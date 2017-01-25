Southwest Bancorp's (OKSB) CEO Mark Funke on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Southwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKSB)

Q4 2016 Results Earnings Conference Call

January 25, 2017, 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Rusty LaForge - EVP & General Counsel

Mark Funke - President & CEO

Joe Shockley - EVP & CFO

Analysts

I'd now like to turn the conference over to Rusty LaForge. Please go ahead sir.

Rusty LaForge

Thank you and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Southwest Bancorp Inc.'s fourth quarter 2016 earnings call.

At this time, if you've logged on to our webcast, please refer to the slide presentation including our Safe Harbor statement on Slide 2. For those joining by phone, please note that the Safe Harbor statement and presentation are available on our website, oksb.com.

I'm joined today by Southwest's President and CEO, Mark Funke; and CFO, Joe Shockley. In light of our announced agreement and plan of merger with Simmons First National Corporation, we will not be taking questions at the end of the call.

With that I'll turn it over to Mark.

Mark Funke

Thank you very much Rusty. Good morning. I'm Mark Funke, Presidency and CEO of Southwest Bancorp and as Rusty mentioned Joe Shockley our CFO is here with us. I want to thank you for your continued interest in our company and for joining us today and hopefully, all of you have our PowerPoint presentation and our earnings release and you received a copy of that as well and I’m going to start my presentation on Slide 3.

I am very pleased to announce as Southwest Bancorp reported fourth quarter earnings of $6.2 million or $0.33 per fully diluted share and this compares to $4.6 million or $0.23 per fully diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2015. This represents a very solid quarter for us given the numerous initiatives we were focused on and we completed during the quarter which we’ll discuss in some detail during the call.

While we experienced good loan production during the quarter adding new loan commitments of almost $95 million, we also experienced comparable pay downs most occurring in December leaving loans virtually flat for the third quarter at $1.88 billion. Overall loans grew about 5.5% for the year.

As I mentioned in the last quarter's call, we had significant loan production in the third quarter and some of that would be offset with the sale of participation in the fourth quarter which partially accounted for some of the paydowns. In the Oklahoma segment we sold approximately $10 million in participations which were actually initiated from our new deals booked in our Colorado market. We haven't started breaking out the Colorado market separately and we will do so in the first quarter of 2017 reports.

Also in the Oklahoma segment we had to pay off of a large healthcare real estate related credit due to a lower rate and permanent financing from a other source. In the Kansas segment, the decline primarily related to one construction loan project that was completed and paid off with long-term financing during the quarter. Some of the paydowns also occurred in the problem loan categories and I will discuss that here in a moment.

Our net interest margin did decline slightly but only to 3.4% at the end of the quarter. Our pretax pre-provision income was $8.6 million for the fourth quarter and that was up 2.4% when you compare to the third quarter and it was an increase of 32.9% when you compare to the $6.4 million earned in the fourth quarter of 2015. The 2016 fourth quarter numbers included over $900,000 of pretax deal-related costs also.

We've discussed efforts to improve our efficiency ratio during each of the last quarterly calls in 2016 and we made notable progress in this area as this ratio excluding deal costs in the fourth quarter dropped to 60.5% which is comparable to the fourth quarter of 2015 when the ratio was 66.9%. Many of the initiatives that we started in the second and the third quarter showed up in the fourth quarter run rate which included previously announced branch closing, lease renegotiations and other general expense and personnel initiatives.

Moving on to Slide 4 now, yesterday our Board did approve a cash dividend of $0.08 per share paid on February 17 to our shareholders of records on February 3. Our capital ratios remain well above regulatory standards for a well-capitalized institution with a common Tier 1 capital ratio of 12.36%.

As you know on December 14 we signed an agreement to merge with Simmons First National Corporation. We are very pleased with this announced merger as it provides our shareholders with the opportunity to achieve a positive return on the capital they had invested in OKSB and also the opportunity to remain part of the growing and high-performing institution in Simmons. Following the merger, Simmons will expand its footprint in the Texas Oklahoma and Colorado markets while expanding their footprint in Kansas.

Our current bank SNB customers will have greater access to a broader product line including wealth management trust, SBA lending and a more broad retail product set. As was publicly announced earlier this week, Simmons was successful in signing a similar agreement to acquire the $2 billion holding company of Fort Worth Texas based Southwest Bank. The announcement is a clear indication of Simmons commitment to expand within the State of Texas which of course is one of the four states in which we operate.

