Short Sellers Appear To Be Scared By Trump

It is down about 16% since October for S&P 500 stocks, which is bullish.

The average short interest ratio is one of the best predictors of market return.

It seems as if President Trump and the new administration are scaring short sellers, who have been massively covering their positions in the last two weeks. This article reports hard data; it's not a political statement. The move is meaningful because a research report written in 2015 at Washington University claims that their "short interest index is arguably the strongest known predictor of the equity risk premium" (Short Interest and Aggregate Stock Returns - Rapach, Ringgenberg, Zhou - Feb. 2015).

The authors create a complicated index based on short interest, but we can simplify the concept: the equal-weighted average of the short interest in stocks (measured in percentage) is the best indicator out of 15 they have studied to predict the monthly returns of the stock market on 40 years. A downtrend is a bullish signal.

The next chart plots the equal-weighted average of short interest in S&P 500 companies since January 2002 (holdings of SPY):

Then in one year (ending 1/25/2017):

Since October, it has fallen from 4.4% to 3.7% and is back to levels seen in 2013 and 2014. This is a 16% variation in the ratio. The variation in dollar amount is less impressive, but more brutal: 8.5% of short positions were covered in just one week, between the 8th and the 13th of January.

All sectors are not equal. Technology, Utilities, Consumer Discretionary, Energy and Materials have actively participated in the recent short covering. Short interest in Telecom has not changed a lot and is still high. The short interest in Energy stocks has been in a strong downtrend for one year. Healthcare short interest is also clearly down this month, but still higher than in September. The next charts give some examples.

Average short interest in S&P500 Technology stocks (holdings of XLK excluding Telecom):

In Energy (holdings of XLE):

In Healthcare (holdings of XLV):

The short interest trend in stocks is a part of the systemic risk indicator MTS10. The market risk measured by MTS10 is at its lowest in 2 years. It is for investing what the avalanche danger scale is for skiing: an objective evaluation of risk, not a guarantee that an avalanche cannot happen. It may change significantly to the upside or the downside in a couple of weeks.

