Lamb Weston - Potential In Potatoes, Buyer On Dips

I am a buyer at a 15 times multiple on the back of these minor concerns and above-average leverage, making me a buyer at $33 per share.

Lamb Weston (LW) is a niche player in potatoes. The company has long been owned by ConAgra Foods (CAG) which decided to spin-off the company, after being the owner for nearly three decades.

The company is a very dominant player in the global frozen potatoes market, and holds an even more dominant position in North America. A focus on innovation and operational excellence results in growing sales, healthy volume increases and strong & predictable margins.

All of this favors an investment into the shares, certainly as the valuation looks reasonable in relation to the current earnings power. As a result, I am contemplating buying on small dips in the low to mid-thirties, levels at which the earnings yield rises to 6.5-7%.

A Potato Spin-Off

Lamb Weston is the leader in frozen potatoes, a niche segment of course. This includes French fries, sweet potatoes, curlies, chips, hash browns and twister fries, among others. The company was founded in 1950 and was acquired by ConAgra Foods in 1988, which decided to spin-off the business in 2016.

The company operates in a $13 billion global frozen potatoes market, of which 80% is generated in the out-of-home channel. The company has a very strong position in this global market, generating $3 billion in sales, with market shares in notably North America being very dominant. These strong positions and efficient operations allow the company to post EBITDA margins of nearly 20%.

Roughly half of the sales are generated abroad as the company has a very strong presence in some growth markets including China, Mexico, the Middle-East and Russia. Domestic sales are mostly generated through the foodservice segment, as well as the retail business.

The company´s leadership position is in part driven by the innovative spirit. Founder Gilbert Lamb was the founder of a knife with slicing blades, which are still in use today. In the 1980s the automatic defect removal system was introduced. These innovations allowed the company to differentiate itself in terms of efficiency and quality, driving the business forwards over time.

Combined with a global footprint, quality potatoes and scale, Lamb Weston has built a very strong competitive position over the past decades.

From what I read about the company´s innovation, entrepreneurial spirit, low costs and market dominance, I must say that I am impressed by the quality of the business. This creates an appealing environment for investors to consider an investment. This is certainly the case as consumption of frozen potatoes outside of the EU and US is still relatively low.

Very Predictable Grower, Solid 2017 Ahead

Lamb Weston has devoted decades to become as dominant, innovative as well-run as it is today. The company has maintained very steady and impressive growth, with sales steadily having risen from $1.3 billion in 2003 to $3.0 billion in 2016. This equates to a very decent 6-7% growth per year.

Past annual reports of ConAgra do not reveal the margins of Lamb Weston either, as it was part of a segment which included other businesses as well. Over the past three years, EBITDA margins have ranged at 16-18% of sales.

Following the spin-off, the company has been saddled with a $2.45 billion net debt load. This translates into a 4.1 times leverage ratio at the time of the spin-off, which is slightly above the targeted 3.5-4.0 times ratio. While leverage is high, so is the earnings yield at this point, as no sizable maturities are coming up in the next 4-5 years. The company has already indicated that investors can look forward to a 2% yield, with additional cash flow generation being geared towards growth and potentially occasional share buybacks.

While 2016 was a solid year already, the outlook for the current fiscal year of 2017 is even better. Sales are seen up in the mid-single digits, suggesting revenues of roughly $3.15 billion. Adjusted EBITDA, including the contribution of joint ventures, is seen up in the mid-teens. This suggests that adjusted EBITDA could come in at as high at $680 million, as the additional profitability would reduce leverage ratios to 3.6 times.

The company expects earnings per share to come in at $2.20-$2.28 per share on an adjusted basis this year. This follows a very strong first half of the fiscal year in which earnings rose to $1.21 per share, suggesting that the second half is anticipated to be slightly weaker, or perhaps management is being a bit conservative. It's important to realize that GAAP earnings are very strong, and are only impacted by relatively modest costs as a result of the spin-off.

The All Important Valuation, Looks Appealing

Following some initial pressure on the shares following the spin-off in November, when shares briefly hit a low of $30, shares have steadily risen to current levels around the $37 mark. Solid second quarter results, and the recognition that Lamb Weston is a quality company, were key drivers behind this steady rally. At these levels, shares trade at a very reasonable 16-17 times earnings multiple.

While current earnings power (read margins) are strong, the 6% earnings yield is very high as well for a food company which offers decent growth. Please note that volumes were up 4% in the most recent quarter, a number which makes many food peers jealous. While the 2% dividend yield is relatively low, leverage is approaching the lower end of the targeted range, allowing for potentially greater cash flows to be returned to investors.

The qualities of the business might warrant a 20 times multiple, which could translate into a $40-$45 valuation. On the other hand, one could be concerned about increased health consciousness among consumers. That is certainly a long term concern, yet it is not likely to impact the results in the near term. I furthermore believe that this is less of a concern in some of the emerging international markets.

I would be a buyer at 15 times earnings - that is, if shares retreat towards the $33 mark. These levels were actually seen in the weeks following the spin-off.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.