In addition to the return that our transaction provides to our shareholders, Simmons now proven commitment to further add additional scale and commit resources in its new markets in the Southwest region was one of the primary factors that attracted us to Simmons. We understand the additional opportunities that we will have as a bigger organization in our markets based on market demographics and future projections we expect strong growth as part of the larger organization.

In addition to the professionals at Simmons, I also look forward to working with Southwest Bank CEO, Vernon Bryant and bringing together our banks, our employees and our customers under the Simmons umbrella.

Joe is going to get into more details on the fourth quarter results but I want to address some credit-related issues that I think are important to highlight and I'll come back at the end with some comments after Joe finishes.

I'm going on to Slide number five now. We continue to experience modest stabilization in the economy and actually some growth in all of our markets. We're seeing stabilization in the energy markets and that should bode well for us in the future. For the first time in several months we actually have some new energy deals in our working pipeline which is good.

In the fourth quarter we did experience a small reduction in our potential problem loans as they decreased from - they decreased by $1.5 million and ended the quarter at $44 million or 2.3% of our funded portfolio loans. This has improved from $68.4 million in potential problem loans that we reported at the end of the first quarter of 2016, so a good performance for the year.

Nonperforming loans stood at $16.9 million at the end of the quarter and that's a decrease of $7.9 million. Other real estate was also reduced by $1.8 million to only $350,000 at the end of the quarter. The improvement in our nonperforming loans and ORE was primarily driven by the resolution of a long-standing problem loan relationship in Arizona that we have previously discussed. The resolution of this deal involved the sale of the assets resulting in a $2.1 million recovery and led to net recoveries of $400,000 for the quarter.

We incurred gross charge-off for the quarter of $2.1 million primarily related to an energy credit which had been identified as nonperforming loan more than a year ago. As a result of the improved credit quality and recoveries, the loan-loss reserve driven by our consistent methodology and process required us to have a $1.3 million negative provision or release resulting in an ending reserve position of 1.47 for our portfolio loans.

When you combine that with our overall purchase discount on acquired loans the reserve position stands at 1.71% at year-end. Overall our portfolio showed good improvement during the quarter as we reduced potential problem loans and nonperforming loans. Also one of the most time-consuming and expensive credits from a management standpoint was eliminated with resolution of the Arizona credit.

I'll now focus on the energy portfolio that's outlined on the Slid3 6 and 7. Our total funded energy-related portfolio reduced slightly from $53.4 million to $48.6 million during the quarter. Our direct energy commitments increased slightly from $84.7 million and $83.2 million at the end of the third quarter. The energy segment now represents only 2.6% of our overall funded credit portfolio net down slightly from 2.8% which was at the end of the last quarter. We have reserve based credits consisting of $54.4 million in committed credit facilities and $31.7 million in funded balance under those facilities.

We have six reserve based borrowers with funded balances of $14 million that do remain criticized. These include one nonperforming reserve based credit in the amount of $3.3 million where we continue to have an allocated reserve position of $800,000. We took a charge-off on this credit of $2 million in the quarter. The credit has been downgraded and placed on nonaccrual during the third quarter in 2015 and we continue to work with the borrowers.

As I've identified in the past we continue to have three service-based credits which now represents 71% of the funded balances in this segment. The credits are participations purchased and they are considered shared national credits. We now have a combined total of 12 direct energy credit - totaled $29.2 million in commitments and funded balances of $25.3 million that are criticized. This equates to 52% of the funded energy portfolio on 34% of the commitments which includes the nonaccrual I mentioned earlier.

Including specific allocations, our loss reserve on this energy portfolio now stands at 4.8%. We're fortunate to have a relatively small energy portfolio directly extended to the energy sector but we do remain committed to our customers in this industry and I would expect to see continued improvement and possible growth in this portfolio as we look forward in 2017. I mentioned earlier that we’re actually seeing some new energy-related credit activity in our pipeline as well.

With those opening comments I’m going to turn it over to Joe and then I’ll come back with some comments before we close out. Joe?

Joe Shockley

Thanks Mark, and good morning everyone.

I'll begin my comments starting on Slide 8. The company's total assets at year-end 2016 were $2.5 billion slightly up from the end of the third quarter September 30 this year, but were up $118 million or 5% over a year ago ending 2015. Total loans at year-end 2016 were $1.88 billion partially unchanged again from the previous quarter end but up $98 million or increase of 5.5% over a year ago.

