Market Volatility Bulletin: All-Time Highs!

Yesterday the S&P 500 managed to close right at its all-time high. After Monday's failed retest of the lows, market participants are giving the highs another shot. So far, they're succeeding. This morning's CNBC headline:

While the index levels are headline grabbing (as we finish our write-up, the Dow has crossed 20k) the VIX has also reached eye-popping lows! Clearly optionality has low value in the current market environment.

The VIX is really scraping the bottom of the barrel in terms of its historical range. There have been some excellent, substantive articles out on SA in the last couple days, and we will feature some of them in future bulletins.

But today's shout-out goes to a simple little piece done on CNBC. While we do not use CNBC for serious research, they do have interesting articles from time to time. The link to the piece is here.

Alex Rosenberg discusses that the S&P has traded within a 1.6% range thus far for January, putting it on pace to be the lowest range going back to November 1965. Of course, as of this morning that range has widened - but it is still rather tight.

Rosenberg cites the interesting statistic that in the years 1964-1965, there were a total of five months that traded in a 1.6% range. In other words, monthly volatility may cluster in ultra-low periods that can last a considerable time - something to think about for those who incorporate volatility into their trading or portfolio decisions.

This environment may last longer than your intuition would suggest.

Another interesting datum mentioned is that the S&P 500 has not seen a down day greater than 1% was October 11, 2016. That's three-and-a-half months since the last time investors were greeted with a loss of notable significance. Perhaps investor complacency is getting out of hand.

Implications for VIX position-takers

In tomorrow's bulletin, we'll discuss the possibility of a major downdraft in the markets and spike in the VIX.

For now, we are left with the reality of steep contango and a deeply low VIX. We honestly believe that there are plenty of reasons why the VIX can spike, but taking a measured approach to a long vol position (either from VX futures or long positions in VXX and its myriad brethren) is the only kind of long-vol stance that we believe can pay off. We discussed a reasonable strategy in yesterday's bulletin. It's just so rough on the very front end here for the longs.

Holders of Inverse VIX products (short VX, XIV and the like) might consider booking some profits and dollar-cost averaging out of their profitable position.

Again, we try to keep these bulletins short and readable, and so we'll discuss an opinion piece on a vol break-out tomorrow. Stay tuned!

In the mean time, it's never a bad idea to look at the term structure of volatility.

Tracking the Trade*(please read disclosures at below):

The S&P 500, and with it the ES futures contracts, had a strong day yesterday, with good follow-through so far this morning. The ES settled yesterday at about 2276, and we finish this bulletin has reached as high as 2290, which we would characterize as strong follow-through on breaking out of a range.

It is our ongoing contention that the S&P 500 is presently overbought and too complacent. As a quick aside, this newsletter is intended to be more about establishing a view, taking a position for that view in front of readers, justifying the position and allowing readers to follow what happens. It is less about getting you to agree with our take on "where markets are going", though we welcome comments on that topic.

That said, let us briefly offer up reasons for why we believe one might want to tamp down their long stock portfolio positions:

The VIX is sitting near historic lows. We wrote this several days ago, and it is even truer today.

Fed policy appears to be changing toward more hawkish, as evidenced by talks by outlooks for three rate hikes this year (we think they will stick to their outlook this year). We believe this changing stance creates plenty of opportunity for "air pockets" in equities as markets realign themselves to a new regime

The fullness of earnings season is upon us. The banks got Q4 earnings off to a good start... let's see about follow-through from other companies, especially as it concerns top-line considerations. While we believe Q4 earnings will come in fairly well, guidance can of course range; in particular markets sooner or later will need to pay more attention to top-line growth and projections rather than bottom-line numbers.

Beginning last week, we discussed that a prudent way to lighten up on equities was potentially through a collar. For those who agree that reducing their equity position to their portfolio is prudent, one could do so by:

Selling a near-dated call (one week to one month)

and

Buying a further out-of-the-money put spread (two weeks to two months)

We highlighted this strategy by proposing a trade of selling the Jan27 2275 call on the ES, paired with buying a Feb10 2195-2235 put spread.

Below was the opening bid-ask on the position, initiated last Tuesday:

The negative pricing you see above signifies that this is a credit spread - in other words you get paid to initiate this spread. More simply, the Jan 27 call we sold was worth a little more than the Feb 10 put spread that we bought.

As a side note, for humor, please read this section of yesterday's bulletin (back when ES was at 2262) to get our thoughts on the hedge at the time. Things sure can change in 24 hours! We'd like to pat ourselves on the back for not patting ourselves on the back!

While the trade itself has altered quite significantly in value, yesterday's commentary still offers some perspective that may benefit those who want to learn more about the mechanics of this hedging device.

