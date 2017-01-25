Strategies For Investing In Distressed Securities: Outsized Returns

To astute investors, these extra discounts from fair value can tilt the game to their favor by reducing prices of distressed securities to below their fair value.

Many bonds are held by institutional investment funds that require their holdings to be rated “investment grade” by bond rating agencies.

Distressed bonds can be priced below their fair value when the supply of distressed securities overwhelms the demand, creating higher returns for buyers if the company recovers.

My investment newsletter recently launched a new series on investing in distressed securities. In this note, I focus on four additional reasons why these securities can produce outsized returns. Whereas I previously focused on the company's fundamental condition, these four are driven by favorable market conditions for distressed securities buyers.

Highlights

Distressed bonds can be priced below their fair value when the supply of distressed securities overwhelms the demand, creating higher returns for buyers if the company recovers:

Traditional investors may be required to sell when the bonds' credit rating falls below "investment grade" or to protect their reputation, overloading the market with sellers.

Low trading volumes may produce extra discounts to entice scarce buyers, particularly when the supply of distressed securities surges in economic downturns.

Sellers may over-react to unsettling news from a corporate scandal, macro or geopolitical shocks or other short-term events that have little direct bearing on the distressed security. Holders may also sell from the lack of any news whatsoever if a company "goes dark."

When markets deteriorate, many investors must sell to reduce their fund's overall risk, regardless of the merits of individual distressed security.

Discussion

Many bonds are held by institutional investment funds that require their holdings to be rated "investment grade" by bond rating agencies like Standard & Poor's and Moody's. When a bond's rating is downgraded to below this level, these institutions must sell. The surge in selling can push bond prices to well-below their fair value.

A related reason for their selling: reputation risk. Funds don't want to be named in the media as an investor in a company that files for Chapter 11. In some cases, holders could be subject to lawsuits by their investors, especially if the investors are employee retirement funds. They would rather sell a single bond at an unfair discount than risk the costs, reputational damage and distraction from dealing with a media or legal embarrassment.

Second, once a bond becomes distressed, its trading activity can decline sharply. Most of the sellers have exited and few new buyers emerge. If a remaining holder then decides to sell, they may have to accept a discounted price to entice a new buyer. Similarly, in difficult economic conditions, the supply of distressed securities can surge - but the asset base of natural buyers (hedge funds, private equity funds, etc.) is relatively fixed in the short term and may not be able to absorb all the supply as it comes onto the market. The frequent result: artificially depressed prices.

Third, many holders may be driven to sell based on reactions to unsettling news. The risks in distressed securities are already high when markets are settled, so new information that adds complexity to market conditions can lead even sophisticated holders to sell even if the news has little direct effect on the company. Conversely, information-seeking holders may sell due to a lack of any news, as distressed companies may stop filing reports with the SEC, managements may stop talking to the media or investors, and Wall Street may terminate its coverage.

Finally, most institutional investors have quantitative overlays that limit their funds' risks. In volatile market conditions, overall risk increases. This may require the funds to sell some distressed securities regardless of their individual merits. In many cases these sales are urgent, pushing down prices.

To astute investors, these extra discounts from fair value can tilt the game to their favor by reducing prices of distressed securities to below their fair value. In my next note in this investing in distressed securities series, I will delve into how you can find attractive distressed bonds.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.