We did experience a number of pay-off and pay downs in the fourth quarter and some are related to classified and nonperforming loans which improved overall credit quality as Mark noted. Our deposit base ended the year at $1.95 billion virtually again unchanged from September 30 but up $62 million or 3.3% from a year ago.

Our equity capital at December 31 this past year was $286.6 million which was an increase of $2.8 million from the previous quarter in but down $9.5 million from a year ago. During 2016 we continue to execute our stock repurchase program primarily during the first six months. During the year we repurchased $1.4 million shares for a total of $22 million. There were no shares repurchased during the fourth quarter of 2016.

Since August of 2014 when we began our most recent series of stock repurchases, we've repurchased a total of 2.5 million shares for a total of $40.8 million. We feel and believe the stock repurchase program has been a good tool to leverage our capital and we also feel it has enhanced shareholder value.

Our tangible book value at December 31, 2016 was $270.8 million or $14.50 per share. This compares tangible book value of $279.7 million, December 31, 2015 or $13.98 per share. Our capital levels remain well capitalized and well above the ratios set by the regulators as Mark also noted.

Our net income for the fourth quarter was $6.2 million or $0.33 per diluted share. Net income for this quarter was boosted in part by $1.3 million credit provision partially offset by 940,000 of deal costs related to the recently announced merger with Simmons First National Corporation.

I will provide more color to the quarter's results in the following Slides. The net income for the year 2016 was $17.7 million or $0.92 per diluted share up from $17.4 million in 2015 or $0.90 per diluted share.

Our net interest margin for the fourth quarter was 3.4% which is stable with the prior quarter of 3.42%. The efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter was 64.34% but as Mark noted excluding the deal cost, the efficiency ratio was 60.5%. Initiatives that we took in the third quarter to close three branches, reduce lease space, and to identify operational efficiencies reduced our operating expenses by approximately $670,000 in the fourth quarter.

Now move on to Slide 9, provides an income statement line items. The net interest income for the year was - for the quarter was $20.1 million which was up 300,000 over the previous quarter. Average loans were higher in the fourth quarter versus the third quarter as most of the payoffs occurred in December.

The net interest margin for the fourth quarter was 3.4% as previously noted versus 3.42% in the third quarter. By the amount of accelerated discount accretion was down compared to the third quarter, the impact on our net interest margin was two basis points for the fourth quarter compared to 10 basis points in the previous quarter.

The credit provision for loan losses as previously noted was a credit provision of $1.3 million. The credit provision was a result of improvement in credit quality combined with a $2.1 million recovery partially reduced by $800,000 of additional reserves needed on two previously existing nonperforming credits.

Noninterest income was $4.2 million or 300,000 decrease compared to the previous quarter. The decrease is due to reduced level of fees on interest rate swap transactions which is included in the other noninterest income categories.

Our service charges and fees were up 90,000 over the previous quarter and gains on sale of mortgage loans showed another strong quarter which was consistent with the previous quarter. Generally mortgage originations and sales are down in the fourth quarter due to seasonal activity. Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter was $15.8 million which is previously noted included $940,000 of merger-related costs.

Also expenses were down 670,000 as previously noted from the prior quarter as a result of the initiatives taken in the third quarter. For the fourth quarter the effective tax rate was 37.4% up from 34.5% in previous quarter due to certain nondeductible merger related costs, a higher pretax income and an adjustment to our tax-exempt income.

The effective rate for the year was 35.6% and looking into 2017 I believe the effective tax rate would be expected to approximate 35.5% due in part to additional nondeductible merger related costs. As earlier mentioned, the net income for the quarter was $6.2 million which is up 1.9 million or 45% over the third quarter of this year. The fourth quarter of 2016 net income is up $1.6 million or 34% over the same quarter a year ago.

Diluted earnings per share of $0.33 is 42% higher than the previous quarter and the same over the fourth quarter of 2015. Our pretax pre-provision for the fourth quarter is $8.6 million which is up 200,000 over the previous quarter and up $2.1 million over the same period a year ago.

Again as previously mentioned the fourth quarter of 2016 included merger related costs of $940,000. Adjusting for these non-operating expenses, pretax pre-provision would have been $9.5 million which is up $1.1 million over the third quarter 2016.