An update on pricing for the spread:

This trade has gone from making about $4 per contract twenty-four hours ago to losing about $9.50 as of this morning with the March ES at 2285.75; that's a $13.50 swing while the index has experienced a 23-point increase.

Yesterday we highlighted that the collar had gone from being a credit spread (one that you get paid to initiate) when we first proposed it into a debit spread (one that you pay to initiate). Importantly, we have switched back to being a credit spread - and a chunky one at that.

For those without a strong understanding of how credit spreads works, think of it as similar to shorting a stock, and then having the price move (up) against you. Someone today can trade the same spread that you traded at a significantly higher price. That's "bad" (more on that soon - what makes a trade a "bad" trade?).

Trade Adjustment

Today, we need to give some thought as to how we want to begin to adjust this collar. There are many perspectives on this question, but we'll offer a sensible framework for whether it's time to adjust this trade:

Has my original perspective altered since I initiated my position? If not, if I were to initiate a brand new position today, would it very similar to the one that I'm already in?

Today we'll take the view of someone who still believes the markets are overbought and due for a pullback. Of course, this wouldn't be everyone's ongoing view, but we have to start somewhere!

If the core outlook has not changed, then let us ask, would you initiate with this collar (or a very similar one) if you were putting on the trade today? Again, there could be some difference of opinion here, and so we'll take a middle ground: Sorta!

"Sorta" means that you don't want to drastically alter the hedge you're using, but you also don't want to sit on your hands.

As you consider altering your trade, consider what your alternative was: trimming your position.

Source: Interactive Brokers

To adjust the current hedge, let's look to our Greek's and P&L as the position stands this morning:

Source: Interactive Brokers

Theta (time decay) is definitely working in your favor here. Vega (think VIX exposure) is slightly negative. Gamma (what gives the spread its curvature in the left panel above) is quite negative.

The negative gamma is really the potentially worst part of this current trade. Gamma is tricky (will explain more in future bulletins), but for a quick illustration of what negative gamma does, look at your P&L (Row two) for large up moves (say column six) vs. large down moves (column two): you lose $3426 if the market moves up (today) by 3%, while you make only $1355 if the market moves down 3% (today). Of course, we're not expecting a 3% up move, but it illustrates quickly what negative gamma does.

So how to adjust? Naturally there are many ways. For the sake of simplicity, let's assume you basically want to "tone down" the trade for now.

To calm your hedge down some, we'd recommend doing the following debit. Before we go further though, this is purely for educational purposes. We are not literally recommending that you do this trade! This is a reasonable way to adjust the collar we put on earlier.

Buy the Feb1 2300 Call, paired against the end-of-Jan 2315 call Sell out of the Feb10 put (the long put in our original collar) and buy in its place a farther dated, lower-priced put (Feb17 2220 works decent).

We'd do that trade 2-3 times, depending on how nervous you are about your current collar (more nervous equals three times).

What's this adjustment do? Let's give you a standalone view (in other words, what does this adjustment look like without the existing collar) for buying three of these adjustments.

As you can see, this spread would tap the breaks here on the current collar we implemented as a hedge. It doesn't do too much for you beyond a price of say 2320 or so, but for where we are it is a very reasonable position. Also note that your downside gets reasonably ugly on a giant downdraft. This may or may not be an issue depending on how you tend to the position. We'll leave it at that for now, though there's obviously room for further discussion on the point.

Concluding Remarks

We remind the reader of what the base scenario was:

We believed markets to be overbought We sought out a gentler way of toning down holdings rather than an outright sale of stock.

As such, the baseline question is not "Did the spread make money?", but rather "Did the spread accomplish its intended goal?" We'll point out here that this spread is actually the better trade between the collar (which is down $9.50 since inception) vs. having just sold the position back when we initiated (which would have cost in investor $21 in gains). Trading the collar cut our "wrongness" down to less than half!

We're not arguing that it will always work that way (you frequently won't be as "right" as you could have been - and we promise you we'll put out those instances too). We are arguing that if you are a serious investor who wants to learn how to modify your portfolio without churning in and out of stocks, a more nuanced way to accomplish this may be through the use of options (assuming a liquid market) and also through framing your decisions consistently.

Know-how about these techniques deserves a place in investors' tool kits. It doesn't mean that investors have to go out and trade these spreads every few days. But there is value in having the skills to consider more factors than simply the price of the underlying index.

What do you think?

As our ongoing parting note, our goal in writing here is not to get you to agree with us. Nor is it to suggest that you ought to put on these specific trades (please read our profile). The goal is to walk readers who wish to expanding their current set of tools through some ideas for trades that could potentially match their own market outlook. Please follow us to track this trade and commentary, and thank you for reading!