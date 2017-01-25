Discover Financial Services: A Little Q4 Growth Anyone?

Discover Financial Services (DFS) Q4 was, as ever, a solid set of numbers but there was also some healthy volume and revenue growth that will be welcome to investors since it adds another dimension to this high quality, high return-of-capital stock. The caveat is the rise in LLP costs registered in the quarter. Nothing to worry about but we should think about risk adjusted as well as headline margin from here.

Loans at DFS have grown reasonably well over the last two years. The company is conservative in terms of its risk appetite so it is good see volumes expanding, with an acceleration in Q4'16.

This has underpinned solid growth in net interest income. The pressure on fees visible in the chart is driven by discount revenue pressure.

The company's positive asset sensitivity however should enable revenue to keep growing overall, and it was up 4% in FY 2016. Against this, operating costs were flat.

What you will observe in the chart is how LLP costs (loan loss provisions) rise seasonally in the fourth quarter, but also have grown in absolute terms YoY. How does this look in terms of its impact on profit margins?

There is something to think about here. Gross NIM has moved from a 7.7-8% range over Q1-4 2015 to 8-8.2% over Q2-4 2-16. But the cost of risk, represented in the red line which measures LLP/average period assets, gives us slightly weaker overall "adjusted" NIM, falling from an average of 6.1% in 2015 to 6% in 2016 measured across the full year periods.

The reason this matters in DFS is simply that with the twin pushed and pulls on income (growing net interest, and pressured non-interest, income), a 10bps reduction in risk adjusted NIM equates to a 2% dip in actual income opposite growth. Sure, this is nothing serious but if you imagine a credit deterioration and pullback in volume growth from DFS, this would mean a little more than it does in the current environment.

This is still pretty benign for credit quality and with households incomes rising in the U.S. I would expect continued net benefits from volume growth to feed the bottom line. There was also nice operating leverage in 2016, which could improve if rates rise more than once in 2017.

Conclusion

In the forecasts we run a 34% tax rate out to 2018, when this could in fact be 20% by then. At a 20% EFT in 2018, DFS would be on 7.7x EPS. As it is, the stock is trading on 9.5x. We have 2 then 7% EPS growth from the bottom line and a further 9% growth annually from share buybacks. Upside if the stock maintained a 12x current year PE by 2018 would be 26%, with 1.8% yield annually. These are excellent economics. In contrast to many bank stocks the multiples remain distinctly friendly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.