Moving to Slide 10 which shows our loans by type and by segment. Non-owner occupied commercial real estate continues to represent our largest category of loans of $594 million which comprises 32% total loans. This category of loans declined $37 million over the previous year.

Commercial and industrial loans totaled $556 million represent 30% of total loans. Our commercial and industrial loans increased $49 million compared to year end 2015. Owner occupied commercial real estate represents 15% and totals $288 million. This category declined approximately $19 million from December 31, 2015.

Our residential real estate portfolio comprises 12% of total loans at $220 million. Residential real estate loans grew by approximately $37 million over year ago. The increase is predominately related to our residential doctor loan program that we have implemented in 2016.

Construction and development loans stand at 199 million representing 10% of total loans and C&D loans increased approximately 70 million over a year ago. Consumer loans declined slightly better approximately $20 million at year-end.

Looking at the right side of the slide we show loans by geographic segment. Our largest segment is Oklahoma with $1 billion or 55% of our total loan portfolio. Loans in Oklahoma grew $20 million or about 2% over a year ago. We had paydowns in this segment during the year and some which reduced nonperforming loans and classified loans as well.

Also the growth in Oklahoma was slower due to the effects of lower energy prices or slightly - while we are seeing a slightly improving economic conditions. Some of the paydowns that occurred in the fourth quarter included at the healthcare loan about $20 million again due to competitive fixed-rate pricing and terms. We also had an office building of about 2.3 million and then a paydown of an owner occupied building of about 700,000. So those occurred in the fourth quarter.

Loans in Texas totaled approximately $637 million which comprises 34% of total loans. Loans in Texas grew or up $56 million or almost 10% over a year ago. Our loans in Kansas totaled $145 million down slightly from a year ago and this was due in part to a large construction loan that completed - when a project is completed paid out and went into long term fixed rate financing.

Our loans in Colorado grew $27 million or 70% over a year ago. We started with a modest base in Colorado as we picked up this office - the offices there from our first commercial acquisition in October of 2015. Loans in Colorado now total $66 million and the pipeline looks good for the coming months and for the year 2017. All of our loan pipelines have improved during the fourth quarter and we expect upper single digit loan growth in 2017.

Moving to Slide 11 shows our nonperforming loans by type and by geography. As Mark previously noted our nonperforming loans have improved or effectively declined during the year and at December 31, 2016 stand at $16.6 million which is down $3.8 million or about 18%. As you can see the types of loans and related amounts for the largest amount in owner-occupied commercial real estate is approximately $6 million. The second largest type is energy with 4.3 and the third largest is residential real estate totaling $2.9 million. All other types that are represented there are $1 million or less and as you can see on the charts on the right side, most of the nonperforming loans remaining in Oklahoma was right at 71% with about 25% on our Texas market.

Moving to Slide 12 shows our loan-loss reserve compared to nonperforming loans and potential problem loans. A percentage of the loan-loss reserve to these two categories has increased to 45% which is up from 40% in the previous quarter is slightly up from a year ago 2015. We believe our loan-loss reserve is appropriate for the overall credit quality of our loan portfolio.

Moving to Slide 13 which shows the trend of our credit risk profile. Again our nonperforming assets to total assets shows continued improvement with nonperforming assets down as previously noted combined with a slight decline in our potential problem loans.

Moving on to Slide 14 which shows our strong deposit composition in the trend in our deposit costs. We have 28% of our deposits in non-interest-bearing demand at 552 million and we have 40% of our deposit base with 776 million in interest-bearing demand, money market and savings which are lower deposit cost account types. We have 32% of our deposit base and 618 million in time deposits.

Cost of deposits increased three basis points over the previous quarter and 11 basis points over the same period in 2015. Our cost to deposit for the fourth quarter of 2016 was 48 basis points. We did not adjust our deposit pricing in the fourth quarter but are initiating some changes as a result of the recent Fed movement in December and we're seeing market competition for deposits. We've seen recent changes due to further expected rate hikes this coming year. The increases from competitors have been modest but clearly moving to higher deposit pricing in our markets.

The quarterly trend in our non-interest income is shown on Slide 16. Our non- interest income improved slightly and other income shows nice additions depending on the level of interest rate swap income combined with our income from bank owned life insurance.

