Venator - Large Upside Potential Post Huntsman Spin-Off

"Spinoffs, in general, beat the market" - Joel Greenblatt. This was one of the key points of his book, "You can be a stock market genius". Published in 1997, its ideas are still incredibly valid and useful today, which is why we will be taking a look at one such example in this article.

During Q3 2016, Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) announced its plans to spin off its pigments and additives division as a separate publicly traded company, under the new name "Venator". The plan seems to align with the previously stated goals of Huntsman's chairman, Jon Huntsman, back in the 2015 annual report. In his letter to shareholders, Jon stated that unlocking value for Huntsman's investors was a key point going forward, and voiced his frustration over the low share price at the time. Part of the reason behind the low share price was the market prices for titanium dioxide, a key product of the pigment and additives division, have been quite volatile and depressed as of late. From these two points, the goal seems to be that separating the pigments and additives division from Huntsman, from here on referred to as the PA division, will allow Huntsman to report more steady and stable earnings, giving its shareholders greater certainty in the company's price stability. This makes sense for Huntsman shares, but what is more interesting for me is how Venator as a stand alone could see a significant price appreciation as a result of becoming a free standing business that can be more accurately valued. Due to this, we will be looking at how Venator might be valued shortly after going public.

The Titanium Dioxide Market

We should start our overview of the TiO2 market (titanium dioxide) by stating that this is a cyclical commodity that has just started coming off its recent lows. Since peeking in mid 2012 at roughly $4000USD/tonne, TiO2 prices have dropped to the low $2000s since. This drop in prices naturally negatively affected producers of the commodity, such as Huntsman, and led to adverse price action for businesses involved in the industry. Since the recent low in 2015, we have seen the beginnings of incremental recovery in prices. In 2016, we started to see the price per tonne increasing, with management stating in its Q3 CC that a $200/tonne increase occurred in the first half of 2016. It appears that we may be starting the next cyclical upswing in this commodity market.

The market for TiO2 based goods stands at roughly $17.7 billion as of 2015, and is expected to rapidly grow in the coming years. The catalysts behind its increased demand include rapid development in Asia, where TiO2 based products are used in construction, and automobile demand. Its largest use is in industries manufacturing paints and coatings, followed by plastics. The TiO2 market is expected to grow as a whole in the low 10%s range on an annual basis through 2025. This shouldn't be too surprising, as countries such as India and China will both continue to industrialize into the next decade, and the products based off of TiO2 are key parts of any such development.

Valuing Venator In Light of a Recent Similar Situation

One of the main things that caught my eye when looking at the TiO2 industry and management's plans for Venator was that this spinoff was done before, and quite recently I might add. Back in 2015, DuPont (NYSE:DFT) spun off its own TiO2 pigments and additives division into the low of the market cycle. The reasoning behind the spin off was similar to that of Huntsman's, and may have even given Huntsman's management team the idea to do something similar.

The spinoff from DuPont was named Chemours Co (NYSE:CC), and it too is a relatively pureplay on the TiO2 market. Using it as a guideline, we can come to an idea of how Venator might be valued by the market once its shares start trading in Q2 2017. So far, we can see from the chart below that CC struggled in most of 2015 and into 2016. Since then however, its shares have gained 500%+ in the past year alone, mostly on the back of increasing TiO2 market prices and sentiment.

We will start by getting an idea of what kind of market cap Venator currently has as a division within Huntsman, and at the current market prices TiO2 demands. We will then look to value Venator based on how the market is pricing CC, and based on management's normalized expectations for Venator's revenues in the case of continued strength in the TiO2 market.

Venator's Value Within Huntsman

We will base these calculations off of management's recent Venator filings from January 17, 2017, which give an updated look into how Venator and Huntsman performed in the last 12 months. This new info reflects the decision for Huntsman to no longer include its textiles division in the Venator spin off, and revalues Venator based on the PA division alone. We can see from the slide deck below that Venator had $2.1 billion in revenues in the LTM from Q3 2016. From that, its EBITDA were $85 million.

