How To Separate Bargains From Value Traps

One of the most important skills required in investing is to separate bargains from value traps. When a stock plunges and becomes cheap relative to its earnings, it is crucial to determine whether the stock is a bargain or a value trap. Huge profits can be made in the former case whereas excessive losses may be realized in the latter case. While no one can cover all the possible cases, in this article I will provide a few guidelines and examples, which may help investors take the right decisions.

Warren Buffett has always advised investors to determine whether the cause of the plunge is temporary or the company has incurred permanent deterioration of its business. The stock is a bargain in the former case whereas it is a value trap in the latter case. While this piece of advice is reasonable, it is not always easy to determine whether the cause is temporary or permanent. Therefore, I will try to provide a few more explicit guidelines.

When a whole sector incurs a major downturn, most of its stocks are usually value traps. Most investors remember the bloodbath of financial stocks during the financial crisis. While the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) fully recovered from the crisis and has since reached new all-time highs, most of the bank stocks have not recovered yet. In other words, they are still trading much lower than their highs recorded before the bear market showed up.

For instance, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is still more than 50% lower than its peak while American International Group (NYSE:AIG) went down to zero during the financial crisis. Of course some banks, such as Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), were prudently managed during the housing bubble and have thus fully recovered from the financial crisis. However, these are the exceptions that every rule has. If investors are not fully confident in a specific stock, they had better stay away from a sector that is in distress, as the sector is likely to include far more value traps than bargains. After all, every crisis is essentially a cleansing process and investors do not want to be caught in the middle of a cleansing process.

The off-shore drillers constitute another notable example. As they all invested heavily on new rigs thinking that oil would remain around $100 forever, their stocks have been in a relentless bear market since the price of oil started to collapse, almost 3 years ago. The stocks with the strongest balance sheets have lost 50%-70%, whereas the weakest ones have lost up to 90%. Even worse, the off-shore drilling market is still highly oversupplied, with no light at the end of the tunnel until at least 2020.

Therefore, again, as the whole sector was in distress, most of its stocks turned out to be value traps instead of bargains. Of course at some point, the stocks with the healthiest balance sheets, such as Rowan (NYSE:RDC) and Ensco (NYSE:ESV), may offer exceptional returns but it is still risky to try "bottom-fishing" in this sector. The investors who have attempted it so far have learned this lesson the hard way.

On the other hand, when a great company incurs a major one-time shock, it usually becomes a bargain. BP (NYSE:BP) lost 50% in the few weeks that followed the worst accident in the history of the oil industry, in 2010. Another example is Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY), which lost almost 50% when its emissions scandal became public. Both shocks were extraordinary but they were certainly non-recurring. In addition, the companies were strong enough to handle the shock. Therefore, the shocks resulted in great bargains. Both stocks recovered almost up to the levels they had before the shock. Of course BP has plunged again but the downtrend of the last few years resulted from an entirely different cause, namely the plunge of the oil price.

Investors who had the confidence to go against the crowd and viewed these shocks as unique opportunities were highly rewarded. Of course no-one could determine when these stocks would approach a bottom. However, a reliable indicator for bottom fishing in such occasions is to buy the depressed stock when numerous "experts" predict gloom and doom for the stock even on the mainstream (not just the financial) media.

On the other hand, when a company exhibits deteriorating performance without a distinct incident, the stock is likely to prove a value trap or offer lackluster returns at best. For instance, Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) grew at exceptionally high rates for years and thus its stock enjoyed remarkably high P/E ratios, around 25. However, while its products remained exciting, the market approached its saturation point after many years of growth and thus the earnings of the company have remained essentially flat during the last three years. Consequently, the P/E ratio of the stock spectacularly deflated and hence the stock is now less than half of its record level in 2014. All in all, the stock proved a value trap without any distinct event to signal the upcoming plunge.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) is another company which has "trapped" its shareholders. After many years of growth, the company has been experiencing decreasing earnings during the last four years due to the heated competition in the retail sector. Thanks to its aggressive share repurchases, the company has somewhat stabilized its earnings per share, but this does not bode well for its shareholders. When a company spends all its earnings on buybacks only to stabilize its stock price, its shareholders earn nothing. Again there was no distinct incident that caused the stock to plunge 50% off its peak. The business performance deteriorated due to the gradual strengthening of competition.

To sum up, separating the bargains from value traps is critical for investing success, as the former offer exceptional returns whereas the latter result in devastating losses. When a whole sector is in distress, most of its stocks are likely to prove value traps and hence investors had better stay away from the sector. On the other hand, when a great company incurs a one-time shock, it usually ends up being a unique bargain. In the other cases, when a company falters without a distinct incident, investors should usually stay away unless they are fully confident that the market has greatly underestimated the odds of a turnaround for the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.