Service charges and fees has shown a slight improvement throughout the year and gain from the sale of mortgage loans have contributed nicely with solid gains in each of the last three quarters and have been consistent strong contributors.

Moving on to Page 17 showing the trend and component - major components of our non-interest expense. Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter as previously noted was $15.8 million which again includes merger related costs of $940,000 which were included in the G&A category.

Salaries and employee benefits declined in the fourth quarter along with occupancy. As previously mentioned the actions initiated in the third quarter helped us reduce expenses by $670,000 from the previous quarter.

Looking at Slide 18 which shows our various capital levels. As Mark previously mentioned, our capital ratios remain strong and well-capitalized levels as set - well above the capitalized level set by the regulators. After a slow start in the first quarter of 2016, I feel we have provided solid earnings and ended the year strong. I'm optimistic about our growth in each of our markets as we move into a new year.

And I'll now turn it back to Mark for his closing comments.

Mark Funke

Thank you, Joe. There is additional financial information that begins on Slide 20 of the PowerPoint presentation. I am not going to cover that now. You can cover that at your own time. I am just going to cover the points on Slide 19 and I want to review some of the continuing priorities and focus points that we have as we move into 2017.

Managing our company in an appropriate manner that will allow for a smooth and successful transition as we merge with Simmons later in the year is our most important priority. We will continue to run our company in a manner that is consistent with our historical performance as we continue to focus on providing great customer service while achieving certain key objectives.

Maintaining a strong credit quality and conservative balance sheet remains a key objective. I'm pleased that we've shown very positive improvement in our potential problem loan and nonperforming loan categories as well as ORE during the quarter and I remain optimistic about the opportunity for continued credit improvement in the future.

We do expect continued growth trends in our commercial banking sector as well as fee-based businesses and while the fourth quarter was flat our growth was offset by pay downs and improvements in our problem loan portfolio as we anticipated these participations in some paydowns and we also did this to manage the risk appropriately on our balance sheet.

We will continue to focus our attention on deposit growth commensurate with loan growth and we will recognize certainly that that's one of the more critical aspects of our business. Core deposit growth is critical to our ongoing ability to move our company forward.

During the year our deposit growth somewhat matched our loan growth and we’ll continue to focus on deposits in the future. Expanded products and growth in our fee-based income categories will remain an important focus for us during 2017 as we look to the mortgage and the treasury service business as well as retail product offerings for our company.

I am pleased with the excellent progress we’ve made in the mortgage group and particularly our expansion into the Texas market along with good production in our other markets. We’ll continue to expand our treasury service products as we successfully implemented a high-end concierge service level to better serve our treasury product users.

We continue to make active use of back-to-back interest rate swaps which benefits our clients as well as helps us effectively manage interest rate sensitivity risk on our own balance sheet. We’ve experienced positive fee income from swaps in the fourth quarter as many of our clients are considering and continue to consider options as rate hikes are likely in the future. We’ll continue to assess our talent and look for experienced bankers in our market and as we find those people we will attract them to our company.

Our healthcare banking segment continues to experience positive gains and we’ll closely watch anticipated changes in the healthcare industry as the new administration deals with Affordable Care Act. This could bring about opportunities for banks that are focused and understand this business.

I mentioned our efficiency ratio this quarter. Net of deal cost we recognized that there's always room for improvement in this area and we’ll continue to work on improving our efficiency. We’ll work diligently to focus on the opportunity ahead of us brought about by the announced merger with Simmons. Our complementary markets and our product set along with similar credit and management cultures will result in an even stronger regional bank covering seven states.

I do want to acknowledge the critical importance that our employees play in this - the role they play in our company and their tireless efforts to service our clients. I thank them for their superb effort in helping to meet the many challenges we experienced in 2016 and for helping us to exceed expectations. I look forward to working with them as we complete the historic transaction for our 120 year old company later this year as we join the Simmons team.

I want to acknowledge also and thank our board at Southwest Bancorp and Bank SNB who diligently help guide us through in the discussions that eventually ended in an execution of our agreement with Simmons. Their efforts help to achieve a very positive transaction for all the shareholders of Southwest Bancorp.

I would like to thank everyone who joined us on the call today and we appreciate your continued interest in our company and that concludes our prepared remarks this morning. And as Rusty mentioned at the beginning of the call because of our pending merger with Simmons, we will not be taking calls at this time. So that ends our call this morning. Thank you very much.

