8-core Intel, for around the same cost of a mainstream part. Summit Ridge with 8 cores, 16MB L3 cache, 24 usable PCIe 3.0 lanes, should lead to a supple chip that is little like Intel's HEDT and more like a Kaby Lake, which replaces the GPU with 4 extra cores, creating more perceived value without the added costs.

Kaby Lake 4 cores+GPU die (left) vs a mock-up of a fictive Kaby Lake with 8 cores (right)

Source for Kaby Lake - Intel Marketing

To state it again, Intel's strategy of not offering more cores at affordable price points, does not properly address a very large market - in units and especially in dollar terms. Tens of millions of desktop buyers, every year, are paying for an integrated GPU they don't require because they purchase a discrete GPU - according to JPR, in 2015, 44 million units discrete desktop GPUs were shipped.

By getting rid of the integrated GPU and adding more cores, AMD can better address this market.

""I think what the consumer will see when we fully launch is that the amount of performance we're bringing per dollar is phenomenal. It's user experience per dollar." Jim Anderson, AMD's Senior VP and GM, Computing and Graphics Business Group (source Trusted Reviews)

Based on the previously mentioned JPR numbers for 2015, we assume that the desktop discrete GPU market is 45 million units this year, that a small number of systems will have two or three discrete GPUs and that is a substantial proportion of sales are to users that are upgrading just the GPU and not the entire system. We assume that the market Summit Ridge can address around 30 million units, starting at the $99 price point.

High pricing versus accessible pricing

If AMD prices 8 cores at and above $500, 6 cores between $349 and 499$, and 4 (quad) cores covering the $99 to $299 range, sales volume would be very heavy on the lower end. Sales volume may collapse above the $349 price point that the market is accustomed to. With a 30 million units TAM and 20% share, AMD would ship 6 million units and bring in around $1.125 billion in revenue.

With just one or two models above $349 and many quad, hexa and octa cores covering the price points at, and below 349$, AMD may reach 40% market share (12 million units) out of 30 million units. However, stuck with just 4 cores, the biggest challenge in the performance/DIY market has been that consumers have no reason to upgrade anymore.

"If you're still rocking an older Ivy Bridge or Haswell processor and weren't convinced to upgrade to Skylake, there's little reason to upgrade to Kaby Lake. Even Sandy Bridge users may want to consider other upgrades first, such as a new SSD or graphics card. The first Sandy Bridge parts were released six years ago, in January 2011...Like the Devil's Canyon refresh of Haswell, the Kaby Lake desktop chips are but a mere clock speed boost disguised under the nomenclature of a new CPU generation. From an IPC standpoint, there's nothing to tell Kaby Lake apart from Skylake. The one feature that might have proved interesting-support for Optane memory-is unlikely to be put to use until late 2017...For yet another year, high-end desktop CPU performance remains at a standstill...Now, more than ever, Intel needs a kick. I hope, as do many in the tech world, that AMD's upcoming Zen Ryzen CPUs, which promises to make 8-core computing mainstream, will do just that." Arstechnica "If you own a highly clocked 2600K/2500K Sandy Bridge processor and it is still giving you stable performance, it is hard for me to make the argument that it is time for you to upgrade, especially if you are a GPU-limited gamer...AMD, it is your turn. We think we know where you are in terms of IPC; you had best get your pricing structure in line. Don't get greedy, deliver a solid non-beta platform, expand on core-width and chipset functionality going forward, and you are going to win a lot of us enthusiasts back. You get me close to parity with my Haswell, and I am building a new Ryzen system just on enthusiast principle alone." HardOCP

Users and reviewers alike are frustrated with Intel's lack of progress.

The semiconductor industry, guided by Moore's Law, always offers substantially more with every cycle. This is what enables its growth. There is always something new that is much better, at the same price. Intel's CPUs are lagging in this area as it has been offering anything but more cores.

Ryzen, at an affordable price to mainstream users, can awake the market by giving people a very strong reason to upgrade. If AMD kickstarts a very large refresh cycle, by offering more cores at price points that consumers can afford, the TAM increases by an additional 15-20 million units. Within these 15-20 million units, AMD would have 80%+ market share as Intel would be unable to compete. The HEDT platform can't be commercialized at mainstream price bands and very large volumes, and its costs are too high. Intel's Kaby Lake would find itself in severe difficulty as AMD, with more cores, would offer much better value.

With 80% share in these additional 15-20 million units, AMD gains 12-16 million units on top of the 12 million units it captures from the initial TAM. For the resulting total of 24-28 million units shipped, we estimate an ASP of $162.5 and $3.9 to $4.55 billion in revenue.

AMD expands TAM by serving the latent demand for more cores while Intel can't address this demand with its current products

Bringing a new chip to the market requires time, and it will take until next year for Intel to react in an appropriate manner, if it decides to do so. By that time, AMD would have a few extra billions in the bank and a revived brand that is able to compete head-to-head with Intel while already gaining traction in APU, server and GPU.

Looking forward, AMD has an aggressive roadmap, with yearly updates for the Zen core and likely a transition to 12 cores on 7nm in 2019.

Reasonable pricing argument:

The platform is designed for it and the costs allow it.

Volumes collapse above the $349 price point.

Substantially boost the size of the available market by kick-starting a large upgrade cycle.

Retail ASPs and margins are very favorable compared to sales to OEM, making this segment very appealing.

The target audience is better informed and the product sells itself, much easier to gain share with a great product in this segment than in any other PC segment.

China is absolutely huge in this segment and it is more cost sensitive.

The competition is unprepared but the window of opportunity won't last forever.

Create additional revenue upside in GPU and laptop.

Medium term marketing upside, it puts AMD firmly on the map.

Preliminary 2017 revenues, margins and operating profits

Exploring in detail AMD's other segments is beyond the scope of this article. There isn't enough information about performance and timing for other key products like Naples, Vega and Raven Ridge, to factor in its full potential. It is wiser to remain cautious, so we factor in only 4.5 billion in revenue from all the other segments - APU, GPU, server (both CPU and GPU) and semi-custom.

High prices for Summit Ridge would result in total revenues of $5.625 billion for the year, 38.4% non-GAAP overall gross margins and, assuming a slight increase in non-GAAP OPEX to 1.5 billion in 2017, 660 million non-GAAP operating income.

Mainstream prices for Summit Ridge would result in total revenues of 8.4 to 9.05 billion, 40.4% to 41.5% overall non-GAAP gross margins and $1.935 to $2.260 billion non-GAAP operating income.

Because AMD could further reduce debt while tax rates will depend on the new administration, we believe that operating income is the most relevant metric at this time.

High pricing Mainstream pricing 2017 Total Revenue 5,625 8,400-9,050 Non-GAAP gross margins 38.4% 40.4 - 41.5%* Non-GAAP OPEX 1,500 1,500 Non-GAAP Operating Income 660 1,935 - 2,260 Share count 926.87M 926.87M

Amounts are In millions of dollars

Mainstream prices do lead to lower margins for the platform. Those are, however, well above today's corporate average of 31-32%, thus with much higher revenue, the overall margins are stronger under the mainstream pricing scenario.

Conclusion

The market tends to react negatively to what it sees as sacrificing profits for market share gains but, if we understand the market and AMD's products, we realize that the company must be aggressive to fully exploit the opportunity. With 2 billions in operating income enabled by pricing Summit Ridge into the mainstream, AMD's price target would be at or above $40. Expect and hope for mainstream prices, the customers are eager to open their wallets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.