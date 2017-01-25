Nivalis Now Offers Substantial Upside After Last Clinical Trial Failure

Nivalis (NASDAQ:NVLS) is nowhere near my top pick for this year, having miserably failed a phase 2 trial for its lead drug candidate cavosonstat in adult cystic fibrosis patients who have two copies of the F508del-CFTR mutation and were being treated with Vertex Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:VRTX) ORKAMBI (lumacaftor/ivacaftor).

However, the company set up a board to explore "strategic alternatives," has streamlined operations to reduce costs, and is continuing the phase 2 CF trial with Kalydeco, which should give topline results by March 2017. The company also has about $60mn in net cash after assets and liabilities are considered together. So not only is it trading well below its cash balance, it can actually use this cash to a) complete the Kalydeco trial without further dilution and b) do something constructive with the strategic alternative discussion. Many, many biotech companies have been set up with less than $60mn in cash - just consider Axovant (NYSE:AXON), whose CEO Ramasamy set it up with a $5mn asset purchase. Even Imbruvica, which makes $3bn in revenues today, was once sold to Pharmacyclics for a mere $7 million. So there's precedence for what a dedicated and smart biotech team could achieve with much less than $60 million, especially where its market cap is $36 million. Investors have given up this company for dead, so if it can really get back up on its feet, there may be considerable profits to be made for the hangers-on.

The Orkambi trial was a disaster; in fact, the placebo group of 46 patients on Orkambi alone actually did better than the drug group of 200mg and 400mg of cavosonstat in the lung function test. The company claims that there were modest changes in sweat chloride, another important indication in CF, but "Modest reduction in sweat chloride, consistent with CFTR modulation, was confirmed in the 200mg cohort but failed to produce durable or dose dependent effects."

The two key positives from this failed trial are, one, that the drug was safe and well-tolerated, and two, "increase in weight and body mass index was observed in both treatment groups, which may indicate potential therapeutic benefit to CF-related gastrointestinal and/or metabolic disease."

So why are we focusing on the Kalydeco trial at all? Well because the Orkambi trial was a homozygous mutation of both the F508del parental alleles while the Kalydeco trial patients have only one copy of the F508del allele. The SNO-7 trial is basically in Kalydeco-treated patients heterozygous for F508del and a CFTR gating mutation. Patients with the heterozygous mutation usually have less pronounced clinical manifestations than homozygous patients. So, if cavosonstat has any effect at all, it will be easier to detect them in the heterozygous population because, basically, they are less sick. In fact, those "homozygous for this mutation tend to be pancreatic insufficient," while the heterozygous population do not, especially when compounded with certain other mutations. The critical differences between F508del homozygotes and heterozygotes are that "Patients homozygous for the F508del mutation have an earlier diagnosis of disease, higher sweat Cl− levels, younger current age and are more likely to be pancreatic insufficient."

In the Q&A session after the conference call, Cowen analysts asked why SNO-7 may be different and what is the rationale for SNO-7 after the failure of SNO-6. Nivalis responded by saying that the main rationale is the clinical difference in the two populations. Compared to Orkambi, Kalydeco treats a cleaner population and it doesnt have off-target effects. Nivalis also says that Kalydeco was the more effective drug. The company believes that cavosonstat has more chance for stabilizing the mutation in the Kalydeco trial.

My own rationale for this buy is two-fold - first, NVLS is already trading right at its 52-week low and probably really cannot go down much further. Investors already consider this dead meat, so a failure is priced in. But the company has a lot of cash, which has some fallback value. Second, SNO-7 is near completion, and some of the intriguing signals observed in the SNO-6 trial - tolerability, increased BMI and sweat chloride levels, and the difference in the two trial populations - all point to a decent betting option in the new trial results. If it doesn't work out, there is little to lose; if it does, I see considerable upside from current levels.

