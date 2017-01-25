Fencing Your Portfolio - Protecting Your Investments At Low Cost

The near 25% rally in equity prices since February 2016 lows may have caused an increased portfolio allocation to equities against prudent bond and cash holdings.

As the good news is absorbed into the market, prices are vulnerable to US and international political shocks and economic surprises.

The US equity market is once again vulnerable to a correction or reversal, following a strong post-election rally fused by expectations of deregulation, tax reform and fiscal stimulus.

As an alternative to liquidation, an investor should consider a strategy of hedging parts of an equity portfolio with minimal cost while preserving a degree of upside. Effectively, this should provide a floor on the equity portfolio value while also acting to reduce equity allocation in the event of a sell-off.

You can achieve this though the use of equity call and put options on single stocks, which add a degree of "convexity" or sensitivity to price action rather than portfolio adjustment through outright stock liquidation.

This straightforward strategy involves the sale of an out of the money call option on an equity stock position, combined with a protective purchase of an out of the money put option on the same stock. Usually done for a net zero premium cost, this can result in liquidation of the equity position at a better than current price in the event of a rally or at a protective price floor in the event of a sell-off.

Consider yourself an investor with a long position in Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), a stock that has recently run up sharply on expectations of Dodd-Frank deregulation and increasing interest rates. With BAC trading at $22.50, you can sell the 24 strike Call expiring March 17 2017 (in 56 days) at 0.37 or $37 on 100 shares and buy the 21 strike Put with the same expiry for 0.38 or $38 on 100 shares, with a net cost close to zero ignoring brokerage fees. If on the March expiry date, BAC is trading above $24, your holding of 100 shares will be liquidated at $24 through the call being exercised against you. If BAC shares fall and are trading below $21 on expiry, you will be protected by exercising the put option to sell at $21. If BAC shares are trading anywhere between $21 and $24 on the March 17 expiry, both options will expire worthless and unexercised; your portfolio will be intact, having been protected within the price range of $21-24.

The strategy results in potential liquidation of the stock investment at a higher future price while providing a protective floor against a price decline, achieved for little or no upfront cost.

We refer to this tried and tested strategy by various names in different markets - a "fence" in futures markets, a "collar" in interest rate markets and a "cylinder" or "range forward" in FX markets. With an equity portfolio, useful to refer to the strategy as "fencing" in all or part of the portfolio within a price range for a defined period of time.

The strategy is more complex than it seems - before you jump in, some observations and caveats:

-Recognize upfront that this may result in a liquidation of your position in the underlying shares, and anticipate the potential impact on the portfolio composition. To manage or preserve sector allocations, pay attention to which shares are fenced through the option strategy and diversify as appropriate. (I recently learned this the hard way by concentrating my hedges in bank stocks including BAC and JP Morgan (NYSE:JPM), which rallied sharply through my short call positions, resulting in excessive and damaging reduction of my portfolio allocation to the financial services sector).

-Note that the timeline or maturity of the fence hedge can be variable, depending on the depth of the options market in the underlying stock, as well as the range of put and call strikes. In the previous example, you could have chosen the $23 Call and $22 Put for tighter protection at a similar zero cost, but the narrower strike prices of the fence would present a greater probability of being breached and the equity investment would therefore face a greater likelihood of liquidation. Conversely, a broader strike spread, eg $25 Call and $20 Put, would be less likely to be breached but the level of downside protection would be reduced due to the lower $20 strike price of the protective put.

-As a useful rule of thumb for relatively short expiry periods between 30 and 90 days, the price for calls and puts are roughly equal for strike levels that are symmetrical around the current share price. That is, if the underlying share is trading at $100, then the $120 Call and the $80 Put should have approximately the same premium price. However, prices are sometimes skewed due to market expectations and uneven demand, especially for wider (out of the money) strikes and illiquid expiry dates. This can impact the zero cost strike levels of the fence, thereby adding to or subtracting from the cost efficiency of the strategy.

-The strategy avoids mispricing due to high or low volatility embedded in option pricing. Since you are buying and selling volatility through simultaneous option purchases and sales, there is relatively little negative impact from prevailing high or low volatility conditions.

-The liquidity of the underlying options market is less important since the options are intended to be held to expiry and potential exercise. The strategy does not contemplate buying back the calls and selling the put options prior to expiry (nor should one raise one part of the hedge while leaving the other open!). Consequently, wide bid-offer spreads and low trading volumes will not unduly impact the hedges - apart from the initial entry into the option positions, which can be evaluated at initiation.

-One caveat regarding rolling the option hedge when both options expire out of the money, say in the situation of the BAC $24 Call - $21 Put strategy described initially: If BAC is trading at $21.5 at option expiry on 17 May, rolling the option hedge will involve a lower protective put and call strike level; for example, the new hedge could involve the $23 Call - $20 Put, reducing the protection level. Further declines in BAC price within the new strike range could result in sequentially lower hedge levels and declining protection over time. For this reason, the strategy is not ideal as a rolling hedge. Rather, it should be used for a specific period of required protection tiered up with the initial option expiry chosen, which could involve the use of long expiry options such as LEAPs where these exist. The value of this strategy is best found in situations where protection is needed for a defined period of time, eg during an earnings release period, volatile industry-specific conditions, general economic uncertainty or year-end time constraints where investors cannot liquidate shares for tax or other purposes.

In summary:

-Portfolio value can be protected at low cost through hedging individual shares with options

-An investor may choose the protection and liquidation levels as well as the period of protection

-The strategy is relatively unaffected by option volatility conditions or illiquidity

-Hedge construction should consider potential impact on portfolio composition as option exercise may lead to liquidation of equity holdings across the portfolio

-The strategy is most useful over a period of price volatility or anticipated risk as a vehicle to safeguard value and protect investment performance

