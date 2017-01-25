Sugar - Caught In A Range, But Not For Long

Sugar is a staple for diets around the world. While our doctors will tell us that too much sugar in the diet can lead to problems as we age such as diabetes and other ailments, the sweet substance remains one of the most basic ingredients in many foods. The international sugar market is a web of subsidies and governmental price supports. However, the pure and free market price for sugar each day occurs in the world sugar futures market that trades on the Intercontinental Exchange.

ICE Sugar number 11 is one of the most volatile commodities that trade in futures markets. Since 1971, nearby sugar futures have traded from lows of 2.29 cents in 1985 to highs of 66 cents per pound in 1974. The price of world sugar, like many other agricultural commodities depends on weather conditions in key growing regions around the world. While global demand continues to increase each year alongside rising population, it is the supply side of the fundamental equation that dictates the path of least resistance for the price of the sweet commodity.

Sugar traded to highs of 36.08 cents per pound in 2011, a year when many other commodities made multiyear or all-time highs. In the aftermath of that sugar high, which was the peak since 1980, the price of sugar moved to lows of 10.13 cents in August 2015, the lowest price since April 2008. Since the lows around one and one half years ago, sugar came back to life and the price recovered.

Sugar doubles then corrects

After the highs in 2011, sugar production around the world rose to a level that caused a glut in the market. Supplies were much higher than demand. Sugar fell to the lowest price in over seven years by August 2015 when it traded just over 10 cents per pound. Back in 1985, when I was a junior and very green options trader the price of the sweet commodity fell below 2.5 cents per pound. I asked my boss if we should position on the long side of the market and he told me no way, "Why would I ever want to buy anything that restaurants give away for free?" Source: CQG

Sugar rallied from 2.29 cents in 1985 and as the weekly chart shows, the price in August 2015 at around the ten cent level turned out to be too cheap as well. The sweet commodity rallied to highs of 24.1 cents in the fall of 2016. The rally ran out of steam after months of higher highs in the ICE sugar futures market and a sharp correction occurred.

After trading down to 17.84 cents sugar enters a tight trading range in 2017

After reaching a peak at over 24 cents in late September, the price of sugar fell. Source: CQG

By the week of December 12, sugar fell to a low of 17.84 cents per pound as speculative longs took profits and the higher price, more than double the 2015 lows, caused demand to decline.

The correction in the price of sugar has improved its technical position. As the weekly chart highlights, the slow stochastic, a momentum indicator, had crossed in oversold territory as the price recovered from below the 18 cent level. With relative strength currently in neutral territory, open interest has been rising over recent weeks. Open interest is the total number of long and short positions on ICE sugar futures and the increase at a time when the price moved back over the 20 cent per pound level provides a technical validation of the recent recovery rally. Meanwhile, so far in 2017, sugar has been trading in a range from 20 to 21 cents per pound as it consolidated and decides upon the path of least resistance for the future.

The second year of a fundamental deficit and 20 cents per pound

Commodities are some of the best economic animals in all asset classes. The rise to levels where demand declines and production rises and they tend to fall to prices that increases demand and where producers cut back on output. The main reason for the rally from almost 10 cents per pound was that sugar fell to a level where production was not economic, supplies could not meet demand and a fundamental deficit developed. 2017 is the second year of that fundamental deficit and the recent bounce off 17.84 cents per pound in world sugar futures is a sign that demand is still higher than output. There are three reasons why sugar could be heading back to it October highs over coming weeks.

The first is the deficit. Most analysts seem to agree that the deficit in the sugar market will continue into 2017. The second reason could come from another market, crude oil. Brazil is the world's leading producer of sugar cane. While the United States uses corn to produce ethanol for automobile fuel, in Brazil the agricultural crop of choice for the production of the biofuel is sugar. With the price of oil above $50 per barrel it is likely that domestic demand for ethanol production will increase in Brazil leaving less sugar available for export to other consuming markets around the world. The decline in export supplies continues to be a bullish factor for the price of sugar. Finally, the technical picture for sugar on the weekly chart shows that a price below 18 cents was a bottom and the path of least resistance over coming months is likely higher.

Sugar survives a big volume down day

The price action on January 19 may hold an important clue for the future path of the price for sugar. Source: CQG

The daily ICE sugar futures chart illustrated that the price put in a bearish key reversal trading pattern on January 19. Sugar traded to a higher price than the previous day and then closed below the prior session's lows. The biggest volume since September 16 accompanied the bearish technical price action. Sugar fell from highs of 21.38 on January 19 to lows of 20.05. Technical patterns such as the one we saw on that day tend to portend more selling in the following days. However, sugar futures never fell below the 20 cent level and have recovered to above 20.50 as of the close of business on January 24. Sugar seems to have survived a bearish event that threatened the recovery rally and it remains in its trading range. The weather in Brazil and the total amount of sugar available for export from the South American nation will likely determine the next move for the sweet commodity.

The price path for world sugar is all about Brazil

There are many countries around the world that produce sugar but Brazil is the eight hundred pound gorilla for the market. Over recent weeks, the value of the Brazilian real has been moving higher which could have an important impact on the price of sugar throughout the rest of the year. Source: CQG

The weekly chart of the Brazilian real shows that the currency has been recovering against the dollar after the political and economic scandals that rocked the country in 2016. A stronger real will take pressure off sugar producers to sell their crops. As the price of the real rises, the price of sugar in real terms declines and that means that producers will be more likely to use their sugar supplies to fulfill domestic requirements for biofuel. Demand for the sugar-based ethanol is likely to rise given the current price level of oil.

Sugar has been in a trading range between 20.05 and 21.38 cents per pound since January 4. Eventually the sweet commodity will break above the highs or below the lows. Right now, with a deficit in the market, a strong and stable oil price, and a rebound in the Brazilian real, a positive technical position on the weekly chart, the signs are positive for more gains in sugar. The critical resistance level for sugar is at 24.10 cents per pound with key support at 17.84 cents. My bet is that the market will eventually move toward the high end of the trading range and challenge the October highs. My favorite trading vehicle for sugar, other than the futures market, is the SGG ETN product. With over $36.5 million in net assets, an average daily trading volume of almost 60,000 contracts and an expense ratio of 0.75%, this ETN does a good job replicating price action in the sugar futures market over the short to medium term.

Sugar is currently in a trading range but it will not be long before it moves dramatically once again. This volatile market had been in bullish mode since August 2015 and the correction from the highs in the fall of 2016 seems to have found a significant bottom.

