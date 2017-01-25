Fitbit's Beatdown Will End

Well as the saying goes, when it rains, it pours. And if you were a Fitbit (NYSE: FIT) stockholder in 2016, it poured - to the tune of 75%. But often, companies that underperform in one year, outperform in the other. Fitbit's prospects and current valuation provides the company an opportunity to do just that in 2017.

I think investors may be missing the big picture on Fitbit. I understand the uneasiness of investing in a one product company but I don't believe Fitbit must fall under this category. Management has made it clear, words and actions alike, that there is more to the wearable than the hardware. When I look at Fitbit, there are two catalysts which I see driving future growth for the company.

Healthcare Applications

Fitbit has recently announced two partnerships which I believe are great examples of how the company is using their hardware to create opportunities in the healthcare field.

The first is with Medtronic. This partnership aims to combine information from Medtronic's continuous glucose monitors (CGM's) with Fitbit's activity tracking, and provide relevant data on a user's glucose levels through a mobile app called "iPro 2myLog." Considering almost 10% of the population of the United States is diagnosed with diabetes, and many others throughout the world, Fitbit has an opportunity to reach a large audience simply by providing convenience. For those asking why it provides convenience, many diabetes patients are asked to log physical exercise and information. This represents quite a bit of effort and allows room for error, so automated tracking and simplified results through an app seem encouraging.

This also is surely not the first partnership of its kind. Activity tracking has a capacious reach in terms of how it can work with other indicators to monitor and prevent health issues. Think about a doctors visit and the number of different routine checks and tests are done. Any of those tests, combined with activity tracking, has the potential to provide more information and insight than that test alone. While some may be just good to know, others could be quite important and that represents an opportunity.

The second partnership Fitbit has made is with United Health Care. The idea here is that Fitbit may partner with any company providing employer based healthcare and that company will then provide employees monetary incentives for tracking their activity and reaching fitness goals. Most companies have a wellness program and incentives, so the partnership appears to have a wide range in terms of whom it may reach. This benefits Fitbit as companies will purchase devices in bulk.

As it relates specifically to the deal with United Healthcare, employees of the wellness program coined "Motion" may receive up to $1,500 in healthcare credits for reaching specific goals set out by the program.

Fibit's App Store

As is well known, Fitbit recently acquired software assets from Pebble Technology Corp. If there were any doubts on what the merger entailed, CEO James Park seemed to clear it up at CES 2017 (Consumer Electronics Show). He stated that Fitbit intends on "building an app store." What that statement also means is that Fitbit will build a smartwatch, as Fitbit's current devices can't interface with applications in the same way that a smartwatch could.

Releasing a new product could really help the popularity of Fitbit. From weekly challenges to group activities and competitions, this direction appears to be a healthy way to retain its customer base while building on incentives for new users to pick up a device.

The other thing to mention is that a smartwatch creates another price point with a higher ASP (average selling price). This would likely improve margins, which I'll discuss in more detail below.

The takeaway from these two catalysts is that Fitbit is doing something fundamentally different than many companies. Fitbit is creating demand in unconventional ways. Hardware is hardware and it can only extend so far. But by creating new and exciting uses for its hardware, the company can open the door to a new market. And by creating software, you allow an interface which is exciting and dynamic. And by creating something that is a need rather than a desire, you create a loyal user-base.

Valuation

On January 19, 2017, Fitbit closed with a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, the lowest ever in the company's history.

Data from Ycharts.

And the company's valuation, in general, has been volatile since its initial public offering on June 18, 2015. As Benjamin Graham puts it, "IPO not only stands for Initial Public Offering, but also: It's Probably Overpriced, Imaginary Profits Only, and Insiders' Private Opportunity."

But the pessimism of investors in 2016 surrounding Fitbit has brought a unique value opportunity to the company. While many companies are trading at higher and higher multiples, Fitbit's valuation is currently discounted.

The most common way to value a profitable company is the Price-To-Earnings Ratio.

Data from Ycharts.

Fitbit currently sits at a TTM (Trailing twelve month) P/E ratio of 15.48. This is the lowest in the company's history. And while I get that Fitbit's metrics were unreasonably high around the time of the company's IPO, I think a P/E of 15 is fair.

Price-To-Sales is another common metric, and it shows the amount an investor is willing to pay for every $1 of a company's top line sales.

Data from Ycharts.

Fitbit currently has a P/S ratio of 0.75. This number is depressed and not many companies have a P/S ratio so low. Which companies do? Companies with low margins. But Fitbit has great margins - nearly 48% in its most previous reported quarter. Just to give perspective on that number, last year, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) reported a gross margin of 38% and maintains a P/S ratio (5yr average) of 3.1. That's a P/S ratio nearly 4x as high as Fitbit with lower margins. By no means am I trying to say Fitbit should be priced where Apple is but it does give some perspective to the valuation.

The last metric I want to show here is the Price-To-Book Value. This is the valuation of the company divided by shareholders' equity. A P/B of 1.0 indicates that, if the company were to be sold in parts tomorrow, shareholders would get the exact stock price it was trading at. This example is theoretical, but it covers the basics.

Data from Ycharts.

Fitbit currently trades at a P/B of 1.4. Now, while the IPO level of 32 (fit bit's P/B at IPO) is crazy, 1.4 is very low. Let's think about it. The only reason a company should ever trade below a P/B of 1 is if they are losing money. And this often doesn't happen until they've been losing money for a very long time. Fitbit has never lost money. I'll repeat that. Fitbit has never posted quarterly earnings with negative GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) EPS.

Fundamentals

The chart below shows YoY (year over year) quarterly revenues for Fitbit.

I created this chart myself, based on financials from Ycharts. Q4 2016 revenue is the midpoint of analyst expectations of 725M-750M (737.5M)

While Fitbit's valuation and metrics have descended steadily from its IPO, Fitbit's revenues have increased every quarter on a YoY basis. Now the argument can be made that, while Fitbit's revenues have increased consistently, its earnings haven't necessarily followed. While this is true, management has made it clear that they plan to spend more on Research & Development and, if you're a long-term investor, that's a good thing. It means the company hopes to grow its model rather than maximize profit now until they fade off somewhere down the line.

Conclusion

I will add a disclaimer here that Fitbit expects to post much lower EPS in Q4 of 2016 than in 2015. This will in turn, require the stock price to drop to maintain the same P/E ratio. With that being said, Fitbit has reached a valuation quite low in comparison to the market. I believe Fitbit is one to put on your watch list and pay close attention to the conference call when earnings are reported in February. If managements increased R&D spend can prove long-term value to shareholders, those who entered positions at such discounted fundamentals can benefit. And if the market reacts negatively to the upcoming report, share price may become even more attractive to a value investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.