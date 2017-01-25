The Red Flag That Amazon Investors Should Worry About

"When forced to choose between optimizing the appearance of our GAAP accounting and maximizing the present value of future cash flows, we'll take the cash flows."

In his latest letter to shareholders, Jeff Bezos restated his assertion that investors should be looking at cash flows, not GAAP net income.

Unfortunately, so many Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) investors base their thesis around this assertion. However, what if Amazon's cash flows are of low quality?

Here's why investors should look again into Amazon's cash from operations.

Months ago, several distributors (Amazon suppliers) in the UK complained about Amazon taking so much time to send them their payments. These distributors have been waiting for years for receiving payments from the biggest e-commerce company in the world, but still nothing happened. MusicBrainz, a non-profit UK firm, has been waiting since 2013 (!) to get its payments from Amazon.

While we believe that is a rare case (the three years thing, not the paying late one), it opens an un-answered question about why Amazon has one of the highest days payable outstanding in the industry, and to what degree that inflates its cash from operations, Amazon's most important metric?

What Amazon does?

Amazon takes advantage of its high turnover rate to push suppliers to wait more for their payments (you don't complain about being paid late when you sell your inventory quickly at a suitable price).

Amazon has a history of its ruthless negotiations with its suppliers (check here and here).

Just to make it clear, we are not attacking Amazon for doing such a thing. After all, that's simply an exchange of interests - most suppliers are willing to let Amazon pay late for the sake of selling their goods on a platform that has one of the highest turnover ratios. We just want to inform investors that the most important metric they are using to value Amazon is not as good as it seems.

What if Amazon pays suppliers earlier than it does? What implications that would have on its CFO?

For example, in Q3 2016, by postponing paying to the suppliers and paying business expenses, Amazon generated $4.48 billion in CFO.

However, if Amazon paid for its suppliers and its expenses directly after receiving money from its customers, and collecting its receivables during the quarter, Amazon's CFO would be just $2.37 billion, 47% lower.

How much of its free cash flow and cash from operations would have been?

With a capex of $1.84 billion, Amazon's FCF would have been only $530 million instead of the reported $2.64 billion. That is 80% lower.

To see how much Amazon's practice in postponing payments affected its CFO over the last several years, I made the following chart.

(Data sourced from Company Financials)

As seen in my above histogram, the AP and accrued expenses (adjusted by AR) correspond to a significant portion of the cash from operations of Amazon. This means, Amazon's cash from operations are of low quality.

This have nothing to do with the "re-investment of cash into the company." This must do with Amazon's limited ability to generate a big amount of cash - an amount that suits its market value - without postponing its payments.

To give more proof of my allegation, look at Amazon's days' payable, and compare it to its comps.

What makes me more worried about that is, comparing Amazon's Q3-2016 days payable to the same period in 2010, which was 58 days (13 days lower than the current figure).

That seems not a worrisome jump. However, when knowing that Amazon at that time had 30% of its sales generated by third parties, as opposed to the current 50% 3P ratio, that seems worrisome to me.

Just for the record, Amazon's third-party sellers get paid more quickly than Amazon suppliers, the ones that sell Amazon the goods it sells to customers.

Alibaba (BABA), which purely depends on 3P sales, has negligible accounts payable. So, why Amazon, which is shifting more to the Alibaba-style of depending more on 3P sales, is having higher days' payable? Isn't the opposite that is supposed to happen?

Is Amazon's justification still applicable?

Amazon used to justify this act in its quarterly fillings. But, in Q3 2015, Amazon stopped including this justification of having high days payable, because simply, it doesn't make sense anymore.

Because of our model we are able to turn our inventory quickly and have a cash-generating operating cycle. On average, our high inventory velocity means we generally collect from consumers before our payments to suppliers come due.

In the past, Amazon used to have a much lower "days in inventory" than Wal-Mart ( WMT). However, in the last five years, the gap narrowed (five days difference in Q3, while no gap in Q2). So, why Amazon is still having a much higher "days payable" than Wal-Mart, given their identical inventory turnover?

It seems to me that Amazon is hugely dependent on funds which were supposed to be paid to suppliers to maintain its growth. Without doing this, Amazon would have a very low CFO, and thus a very-very low free cash flow, which pushes investors to question Amazon's super-high valuation. This something that management wants to avoid (after all, it will be harder to pay the $776 million of stock worth options, 3x net income).

The activity of postponing its payments to suppliers also is affecting Amazon's short-term ability to cover its expenses. Look at its current ratio, and compare it to where it was six years ago.

If management continues in postponing payments to suppliers, and investing the cash in its business, Amazon will be facing short-term liquidity problems whenever the growth rate starts slowing down. As long as the super-high growth machine is working, there is no problem in Amazon's activity.

However, any series of disappointing results can severely damage Amazon's ability to cover its short-term expenses. And by disappointing, I mean anything lower than current rates.

Summing up, investors should know that the cash from operations (which management tries to convince investors to solely look at) is not as it seems. In Q3 2016, 53% of the cash derived from operations is driven by postponing, payments to suppliers and paying for the expenses (adjusted by accounts receivable). That ratio is too high when compared to the less than 10% figure for Wal-Mart.

And again, that has nothing to do with the "re-investing in our business" thing.

That is not acceptable for a company with a market value of close to $400 billion and an annual revenue of more than $100 billion. Is it time for investors to demand more clearance from Amazon regarding its growth strategy? Amazon doesn't disclose how much is being spent on its retail sector (fulfillment centers), it doesn't disclose how much it is getting in tax subsidies from states (which I find worrisome under the new administration), and it doesn't provide any clear path to profitability.

Until that happens, I recommend being cautious of any investment in Amazon stock at these high valuations. The stock is so much dependent on cash from operations, which I find of low quality.