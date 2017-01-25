These High Dividend Yield Companies Thrive In A Weak Economy

Energy storage and logistics companies are some of the few businesses which sport growing revenue, earnings, cash flow, and yields in the MLP space.

The reason for this is simple: existing long term storage and logistics contracts underpin current yields. And increases in short term and long term storage needs, driven by a glut of oil and gas, drive growth.

Once we understand these fundamentals, it's clear that these companies perform counter-cyclically to the wider energy sector, which makes them incredibly important to own. They provide an idiosyncratic source of yield which is not tied to the interest rate cycle, nor to the price of oil or natural gas.

In addition, turmoil in the energy sector creates opportunities for these companies to acquire storage assets, as operating companies and refineries sell off or drop down storage and logistical assets in order to delever their balance sheets.

Of course, some of these companies also own pipeline assets, but many of them are driven by the strength of their storage assets.

Here are my top picks in this space on a fundamental quality basis:

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX), with a 9.12% dividend yield

World Point Terminals (NYSE:WPT), with a 7.18% dividend yield

Tesoro Logistics (NYSE:TLLP), with a 6.57% dividend yield

Transmontaigne Partners (NYSE:TLP), with a 6.17% dividend yield

Spectra Energy Partners (NYSE:SEP), with a 6.02% dividend yield

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX), with a 3.64% dividend yield

In terms of valuation, PBFX is clearly in the buy zone at a 9.12% yield. Double Dividend Stocks has a great write up on PBFX which I highly recommend. In addition Tristan Brown has done extensive research on PBFX, and so has Michael Fitzsimmons, who has chronicled PBFX's growth.

I also highly recommend PBFX's presentation at the UBS MLP Conference this month.

My macro view of this space is that the late Dan Duncan, the godfather of the pipeline business, was right. As he demonstrated, midstream is the most valuable place to occupy in the value chain of the energy sector. Volume based take-or-pay fee agreements create stable and growing cash flow which is completely insulated from the commodity price volatility which haunts the rest of the sector. And this stable cash flow provides the finest platform for growth.

Duncan's genius was not only his enduring legacy in creating Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD). It was also his original insight that midstream assets where the most valuable part of the value chain. And he wrote the playbook when it came to hyper-focusing on low risk, high return cash flow.

Once we accept the genius of Duncan's wisdom, the path forward is clear. We need to focus on small to mid-sized, growing midstream storage, logistics, and pipeline companies.

My thesis is that such companies should be acquired for a valuation of 9% yields and higher. One should have a list of high quality firms close at hand, as we have created above. When the vagaries of the stock market create opportunities to buy companies on the list for yield of 9% or higher, I would avail myself of the opportunity.

On a more granular level, even though my current hurdle rate for yield is 9%, I would create a simple dynamic valuation hurdle of roughly 3X the current 30 year U.S. Government bond yield, which currently sits at 3.083%.

For example, if 30 year U.S. Government bond yielded 4%, my new hurdle rate for valuation would be 4% x 3 = 12%. In such a bond environment, my buy zone would start at a yield of 12% or higher.

Therefore, if 30 year U.S. Government bonds yielded 5%, my new hurdle rate would be 15%, etc.

It is incredibly important to have a dynamic, rather than static valuation hurdle, because while business fundamentals are driven by the underlying companies, interest rates act like gravity for valuations. As interest rates increase, valuations get pulled down to earth. Even a simple dynamic valuation model must account for this.

Small and mid-sized midstream companies occasionally sell for outrageously low prices, not because of controversy, but because of benign neglect and obscurity. Ironically, a wise investor can not only scoop of these bargains and enjoy a higher yield, but also can be more widely diversified with a handful of these companies than one would be owning one large, well known, MLP that sells for a much higher valuation.

Finally, the last part of Dan Duncan's playbook was a shrewd understanding of the tax code. Starting in the last few years, multiple news publications have started warning about the dangers of recapture tax, unrelated business taxable income, and CODI. Most importantly, inheritance taxes, de facto, become a huge issue with the MLP structure.

As usual, Duncan was far ahead of the curve in his understanding of the tax implications surrounding the MLP structure. Investors who hold significant MLP assets would be well advised to place those assets in trusts, as he did, to avoid the potential pitfalls of large tax bills triggered through inheritance.