Boeing Q4 Earnings Show Rock Solid Execution

Jet maker Boeing (NYSE:BA) has published its fourth-quarter earnings before the bell on Jan. 25. The jet maker beat the EPS consensus by $0.12. In this article, I will be looking at the core figures for Q4 explaining why I think the results are solid.

Q4 results

Figure 1: Q4 Revenues per segment; source: AeroAnalysis.

What can be seen is that revenues for the commercial department grew slightly, reflecting higher fourth-quarter deliveries. However, this was offset by significantly lower revenues in the Boeing Space & Defense units where BMA revenues slumped by 18% and lower revenues on Network & Space systems (-8%) and Global Services & Support (-8%).

Impacted by 12% lower revenue in Boeing's Space & Defense arm, fourth-quarter revenues shrunk 1%, which shows the synergy of both segments. It should be pointed out that last year Boeing saw $408 million in elimination in the Boeing Capital segment, which somewhat pressured revenues. In all, revenues do look pretty good for Q4.

Earnings

Boeing reported core GAAP EPS of $2.59, 72% higher compared to Q4 2015. Boeing Commercial Airplanes earnings increased by 160% from $0.56B to $1.47B on higher margins and slightly higher top line performance. Boeing Defense & Space saw earnings contracting by 16%, reflecting a weaker top-line performance for all segments and contracting margins on Boeing's Military Aircraft segment. N&SS margins remained more or less stable, while Global Services & Support saw its margins expand to almost 15% on lower revenues.

In Q4 2015, Boeing recognized total charges of $0.84 per share and saw $312 million in pre-tax charges in Q4 2016, according to the earnings report. The Q4 charge would amount to roughly $0.40 per share.

It is important to note where the strong EPS improvement is coming from. In this case, it does not come from organic growth but from more charges being recognized in the respective last quarters. Excluding charges EPS for Q4 2016 would be $2.99 vs. $2.35 for Q4 2015. Part of this EPS gap comes from share repurchases. Correcting for this gives Q3 2015 EPS of $2.55 or, just looking at earnings excluding charges, gives you $1.595B for Q4 2015 and $1.87B for Q4 2016.

Boeing beat the non-GAAP consensus of $2.47 by $0.12. In Q3 2016, Boeing beat the consensus because it could book favorable tax items. At that time, I pointed out that the results were not solid at all. In Q4, things are different since results seem to be a bit more tied to actual core performance, whereas I think analysts were expecting a bigger charge for the KC-46 Tanker program. The net earnings, excluding charges, are more reflective of actual performance, showing a 17% improvement year over year. Including charges, Boeing's results surged by as much as 59%.

Free Cash Flow

Operating cash flow of $2.8B contracted by roughly 10% during the quarter. Despite that being a big drop, there is no reason to worry since this mainly can be attributed to timing of progress payments and expenditures. The free cash flow came in at $2.233B compared to $2.496B in the same quarter last year. Despite free cash flow falling, this does not signal any of the challenges jet makers are currently experiencing sparked by low fuel prices.

Conclusion

Fourth-quarter results at first do seem impressive, with a EPS increase of 72%. Accounting for charges that have been taken and share repurchases, EPS growth still stands at an appreciable 17% while simultaneously exceeding analyst expectations. Free cash flow was significantly lower, reflecting the timing of progress and milestone payments on the one hand and expenditures on the other.

At the time of writing, Boeing shares are 2.8% higher than yesterday's close, and I think that is justified given Boeing's performance during the quarter. As an investor, you get to choose what figure you will look at: the net earnings excluding charges (+17%), net earnings including charges (+59%), EPS consensus beat (+$0.12), EPS corrected for share repurchases (Q4 2016: $2.59 and Q4 2015: $1.64), or EPS corrected for charges and share repurchases ($2.99 in Q4 2016 and $2.55 in Q4 2015). One thing that stands out is that Boeing booked rock solid results on a stable top line without any big surprises.

If you would like to receive alerts for my upcoming articles, please click the "Follow" text at the top of this page next to my profile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.