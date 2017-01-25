Year 3 Review - You Must Be Crazy!

While both are currently beating the S&P 500 and the Russell 2000, they are designed to be more cash flow and income oriented than those indexes.

"Since you have many attachments, you are only a little crazy. This is not crazy enough. You must become completely crazy before you can begin to understand."

- Seungsahn

Intro:

There was an election

The YMBC (You Must Be Crazy) High Yield Portfolio utilizes primarily UBS leveraged 2x ETNs and sector ETFs in order to formulate an easily managed, very high yield portfolio. It typically only does one or two transaction per quarter, usually just re-investing dividends in whichever holding seems the cheapest. The 2014 annual review article, includes an explanation of the goals, characteristics, and a risk analysis of the YMBC portfolio. This live portfolio has now existed and been reported on in article on Seeking Alpha for three years.

The YMBCi (You Must Be Crazy -individual equities) Portfolio primarily utilizes non-leveraged individual equity positions (usually pass-through securities) and typically has many trades in a quarter. The YMBCi portfolio thus requires much more research and effort than the YMBC portfolio. That however does not mean it is the better portfolio. YMBCi represents how I have historically managed most of my assets. YMBC represents an alternative that I hope might allow me to generate similar returns with much less effort in the future. The 2015 annual review article introduces the YMBC(i) portfolio and contains more information regarding risk and the downdraft experienced by pass-through securities during that year.

All trades in both portfolios are typically disclosed same day in the comments. This allows any reader who has pushed the follow button to use them for idea's in real time, due their own research, and potentially get into or close positions as they deem appropriate. These trade announcements typically start with the phrase "trade disclosure" followed by a short blurb on reasoning.

It is assumed the reader is already familiar with the general goals and characteristics of the two portfolios, and has a basic understanding of the inherent risk involved with these largely small-cap, high-yield pass through securities. If you are not, the one and two year review articles as already mentioned have more information. Also, last quarter's article is located here.

Changes:

Surprise, Trump won

During Q4 the YMBC portfolio changed as follows:

In Q4 SEA was sold and the Required Minimum Withdrawal for the year was taken. All other allocation changes are simply security prices fluctuating relative to each other in the portfolio. This was meant to be an easy to manage portfolio, and it doesn't get much easier than this.

During Q3 the YMBCi portfolio changed as follows:

The YMBCi portfolio on the other hand, is anything but easy. A lot of research goes into each and every holding of the YMBCi portfolio. Hours and hours of research. Sometimes they work out, like OTC:BRYFF so far, and sometimes they are mistakes, like FULL. The top 5 holding changes consist of:

Buy BRYFF -drilling mud, call to overweight North American oil sector

Sell FULL -this holding was a mistake, never buy bad management

Increase AFCO holding -more diversification than anything else

Increase TK holding -shipping, underpriced, lots of upside leverage

Decrease IMH holding -higher mortgage rates are bad for brokers, so reduce, but good for MSRs, so don't get rid of completely

During Q4 the YMBCi portfolio also bought:

EPL notes -now OTC:EGXG and EGXGW, overweight oil production

APLP -gas compression also benefits from increased North America oil focused production

RSO.PR.B -the restructuring and dividend cut decreases risk on this preferred

SNR -wow how about that, there's finally a REIT or two that is not overpriced

BCRH -re-insurance, diversification, long held in YMBC, still not particularly cheap, but I got tired of waiting

RICK -increased holding a little, this one has gone from a trade to more of a buy and hold due to high cash flow and more importantly management continually showing proper asset allocation; besides every guy should own a strip club at one time in his life

OFC and MRCC -most BDCs have gotten too expensive to hold, but not these two

During Q4 the YMBCi portfolio also sold:

AEPI -merger arbitrage got fairly priced in

ERI -taking some gains off the table, this one has once again become too big a part of my overall portfolio due to gains (bigger positions in other accounts)

GSBD -BDC got too expensive, harvested gains

AGNC & NLY -will their hedging be enough? I will let others find out

CLNY -merger arbitrage worked out, harvest the gain, longer term I don't really like the idea of owning single family homes during a period of increasing mortgage rates

EVOL -hypothesis not working out, I think? Honestly could not remember what the hypothesis was originally, took that as a bad sign

CLMT put -Trump election turned a huge gain into a 20% loss

NMM put -hypothesis did not work out, Q3 earnings did not provide the negative catalyst I had expected

During Q4 the YMBCi portfolio also bought and then a week later had second thoughts and sold STNG. CPLP is a better choice for now due to less spot rate risk.

As you can see, the YMBCi portfolio is a lot more work than the YMBC portfolio, yet they both essentially produced the same returns this year. So why don't I save myself a whole lot of effort and just use the YMBC portfolio? Well, because one year does not make a trend. I have been managing my money for years similar to what is done with the YMBCi portfolio with success. The YMBC portfolio is more new, only started 3 years ago, and frankly I'm still interested but not convinced. Maybe once I get near retirement age, or just don't have the time and interest anymore to manage individual securities, I will switch more of my assets to the YMBC strategy.

