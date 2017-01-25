Costco: Sideways Slide To Continue

The company will benefit from multiple operational tailwinds over the next several years, but those tailwinds are already baked into the valuation.

In July, we said shares of Costco would be sideways at best over the next several months.

In July of 2016, shares of Costco (NASDAQ:COST) ripped higher after the company announced strong June comps. We thought the rally was overdone, and remarked that shares would trade roughly sideways over the next several months. About half a year later, shares of Costco are down 1% while the S&P 500 has rallied more than 7%. Despite multiple operational tailwinds, we believe shares will continue to trade sideways into the foreseeable future thanks to a stretched valuation.

COST data by YCharts

There is plenty to like about Costco's business now and going forward. Positive comps in November and December stand in stark contrast to reports from other big-box retailers, and this serves as further evidence of the sustainability of Costco's low-cost, bulk-volume business model even in an e-commerce dominated retail landscape. The company will start to anniversary big tobacco losses this spring and OPEC oil cuts have the potential to flow into more gas price inflation, so comps could get even better. The company is just beginning to reap the margin-expanding rewards of switching to the Citi Visa card, which accounted for a total benefit of almost 40 basis points last quarter. Management has also given strong signal that they will raise membership fees this year, and that has significant implications for the bottom line. On the political side, Costco is a relatively full tax-payer, so any tax cuts under Trump could prove to be hugely beneficial to the bottom-line. In sum, the Costco growth story looks quite convincing in both the near and long term.

That convincing growth story, though, is fully baked into a hyper-rich valuation. Analysts see just over 11% earnings growth next year, yet the stock trades at a 25x forward P/E multiple. That is a 1-year forward PEG ratio of nearly 2.3. While Costco's stability should be awarded with a forward PEG ratio greater than 1, a number around 2.3 feels stretched.

The market seems to think so too. Anytime over the past several years that the trailing P/E multiple approached 30x, the stock topped off, the multiple compressed within months, and the stock price fell.

COST PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

More numerically, the last time Costco hiked membership fees was towards the end of Calendar 2011, or at the beginning of Fiscal 2012. From Fiscal 2011 to Fiscal 2016, earnings grew at a 10% CAGR ($3.30 to $5.33). Analysts are looking for the same sort of earnings growth trajectory over the next 5 years. Since the back-half of 2011, the stock has traded around 27x trailing earnings, but the current multiple is 3 "points" higher at 30x despite the trailing and forward growth trajectories being quite comparable. Moreover, in 2011, analysts had higher expectations for long-term EPS growth than they do today. We view the "X" pattern in the chart below as quite bearish. Growth expectations are slowing, but valuation is rising.

COST PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Overall, while Costco will benefit from multiple operational tailwinds over the next several years, the stock looks stretched. Overlaying the historical P/E multiple with growth, we can see that investors are paying more now for a less rosy growth outlook than they were 5 or 6 years ago. We think this is why the stock has been range-bound for the past several months, as investors are finding it difficult to justify paying more than 30x for a stock with 10% earnings growth potential. We expect the multiple to compress back to somewhere around 27x by the end of this fiscal year and for earnings to come in around $6 per share. That combination implies a price target of $162, and so we continue to expect shares to trade sideways over the next several months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.