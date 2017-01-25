Tobacco Mergers A Necessity In A Declining Industry

Argument

Consolidation in the tobacco industry has been a common recent trend. Due to a declining customer base over time, shoring up the financial profile is most easily done through consolidation, which allows for augmented pricing power (tobacco products have inelastic demand due to their addictiveness) and general benefits of overhead consolidation. The merger should be a win for both companies and potentially provoke a similar response from Philip Morris on the M&A front.

Overview

After extended talks, British American Tobacco (NYSEMKT:BTI) (to be referred to as "BAT") has finally reached an agreement to acquire the remaining 57.8% shares in Reynolds American Inc. (NYSE:RAI) to fill out its pre-existing ownership stake. BAT had initially approached RAI on October 20 with a deal of $47 billion ($20 billion in cash, $27 billion in equity) before coming to an agreement at about $50 billion ($25 billion in cash, $25 billion in equity). The cash portion of the deal is expected to be filled via its pre-existing cash balance, debt issuances, and new bank loans.

This values RAI's total market capitalization at $85.3 billion. In per-share terms, the deal would value the stock at around $59.64, above the October offer of $56.50 per share. This provides a 28.5% premium over its $46.29 price on October 19 and about a 10.7% premium over previous all-time highs set in July 2016. The current market price of $59.21 implies a closing probability of 96.8% [1 - ($59.64-$59.21)/($59.64-$46.29)].

If the deal closes, each RAI shareholder will receive $29.44 in cash per share and BAT American depository shares equal to 0.526 of one RAI common share. The board of both BAT and RAI have already approved the deal and is now pending approval of shareholders and regulators. Should everything run according to plan, the deal is expected to close in Q3.

A period of consolidation in the tobacco industry is not entirely unexpected. Although the tobacco industry enjoys a stable revenue stream given the products are addictive, increased regulation and public awareness of its health risks have impeded usage rates. In order to maintain the same margins in a declining industry, consolidating through a wave of merger and acquisition activity is one such way to successfully implement price increases. By consolidating power and limiting competition, price hikes are more viable. However, the market is currently pricing in only a very small chance that regulators will have any concern over how the intended BAT-RAI merger will work to continue this trend.

Reynolds was sought after due to its market position in the US tobacco market. The merger's value at $49-$50 billion will push the combined entity's size past that of Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) and become the world's second-largest global public tobacco company behind only Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBF)(OTCQX:IMBBY). Reynolds' sales of Newport and Camel within the US would combine with BAT's Dunhill, Kent, and Lucky Strike brands in Europe to provide the benefit of geographic diversification. BAT-RAI can also provide scale in the e-cigarette market, with Reynolds' Vuse brand and various emerging vaping products in BAT's overseas portfolio.

The deal will raise BAT's debt by around 50% through a combination of debt issued to acquire RAI and the uptake of Reynolds' existing debt (though the company is more lightly leverage than BAT). RAI's cash flow and strong margins will help in the combined company's deleveraging that will moderate the initial negative impact on BAT's credit. BAT's expected EPS growth trajectory of ~5% moving forward combined with the contribution of RAI's ~40% operating margins should both boost the capacity for debt as a percentage of total capitalization while at the same time provide the cash flow generation potential to reduce it as needed.

The top-line synergistic benefits to the deal are likely limited (as they are for almost all deals generally), and more toward the side of cost efficiency and building pricing power due to a diminishing customer base. Price increases are generally more effective in the tobacco industry given the addictiveness of the products and brand loyalty, which lends itself to relatively inelastic demand. Organic growth will most likely be driven by its alternative product offerings, such as smokeless tobacco.

The biggest threat to the combined company does not relate to matters concerning its financial or liquidity profiles, which project to be healthy. Rather, litigation and regulatory risk will increase as a basic consequence of the new company's size. Reynolds is continually subject to new legal cases both at the class-action and individual level. Engle progeny lawsuits remain an ongoing matter, with $196.1 million in compensatory damages and $197.4 in punitive damages outstanding from these cases as of September 30, 2016 (source: page 31 of RAI's latest 10-Q report).

The transaction also has implications for tobacco settlement bonds, which represent a part of the municipal bond market. Tobacco bonds were initially carved out of the 1998 Master Settlement Agreement ("MSA") that required tobacco conglomerates Philip Morris, Reynolds, and Lorillard (acquired by Reynolds in June 2015) to make regular annual payments to states to compensate for health-related damages and liabilities related to the use of their products. Reynolds' assumed Lorillard's portion of the MSA payments upon the close of the transaction. RAI now contributes around 40% of all payments (contingent on the volume of cigarette shipments), which totaled nearly $7 billion in 2016. BAT's credit profile is rated a bit higher than that of RAI's by the leading credit agencies. Therefore, the tobacco bond market will generally interpret a prospective merger of these two companies favorably, with diminished risk of manufacturer insolvency increasing the reliability of the cash flows underlying the bonds.

Conclusion

The BAT-RAI merger looks fair to both sides. RAI shareholders will receive a standard ~30% premium (relative to pre-announcement pricing) and benefit from geographic diversification that was previously lacking and help drive some cost efficiencies through a level of overhead consolidation. RAI shareholders will also have the option of participating in the value creation process by receiving newly issued shares of BAT. As what would be the second-largest public tobacco company in the world, BAT-RAI would be subject to a heightened level of legal and regulation risk, but this is likely to be more than counterbalanced through the benefits of merging.

Strategically, given the characteristics of the company's product and it's low price elasticity of demand, consolidation can bring about a level of pricing power that was previously lacking. With a diminishing customer base, tobacco companies must use this inherent advantage (i.e., the addictiveness of their products) in maintaining growth while it fights the battle of ongoing secular decline. Legal and regulatory risk have increased over the years in addition to headwinds facing customer acquisition due to growing public awareness of the health risks of their products. Expanding one's geographic presence, tapping new markets, driving greater cost efficiencies, and pushing for greater pricing power is the general plan to strategically navigate today's increasingly challenging tobacco market.

This also sets up the potential for Philip Morris to respond by looking at a move for Altria (NYSE:MO). With the consolidative efforts of a leading rival and the attraction of the US market from potential corporate tax reform, Morris may become more motivated to protect its own interests. A merger between the two would place the company as the 9th-most valuable in the world, with a market cap near $300 billion, and naturally be subject to a supremely high level of regulatory inspection.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.