This Is When Good News Is Bad

Excessive valuations and economic data that indicates the end of the economic cycle is near is what motivates me to keep the defensive team on the field.

Do you remember when bad news on the economic front was continually interpreted as good news for the stock market? For several years, bad economic news meant that the Federal Reserve would refrain from withdrawing the monetary stimulus that was levitating financial asset prices. Those days came to an end more than a year ago when the Fed raised short-term interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade. Since then investors have been slowly sobering to the very gradual withdrawal of that stimulus, which kept the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) index mired in a narrow trading channel for nearly two years.

The Trump administration reinvigorated investor hopes with proposals for fiscal stimulus, which led the market to break out of this channel and close at new all-time highs over the past two months. If fiscal stimulus measures lead to faster rates of economic growth, it will go a long way towards validating this breakout. It also means that any bad news on the economic front we receive moving forward is far more likely to be interpreted as negative for the stock market, calling into question the recent highs.

While good news is far more welcome, on rare occasions good news should be interpreted as cautionary, if not bad, from a long-term investment standpoint. I believe that this is the situation investors are faced with today.

The Labor Market

Weekly unemployment claims have fallen to multi-decade lows, as can be seen below. This data point is interpreted as good news week in and week out by the pundits on Wall Street, but a historical perspective of this data should give long-term investors pause.

When unemployment claims are this low, it suggests that the vast majority of the good news from a statistical perspective is behind us. The claims data could continue to get better, but when this figure has fallen to levels below 300,000 per week, recessions have followed shortly thereafter.

Similarly, the unemployment rate is another contrarian indicator from a long-term investment standpoint. While the lowest possible unemployment rate may indicate the best of times for the economy, it has historically coincided with the beginning of a very poor stretch for the economy and the stock market moving forward.

Yet every month when we receive an update on the unemployment rate, which currently stands at 4.7%, it is interpreted as a beacon of light by the consensus. It is as though the lower the rate the more confident we should be from a long-term investment standpoint, despite the fact that the lower the rate goes, the closer we are to the end of the cycle.

Looking at the historical data below, you will notice two things. The first is that the unemployment rate is cyclical. The second is that we are closer to the bottom, if it isn't already behind us, than we are to a top. There are far greater long-term investment opportunities when the unemployment rate is near its cyclical peak than when it is near its cyclical bottom.

Consumer Confidence

It makes perfect sense that a cyclical bottom in the unemployment rate and weekly unemployment claims would coincide with a peak in consumer confidence. Note that the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment index, which spiked dramatically after the presidential election, is near levels where it has historically peaked. The one exception was during the late 1990s, when this index climbed well above 100. Again, this indicator is more indicative of what has happened rather than what will happen. It advocates caution today.

What I am sharing is the forest, while I think most investors have been focusing on the trees. These trees are tax cuts, infrastructure spending, deregulation and overly optimistic expectation by the consensus for corporate earnings growth in 2017. Be aware that none of these trees has deep roots, if any at all, at the present time. Regardless, most investors myopically focus on the trees at the end of the economic and market cycle, when they should be paying more attention to the forest. When the forest eventually burns down, they are so distressed by the event that they can't see the trees that remain, most of which are bound to come back and grow stronger.

Market Valuations

While the S&P 500 recently hit new all-time highs, which is great news, market valuations are stretched by every measure, as can be seen below. This is another view of the forest that gives me pause when considering how much exposure I want to have to equities in a portfolio. It also leads me to reduce the size of my equity positions. By nearly every metric, the S&P 500 is near, or within, the most expensive decile, which tells us volumes about the potential for returns in the broad market moving forward.

Source: Goldman Sachs

Forward Market Returns

It comes as no surprise that Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic advisor at Allianz SE, said in October of last year that "it's very hard to say I'm going to buy a basket of public equities and go to sleep for the next five to 10 years and feel good about the returns." What concerns him is best depicted below, which I have shared in previous writings. While somewhat dated, the data is no less valuable today, because valuations are even higher now than they were in November 2015

This data shows the forward 10-year annualized returns for the S&P 500 at points in time when the median price-to-earnings ratio for the index varied between 11 and more than 23 times. The median P/E is calculated as the number whereby half of the constituents of the index have P/E ratios that are higher, and the other half have ones that are lower. The data is self-explanatory. We are currently at a P/E above 20 times, which has consistently produced below-average forward 10-year returns.

We are currently in the highest quintile in terms of median P/E ratios for the S&P 500, based on data going back to 1926. The forward 10-year returns from every month-end during which the index was in the highest quintile averaged just 4.3%. These are probably realistic expectations for the buy-and-hold index investor today.

Investment Implications

The good news I have shared is still good news, but it is good from the standpoint of the past and the present, rather than the future. It doesn't indicate that a bear market and recession are upon us, or that either is pending in the months ahead. They could be, but we have no way of knowing for sure. If we accept that the economy and market run in cycles, however, we can be fairly confident that this good news indicates we are closer to the end of the cycle than the beginning.

If market valuations were near or below their historical averages, then the ramifications for stock prices might not be that significant if the current economic expansion and bull market were to end. Yet today valuations are extreme. This means that long-term investors who employ a buy-and-hold strategy, or ones who always remains fully invested and simply rebalance a strategic allocation, should reduce their expectations for returns.

From a tactical asset allocation standpoint, it means that I reduce my exposure to equities within my portfolio in terms of the overall percentage, as well as reduce the size of the positions I retain, or add, to my portfolio. It is important to note that what typically reduces the long-term average rate of return during 10-year periods from points when valuations are well above historical averages are significant market declines in one or two of those 10 years. The declines are also typically closer to the beginning of the 10-year periods when valuations are still extreme.

When you combine excessive valuations with economic indicators that are so strong that they indicate we are nearing the end of the current cycle, extreme caution is warranted. There is a time to play offense and a time to play defense. While I am always looking for opportunities to run offensive plays to accumulate wealth, at this time my defense is what dominates the field.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.