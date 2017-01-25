Another Buying Opportunity Coming In Gold

I wrote an article on gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) a few weeks ago in which I recommended that investors at least hold their positions until the middle of this year. However, due to the down move in gold yesterday, I got some emails about gold's market action and how I see the state of affairs at present. First of all, the stock market moved sharply to the upside yesterday, which was a surprise to me as my research is telling me that a down move should be happening in the near term.

However, the moves in gold to the downside and equities to the upside have continued today, which has left many gold bulls feeling apprehensive about the yellow metal's fortunes for 2017. However, the one saving grace that could help gold in the near term is sustained dollar weakness. The U.S. dollar has pulled back from the highs it was printing four weeks ago, and it has also lost the 50-day moving average.

In fact, there are two critical support levels (probably psychological more than anything) that both gold and the dollar are facing. The dollar index looks precariously close to the "100" mark on the dollar index and gold is doing its very best to stay above or at least hold the psychological $1,200 mark. The dollar is crucial in my opinion because if stocks keep rallying, traders and investors alike will return to that sector on mass. Volume hadn't been great up until now in equities, but now that the breakout has occurred, investors will believe that stocks will have a new lease on life. This could affect gold in the near term.

However, if this possibility is going to ensue, dollar weakness will act as a tailwind for gold. I still maintain that we will undergo a natural correction in gold and eventually the rally will continue. In fact, traders and investors who missed the initial launch of gold's yearly cycle low in last December might get their opportunity at gold's upcoming daily cycle low. Therefore, if you sold on recent weakness in gold, I would recommend caution here as we could have a few weeks of stagflation or downward movement in price.

In a daily setting, we see can that the thrust of the rally out of gold's yearly cycle low has resulted in the momentum indicators becoming overbought. These indicators can stay overbought indefinitely, but eventually they will return to oversold. We are now 26 days into this first daily cycle, so yesterday might indeed have marked the daily cycle top. Usually, daily cycles can last for up to 40 days, so this is why I said we could potentially still have a few weeks of selling ahead of us. The time to buy will be when short-term sentiment returns to oversold levels (see below). We could easily revert back to the 50-day moving average, so investors should be ready if they want to add to their positions.

Source: Sentimentrader.com

However, I will reiterate my stance about waiting until midyear to sell, which means I'm going to ride out these daily cycle lows. The intermediate cycle still has 20 or so weeks to go, so we should at least have three to four months ahead of us before this intermediate cycle tops. As gold declines over the near term, you are going to read bearish articles in the press. Just remember that sentiment usually matches price. Furthermore, trying to trade this market (especially with leveraged funds) means you have to be a excellent market timer to beat the market. In bull markets, surprises always take place to the upside. We will ride these corrections out. Focus on the slow stochastics (the weekly setting) and don't entertain selling until they have reached overbought levels. Presently, we are still at around the 35 level. I want this to be above 80 before we consider selling.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNUG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.