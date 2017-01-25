Tisco Financial: A Bet On Thailand's Economy

The acquisition of the SCBT retail business will allow the bank to significantly increase its level of diversification and enhance operational efficiency.

(Editor's note: There is much greater liquidity on the Bangkok Exchange under the ticker TISCO)

TISCO Financial Group PCL (OTCPK:TSCFY), a Thai bank holding company, has performed exceptionally well over a one-year period and is up by more than 50% on the local market. Despite the rally in the share price the stock remains attractively valued relative to its peers and should benefit from the acquisition of Standard Chartered's (OTCPK:SCBFF) retail banking business in Thailand. I have a 2017 price target of 72 THB for the stock or around $20.50 for the ADR which is about 20% above the current price.

The bank's asset quality has also improved substantially since its non-performing loan (NPL) ratio peaked at 3.3% in the third quarter of 2015. The expected improvement in the Thai economy is also likely to have a positive impact on the bank's auto hire purchase business, a large component of its overall loans. It should, however, be noted that the bank has forecasted that the portfolio will continue to contract in the near term but should end the year up marginally or flat.

Auto sales

The hire purchase business represents more than 80% of the bank's retail loan portfolio. In terms of a hire purchase agreement a person gets the use of the vehicle for the duration of the agreement whilst making fixed monthly payments with ownership transferring to the user at the end of the period. The large exposure to this business line leaves the bank significantly more exposed to demand for new vehicles and the broader economy than a number of its peers and also positions it better to benefit from an uptick in demand. The chart below indicates the current composition of TISCOs retail loan portfolio, with the retail loan portfolio constituting 72% of the total loan portfolio.

(Source: Company results)

The 5-year lock up period on the previous Thai government's first-time car buyer programme is also coming to an end and may boost demand for new vehicles. In terms of the programme first time car buyers were eligible for rebates on their first car subject to the provision that the vehicle may not be sold for a period of 5-years. The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) automotive club also expects domestic new car sales in 2017 to increase for the first time in 4-years. The FTI further stated that "some 20,000-30,000 buyers in the government's first-time car buyer programme are expected to buy new cars."

The World Bank pointed out that the risk of political turmoil disrupting economic growth or reform in Thailand has been substantially reduced towards the end of 2016. The reduced political risk was largely achieved by the passing of the draft Constitution in a referendum held in August and the ascension of Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn.

The Acquisition of the Standard Chartered Business

The acquisition of Standard Chartered Bank Thailand's (SCBT) retail banking business will significantly increase TISCO's retail loan portfolio beyond hire purchase loans for vehicles. I consider this a positive aspect in TISCO's long term outlook and foresee that it will improve earnings predictability. The chart below indicates an estimated composition of the retail loan portfolio of SCBT and TISCO combined.

(Source: DBS Vickers & Company Fillings)

The chart above indicates that the acquisition will substantially expand the bank's home loan business which should enable the bank to reduce operating cost per account on home loans. The higher portion of home loans combined with increased operational efficiency should also enable TISCO to expand its home loan business over time. The SCBT portfolio has a NPL ratio of 3% that is broadly in line with the averages for retail banks in Thailand.

The chart is based on the information available for the SCBT portfolio at the end of September. The acquisition will also lead to a 30% increase in the bank's SME lending portfolio and more than 15% in the total loans portfolio. It should, however, be noted that the final composition may differ somewhat at the time of closing depending on movements in the underlying portfolio. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2017 with the purchase price dependent on the Net Asset Value of the business which was around 5.5 billion baht at the time the deal was announced.

The acquisition also presents TISCO with a strong opportunity to grow its insurance and securities business through cross selling to the 400,000 newly added customers. The credit card business, that will be entirely new to TISCO, will continue to be managed by Standard Chartered for a period of one year before being transferred and rebranded to TISCO.

Asset Quality and Capital

TISCO's NPL ratio at 2.54% is one of the lowest NPL ratios in the Thai banking sector and about 76 basis points below the average for 8 major Thai banks and bank holding companies. The bank has forecasted that its NPL ratio will decline further in 2017. I do, however, estimate that the SCBT acquisition will increase the NPL ratio at the time of closing to around 2.6%-2.7%, which is still around 60-70 basis points below the average NPL ratio, and will likely decline from there.

(Source: Company fillings)

TISCO also has a high Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 19.8%, a 180 basis point improvement from the first quarter of 2016 to the end of 2016, and a CET1 Ratio of 14.9%. The bank's strong capital position will not be substantially influenced by the acquisition of the SCBT business and is likely to remain well above the Bank of Thailand's regulatory minimum. The bank's CAR is also the highest of the major Thai banks and bank holding companies considered in this analysis and 185 basis points above the average CAR for the group.

The bank also has a high NPL coverage ratio of 139.8% which is about 229 basis points above the average NPL coverage ratio for the Thai banks as a group. Its provisions are also more than 60% above the minimum required provisions which further reduces the risk of a significant rise in provisions in 2017.

Earnings and NIM

TISCO reported a 7.8% increase in Net Interest Income. The increasing net interest income was supported by an improving NIM. The increasing NIM was in turn supported by a decline in generally more expensive wholesale deposits whilst cheaper retail deposits such as current accounts grew by 18.2% and savings deposits by 7.6%.

The 57 basis point increase in the NIM was further supported by the lower cost of funds (COF) resulting from improved asset quality. If management is able to reach its targeted NPL ratio of just above 2% the COF is likely to decline further and contribute to further NIM expansion. The bank has also shifted its hire purchase business' strategy to increase the level of loans provided for used vehicles, a higher yield business, that should allow for further NIM expansion.

The offering of higher yield loans may have some investors concerned about asset quality over the longer term. I am, however, confident that management will be able to effectively manage the risk in light of the bank's significant experience in the auto lease purchase business and past record of maintaining asset quality.

TISCO's cost to income ratio also declined from 42.3% in the fourth quarter of 2015 to 41% in the fourth quarter of 2016. I currently expect the cost to income ratio to remain within this range in 2017. I do, however, expect some increased costs in relation to the acquisition of the SCBT business but this should not have a significant adverse effect on the bottom line.

The increase in the net interest income also came about despite a 5.6% YoY decline in loans outstanding. The decline in loans outstanding hardly came about as a surprise given relatively weak demand for new vehicles and the fact that this segment has seen borrowers repaying loans at a faster pace than new loans are being written. Loan growth is likely to improve after the SCBT acquisition and with the increased demand for vehicles discussed above.

Valuation and Conclusion

TISCO's price to book value at 1.59 is amongst the highest for Thai banks. The chart below showcasing the bank's price to book value relative to its ROE does, however, indicate that in light of its high ROE the stock is not trading at a substantial premium to its peers. The higher price to book value can further be justified by the bank's high capital levels and low level of NPLs.

(Source: Company fillings & Reuters)

The bank's TTM p/e ratio of 9.93 is also well below that of a number of its peers and leads to the conclusion that the improved outlook for 2017 is not yet fully priced into the share price.

(Source: Company fillings & Reuters)

In assessing a target price for the stock I considered the risk of a continued decline in the auto lending business in 2017 although I expect a slight increase. Key risks to the buy rating, that have not been factored in, include a failure to complete the acquisition of the SCBT business or a severe downturn in the Thai economy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TSCFY over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.