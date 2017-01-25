Travelers: Quietly Outstanding

Travelers Cos. Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has long been a stock that I have held and is a nice dividend machine. It continues to be a solid, core position in my portfolio. It is a winner, long-term. Is there anything better than a reliable name like this? Recall way back in mid-2015 I told you that I was waiting for a pullback to enter the name and I pulled the trigger in September that year. In early 2016 you had an opportunity to add to holdings as the stock was just over $100 following the market meltdown to enter the year. Now the stock is just a few points off of a 52 week high. Despite this reality I think this is one of the best plays in the insurance sector. It pays a 2.3% yield and trades at just 11.9 times earnings. There is room for growth here, as it trades below the insurance sector average which is around 13 times earnings. Travelers has long been successful its Q4 2016 was not an exception.

The quarter wasn't spectacular, but it was solid and enough to keep the momentum going in the name. This is because the company's fundamentals are intact for the long-term. That said in the quarter Travelers reported net income of $943 million, or $3.28 per share. This is actually up 9% from last year. Operating income in the current quarter was $919 million, or $3.20 per share, also up year-over-year from the $886 million or $2.90 last year. These earnings surpassed expectations by a strong $0.49.

What about the customer base? Net written premiums were about $6.06 billion in the quarter. This continues prior record setting quarters. For the year, the company was on a path to potentially break its annual record, and it did so. In fact, it came in at $24.958 billion, up 3% from last year. This is a very favorable metric. The metric, of course, saw a benefit from a strong retention and positive renewal premium changes in each business segment, as well as a lot of new business revenue on the personal insurance side.

On top of these positives, the quarter benefited from a strong underlying combined ratio. The combined ratio was down quarter-over-quarter to 90%. That is pretty stellar and was a result of strong performance in business insurance and auto. There were some higher catastrophe losses, but with a strong underlying combined ratio of 92.0%, the performance was strong, and better than expected. I have to point out that this is a key metric to watch for in insurance companies and one you should examine when trying to decide which to invest in, along with other key indicators like trading multiples, earnings figures, dividend yield, and growth potential.

The insurance industry is always hit or miss. This is why you should shop around for the best insurance rates because rates fluctuate based on losses to the company in your area, in most cases. However, when investing, you look for value and stability. While catastrophic losses can and have occurred, generally speaking Traveler's has quietly been one of my best performing holdings over the years. Simply put, the company had another incredibly strong underwriting performance and a record base of customers. The stock is still "cheap." It is trading at just 11.9 times earnings and so it is "cheaper" than the sector. Revenues and earnings continue to surpass analyst expectations. Finally, I want to add that the company is also very shareholder friendly. Travelers has paid shareholders billions over the years. The company has also recently raised its dividend to $0.67 per quarter, which brings the yield to a respectable 2.3%. It also repurchased 6.6 million shares of stock in the quarter, spending $751 million. That is impressive, and will help grow per share earnings over time. I maintain a long-term buy.

Note from the author: Christopher F. Davis has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like his material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow." He also writes a lot of "breaking" articles that are time sensitive. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box for "Real-time alerts on this author" under "Follow."

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.