As a whole, Huntsman is currently being valued at a P/S ratio of 0.5241 TTM (all data accurate as of Jan 24, 2017). This would lead to a relative valuation for Venator's revenues as a part of Huntsman of ~$1.14 billion (PS * LTM Revenues). So, as of today, the market is pricing Venator at $1.14 billion as a division of Huntsman. Keep these numbers in mind as we go forward and see how Venator's competitor, CC, is currently being priced relative to its sales by the market.

From Ycharts, CC has revenues of $5.44 billion TTM, and EBITDA of $452 million TTM. Its P/S ratio is a much higher 0.8554 TTM relative to that of Huntsman. Using nothing but CC's P/S ratio gives us a bump is market price for Venator as an independent company of ~63% (0.8554/0.5241). Its valuation with this P/S ratio would be roughly $1.8 billion. Now, I realize that this is a simplistic calculation and the market is unlikely to just go ahead and assign an equivalent P/S metric, but it is the first of two factors that play heavily into Venator's favor as a standalone that can be accurately judged by the market.

The next step to consider is management's numbers with regards to what normalized revenues and EBITDA would look like for Venator assuming market recovery continues for TiO2. Based on management's normalized revenue estimate, Venator could see sales jump to $2.6 billion in the near future, with EBITDA of $400 million. Using CC's P/S ratio again, $2.6 billion in normalized revenues would give a valuation of $2.22 billion for Venator. However, the projected EBITDA need to be considered differently in this case from that of CC.

As stated above, CC has an EBITDA of $452 million on revenues of $5.438 billion. If management's normalized figures become close to that of reality, Venator would have an almost identical EBITDA ($400 million), but on revenues half that of CC ($2.6 billion vs $5.44 billion). This would indicate a much greater profitability for Venator, indicating greater expense control and efficient performance on a relative basis to that of CC. You can assume that with those stats, there would be a premium on Venator's shares relative to CC if all other things remained equal.

Summary and Additional Considerations

After Venator's spin off, Huntsman has expressed an interest to retain up to a 40% stake in the business. This should be greeted as a positive sign, as management is not looking to simply dump an "underperforming" asset on the market, and believes there is upside potential to retaining a significant position in Venator. Also, key management players (see "5. The Who?") will be switching/joining Venator, which is another positive, as main executives are unlikely to depart a stable company to join a sinking ship. Going off of the Q3 CC with Huntsman's management, they stated that the leverage ratio, and therefore debt, for Venator will not be unreasonable. The leverage ratio is expected to be in the range of 3.5x debt/EBITDA. If we use this ratio and the LTM EBITDA for Venator from the above slide deck, we get an estimated debt at inception of ~$300 million. This amount would appear to be manageable, considering the ramp up in expected EBITDA and potential financial considerations offered to Venator through Huntsman to help it become operationally sound during its starting months.

Now, we still don't know how the share distribution will go, as management has not yet announced how many shares of Venator will be awarded per share of Huntsman stock held by current investors. Nonetheless, it would appear that this spin off will unlock a fair bit of value for Huntsman shareholders who hold onto their newly issued Venator shares, and could see gains in the 50%+ range shortly thereafter just based on revaluation by the market alone. Taking this revaluation and applying it back to Huntsman shares trading today gives us the following quick math:

Huntsman total revenues LTM $9.6 billion (7.5+2.1) valued at 0.5241 PS giving a MC of ~5.03 billion

Reevaluating $2.1 billion upwards using 0.8554 PS gives a MC of $1.8 billion. $7.5 billion valued at 0.5241 PS gives a MC $3.93 billion. Adding the two gives a combined hybrid MC of ~$5.73 billion. This is a potential 12-13% ($5.73B/$5.10B) boost in combined MC value if the revaluation goes as outlined above once the spin off is complete. Not too bad, and a reason why spinoffs can be quite interesting to follow.

I will end by stating that there is no guarantee that the deal will go through, as management can cancel the spinoff at any time. Also, the TiO2 market may not continue to recover, and the demand growth that is forecasted may never materialize as expected if there is a recession or economic downturn, especially in developing nations. On top of this, the market may not value Venator the same way it does CC, which would remove much of the upside argument.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