Readers can look in the comments section of my last article for notification of and brief reasoning behind each sale or purchase. Shipping and oil production continues to be over-weighted in the YMBCi portfolio as I think the forward prospect are strong for many names in this sector and they remain cheap relative to those prospects. However, I don't want to pretend I have any special knowledge or love for either shipping or oil. They are just sectors that I feel are currently underpriced.

Returns:

Main street loves it

2016 was a good year for both the YMBC and YMBCi portfolios:

YMBC caught up to YMBCi in Q3, then both took off along with the Russell 2000 when President Trump was elected. As you can see above YMBC and YMBCi both returned about 39% for the year vs. the Russell 2000 at 19.5%. This is nothing more than a coincidence. The S&P 500 had a 9.5% return in 2016 as small cap finally outperformed large cap. Since inception 3 years ago, the YMBC portfolio has had a total return including dividends of 37.2% beating both the Russell 2000 at 16.1% and the S&P 500 at 21.1%. The YMBCi portfolio has only been in existence and reported on Seeking Alpha for a year, so the above figures in the graph are also since inception figures for the YMBCi portfolio. The YMBCi portfolio however is how I have managed my accounts for years, with some success.

Oil sector investments, the reasoning for over-weighting which I provided in the last YMBC article, did particularly well in Q4. Bri-chem led the pack with a 56% gain in the three months since it was purchased for YMBCi, but even the more general Oilfield Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) bought for the YMBC portfolio did quite well, up a strong 27% since purchase. This makes me think of one other thing I should mention, the EPL 8.25% notes bought in Q4 have since converted into Energy XXI shares and warrants (EGXG and EGXGW) as planned. While Etrade is showing it as a 0% return in the graph provided above (no gain, no loss) the reality is there is a gain; essentially the warrants were not priced into the notes and were received for free. I'm not sure if Etrade is ever going to eventually get the net correct, but returns would be a little higher in the graph for YMBCi were this position correctly reflected. I haven't bothered figuring out how much (YMBCi is already showing way better returns than I think are sustainable). Should EGXG get listed on regular exchanges and perform the way I expect it to in the future, I might need to see if I can get Etrade to correct the graph.

As I indicated in the last article, I personally think the market will always have something to worry about. If we don't have anything big to worry about, in our minds we will blow up whatever we do have into a bigger deal than it is. The latest worry d'jour seems to be the market liking Trump too much, and doing too well for too long. Problems like this don't seem to be the worst things to have, but maybe it is too good to be true? I guess we will see. Sooner or later I freely admit one of these worries is going to actually be correct. When it is, I'm sure I will take a big hit just like everyone else.

Meanwhile, the income flow produced by the YMBC portfolio just keeps chugging along:

Fundamentally, the underlying holdings of most YMBC components are spread businesses designed primarily to produce cash flow. The YMBCi portfolio is somewhat similar, comprised primarily of cash flow focused, small cap value, pass-through securities; however, here individual equities are chosen and traded as warranted (hopefully). Thus, we expect the primary return from the YMBC portfolio to come from yield, whereas we expect the return of the YMBCi portfolio to come from a combination of yield, plus or minus price change. Don't get me wrong, I absolutely love the price changes that have occurred in both portfolios in 2016. I am very thankful for them; I just don't want anyone thinking this kind of outperformance is sustainable.

The idea here is to try to turn price volatility on its head, from a thing to worry about, into something to be taken advantage of. A recovery happened in 2016, but we need to remember it's actually when we re-invest during bad times that we set ourselves up for this. The YMBC portfolio started at the beginning of 2014. It did well in the first two quarters, did lousy in the next two, did well again in Q1 2015, dove from Q2 2015 through January 2016, and has been in recovery mode ever since. It is a volatile portfolio, volatility can be a good thing.

Another way to look at pass-through securities is as carry trades. You obtain money as cheap as you can through borrowing or issuing new shares, then use to invest in assets which you hope will produce a higher return than your carrying cost. Many carry trades are time based (borrow short, lend long) and thus significantly hurt by the flattening of the yield curve. This yield curve has been consistently pushed down by the Fed since the YMBC portfolio started and has generally worked against the portfolio. However, once Trump got elected, we saw a sharp reversal in the spread.

The spread is telling us more growth and at least some increase in inflation is expected. While that is a bad thing for fixed rate paper assets like bonds as well as the book values of the pass-through securities which hold these assets (AGNC and NLY come to mind), it is actually neutral to good for most other pass-through, asset heavy, companies. For floating rate notes tied to small business (a.k.a. BDCs) it is a good thing; which apparently, the market realizes as they have now gotten expensive. For banks and insurance companies (a.k.a. BCRH) it is a good thing. For ships and to a lesser extent pipelines (a.k.a. MLPs) it is a good thing. For producing hard assets like real estate and farmland (a.k.a. REITs) or even oil wells (upstream oil) it can be a good thing provided they are not already overpriced. In short, for main street (and jobs) this is a good thing.

Conclusion:

Maybe what you think is bad will actually be a good thing?

Buy low, sell high, starts with buy low.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EVERY POSITION MENTIONED.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I say right there in the name, if you follow this portfolio YOU MUST BE CRAZY! I don't know who you are much less your particular situation; so how can I recommend this portfolio or for that matter any investment to you? Don't follow a crazy person, do your own due diligence.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.