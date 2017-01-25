Enterprise Products Will Report Shortly

EPD has seen a strong run up in their stock from Q4 to the present day, so I largely expect management's tone on the earnings call to be optimistic.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) is slated to report Q4 2016 earnings on the 30th, which is just under a week away. Considering this is the year end report of what was another difficult year, it'll be interesting to see how the full year financials come in, how EPD responded to commodity challenges, and where growth projects stand. Additionally, watching for guidance on debt reduction will be critical moving forward. EPD is up about 5% already this year and is carrying a 5.7% dividend, both of which are impressive and set a strong tone for expectations going into the earnings report.

Source: Fuel Fix

Projected Performance

Considering that the only major North American pipeline owner and operator to report Q4 earnings so far is Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), as the other core peers report in mid-February, we're only going to have one precedent. Kinder Morgan, when Q4 results were announced, drastically traded down after hours, however rallied back in the following session and has been trading in quite the volatile manner since.

Right now, here's how EPD is trading. We're seeing the stock slightly overbought at the current level, but for good reason. With the announcement yesterday morning that President Trump is signing an executive order to move ahead with Dakota Access and Keystone XL, EPD becomes the positive beneficiary of future regulation ease. Much like KMI post-earnings, EPD is sitting above its three primary moving averages on volume in line with the trailing one year average.

It's entirely possible that EPD misses against expectations, like Kinder Morgan, and sees some turbulent trading post-report. However, even a gap down in this name after the report would not entice me to sell as the dividend is just too critical to ignore.

Source: Bloomberg

I think, like Kinder Morgan, the actual financial results won't nearly be as important for EPD shareholders. The focus will remain on guidance, capex levels, backlog expansion/retraction, and debt serviceability. These are the notable items to watch for and will, naturally, shape the company materially over the long-term.

Focusing On Debt

It's always a good idea to have a solid understanding about where one of your holdings is with their balance sheet and, furthermore, assessing sustainability. Below is the current maturity lineup for this company, and as you can see, EPD has quite the sizeable amount of debt. However, it is pretty evenly spaced over the next thirty years, making the principal repayment impact in the short and medium term quite minimal. Additionally, the company has revolvers in excess of $5 billion available (one of which will likely be renewed at the end of this year) should any short-term complications arise.

Source: Bloomberg

Now, I will say that I'm looking for EPD to start materially reducing debt. The burden that I see is reflected in the bottom line, as the company has spent nearly $1 billion on interest expense in the last four quarters. Considering that profit over the same time period has been about $2.4 billion, this is a sizable amount of pre-tax income to leave on the table and something that has to be reduced moving forward. As a caveat, the company actually has the lowest debt/EBITDA out of its comparable pool at 5.0x, which is favorable when it comes to stock selection for major institutional investors and analyst recommendations.

Additionally, the lower cash flow because of the interest expense prevents an anomaly increase in the dividend, which the market usually responds quite favorably to. Now, EPD has a fantastic dividend program - no doubt about that. The half cent quarterly increases have allowed a growth rate of 5.75% to be sustained over the last five years and this company did not cut its dividend during the commodity price downturn. In fact, it's only gone up. With a current yield of over 5.7%, there's no reason to not pick this name up on a current income basis. However, the dividend would have more room to flourish if cash flows weren't so impacted by interest expense.



Source: Bloomberg

Conclusion

Thus, I am looking for guidance on the earnings report to talk more about the debt reduction program over the next two to three years. I don't expect any material comments to be made about the dividend, except comments relating to dividend coverage. I will also be looking to see what management's opinion of their stock's performance in 2016 is, as the stock had many clear trends, including a near four month downtrend. As a reminder, the earnings report is less than a week away on January 30.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.