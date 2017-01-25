OPEC: The Devil is in the Details

Overview:

Every month OPEC releases their monthly oil market report, or MOMR. This report provides investors and oil players with updates on the global economy, oil demand and supply, the tanker and products market, and oil stocks on a global scale. The report contains a variety of important topics; however, as the OPEC cuts come into focus, the reports release of OPEC production figures will be critical to examine. Our team at BlackVault monitors oil markets and chronicles important releases for you to grow your capital!

Global Growth Outlook

OPEC struck a sanguine tone about global growth, and further mentioned that they revised their global growth outlooks upward to 3.0% and 3.2% for 2016 and 2017 respectively. They noted that the reflationary trends seen in overall inflation gauges across the globe from America to Japan thanks in part to a rebound in commodities has sparked new investment and increased outputs. Underscoring this trend is the JPM global manufacturing PMI, which rose to 52.7 from 52.1 the prior month aided by across the board rebounds in energy and metals prices. The report suggests that these trends should continue absent political and monetary policy uncertainties.

An important piece that struck out to us was the mention of divergent monetary policy outcomes across the world with the United States leaning more toward hawkish policies and fiscal stimulus while Europe and Japan continue with monetary easing. Risks. in this situation remain toward the downside given unforseen pickups in inflationary trends may force the Fed behind the curve. In another case, the Fed may find themselves ahead of the curve due to heightened inflationary expectations thereby hurting growth before it can even start getting going. In either instance, the risks remain toward the downside and policy makers on either sides of the aisle must ensure they are seeing eye-eye.

World Oil Demand

World oil demand is seen increasing to 95.60 mmb/d in 2017 vs. 94.44 mmb/d in 2016 as estimates have been revised upwards to reflect improvements in the global growth outlook in 2017. Overall, global demand is expected to witness a broad based increase y/y driven by reflationary cycles from increased economic activity.

Below is a chart from the MOMR detailing global demand by region.

OECD

In the OECD region, the United States is expected to lead the charge in demand as gasoline demand continues to improve while categories such as petrol and jet fuel/ kerosene continue to see improvements. The strong PMI reads suggest that the manufacturing sector has gained some momentum that may feed through to oil demand. Meanwhile, across the ocean the outlook is much more pale owed to continued shifts away from oil power toward alternatives.

Non-OECD

Meanwhile, non-OECD demand is seen posting strong improvements with developed countries posting a 2.05% y/y increase in demand while other regions is expected to show a 2.11% increase in demand. OPEC suggests that improving economies in Latin America and Asia will drive global oil demand as countries such as Brazil and Russia emerge out of recessions. OPEC further mentions that 2H17 will be a strong period for oil demand as reflationary trends begin to show up in the data. Despite their positive commentary, political risks as they relate to trade, as suggested in the recent withdrawal from the TPP, continue to prove that trade may face headwinds in the coming year.

World Oil Supply

The story of supply continues to be one of two fronts as I mentioned in my previous article. These stories are the following: US shale ramp and OPEC-non-OPEC production cut compliance. The OPEC report confirmed this dialogue citing concerns for US shale ramp while remaining optimistic about the supply cuts agreed in November.

Non-OPEC

Below is a chart from the OPEC report detailing non-OPEC supply by region.

Overall, it becomes apparent that primary drivers of new supply are developed countries, particularly in Latin America and Africa as well as the United States. I am skeptical to the pace of ramp in Latin America, while certain that US shale will also increase production to some extent. Nevertheless, 2017 seems to be a year of reflation, and if true, new supply could certainly surprise from emerging economies as they recover from recessions and increase economic output.

On the US side, US shale ramp is certainly taking place as evidenced in these following charts.

Given the concerning rig count trade, OPEC mentioned that they revised upward their US supply outlook by 0.23 mmb/d suggesting that OPEC is taking the US shale industry more seriously.

Meanwhile, elsewhere in the globe, new projects coming online in Latin America and the Caspian regions could provide upside surprises to supply. It becomes increasingly clear that higher economic growth may create incentive for more production keeping a lid on prices despite ongoing supply cuts from OPEC. This is certainly a more bearish development for the oil markets. However, given current spot prices for crude, many projects remain only breakeven at best pushing some to the sidelines until higher prices arrive.

OPEC: The Devil is in the Details

Below I will post 2 charts from the report each showing the 2 forms of reported figures for OPEC production. The first figures come from secondary sources while the other comes from direct communication with oil ministers of the particular member state. Almost always does the data show no correlation; however, given the fact that members agreed to cut production on November 30th, these figures will require more close monitoring as to assure members are complying with their agreement. To note, the cuts do not take place until January 1st, 2017 while the mentioned data is from 2016.

At a glance, it appears that there is already some divergent trends in the data that are concerning. In fact, the reported figures from Nigeria are completely out of sync as the secondary sources suggest that output declined by ~150 tb/d while direct communications suggest that output rose ~400 tb/d. Continued divergent trends are apparent in figures from Kuwait and Angola. Interestingly enough, in most instances members tended to suggest that they cut production in direct communication while secondary communication figures should production increases. Even the Saudi Arabia production figures are overstated in direct communication vs. secondary figures. Despite the fact that we are not able to see production cut figures as the cuts began on January 1st, it is troubling that we are seeing such divergent data as it dampens member credibility.

Conclusion

Our forecasts do not include scenarios for complete cut compliance as we accounted for cheating from several member states and production ramps from Nigeria and Iran. Nevertheless, the fact that member states have delivered divergent data at a crucial time lends poorly toward their credibility heading into the new year. Despite this fact; however, we saw the continued revisions in demand and global growth to be a plus for oil prices heading into the new year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article contains the opinions of BlackVault Investments and in no is acting as an offering and/ or solicitation of securities or investment advice.